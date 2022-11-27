Tennessee Titans grades vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Making sense of a tough defeat

The Tennessee Titans recognize the familiar feeling of a close loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Titans lost to the Bengals 20-16 on Sunday , just 11 months after losing 19-16 to the Bengals in the AFC Divisional Round last postseason. Unlike that game, the Bengals didn't win thanks to turnovers and special teams, but relied on quarterback Joe Burrow and his deep-shot connection with receiver Tee Higgins to push past the Titans late.

Here is The Tennessean's report card for the Titans' loss to the Bengals.

Offense: B-

When the Titans can't get Derrick Henry (38 yards rushing) going for three quarters, that's always going to be a problem. Give credit to quarterback Ryan Tannehill for connecting on two deep play-action passes − one to Henry and the other to rookie receiver Treylon Burks − but other than that there wasn't much spark. Four red zone trips with zero touchdowns to show for it is a problem.

Defense: B-

The Bengals had more success running the ball than expected, with backup running back Samaje Perine making the best of his opportunities. Quarterback Joe Burrow extended plays and drives by converting a pair of third-and-12 snaps to set up touchdowns. The pass rush didn't generate the same kind of pressure on Burrow it did in the AFC Divisional Round in January, and the secondary couldn't force a turnover. It's hard to put too much blame on the defense for this one, but this wasn't the sort of dominant performance fans have been accustomed to seeing over the past month.

Special teams: C

Rookie kicker Caleb Shudak went 3-for-4 in his debut, missing a 35-yard kick before halftime but converting on three other tries from inside 40 yards. He did a good job of kicking off, booting the ball out of the end zone with ease. Otherwise, the most notable special teams plays were penalties against the Bengals.

Coaching: C+

It's hard to fault the Titans for sticking with the run game even when it wasn't working; Henry's track record and the Titans' identity made that unavoidable. And it's also hard to fault the coaches for trusting the defense to make a stop late in the fourth quarter. But when the Titans have a fourth-and-5 in the red zone down seven points with six minutes left, kicking a field goal is a rough look.

Overall: C

The Bengals and Titans are evenly matched teams. This is their second one-score battle in less than a year, but the Bengals pulled out the close win both times. These are the types of teams the Titans will need to prove they can beat to make a playoff run, but that wasn't the case again Sunday.

