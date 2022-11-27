Read full article on original website
Effects of solar storm may be felt on Earth as early as Thursday night
From Thursday to Friday, a canyon-like hole in the sun's atmosphere may launch a high-speed stream of solar wind into Earth's magnetic field, causing a minor geomagnetic storm.
How to watch SpaceX launch NASA’s Lunar Flashlight mission
SpaceX is about to launch NASA’s Lunar Flashlight satellite, as well as HAKUTO-R Mission 1, the first privately led Japanese mission to land on the lunar surface. The Falcon 9 rocket carrying the payloads will lift off from the Kennedy Space Center in the early hours of Wednesday, November 30 and will be streamed online as it happens. Check below for the precise details on how to watch.
NASA’s moon spacecraft sets new distance record
NASA’s Orion capsule has set a new distance record for a spacecraft designed to carry humans to space. On Monday, the uncrewed spacecraft, which is currently in a distant retrograde orbit (DRO) around the moon, reached a point 268,553 miles beyond Earth — the furthest it will travel from our planet during the Artemis I mission. This also put it 43,051 miles from the moon as it sped through space at 1,674 mph.
Best upgrades to buy first in Evil West
We don’t get a whole lot of western-themed action titles, but if that’s your thing, Evil West is finally here to deliver. This fast-paced action title is set in an alternate timeline where cowboys are forced to face off against vampires and other supernatural foes. As such, you can expect that it’s packed to the brim with some unique weaponry and exciting ways to beat down those opponents. If you’re looking to put up the best fight against them, however, you’ll need to find Bucks scattered around each level that will allow you to buy upgrades for your arsenal.
Irreverent cast and producers on their new fish out of water dramedy
In Irreverent, Paulo Keegan (Colin Donnell) is on the run. As a criminal mediator for the mob in Chicago, Paulo kills a member of the mafia, forcing him to flee the country. At a bar, he meets Reverend Mackenzie Boyd (P.J. Byrne), a clergyman who recently learned about his wife’s plans to divorce him. After their chance encounter, Keegan finds a way to hide by impersonating the reverend in a tiny beach town in Queensland, Australia. As “Mack,” the mob fixer attempts to keep a low profile, but the bizarre townspeople force Mack into action as he slowly integrates into their culture.
Why Starlink download speeds are experiencing double-digit dips
Ookla just revealed in a report that SpaceX’s Starlink internet download speeds have reduced yet again this quarter — by double digits, in fact — as the space-bound network has seen an explosion of new users. SpaceX’s Starlink satellite internet service continues to attract subscribers who can...
Amnesia: The Bunker takes survival horror into a ‘semi-open-world’ sandbox
Frictional Games announced Amnesia: The Bunker, the latest entry in a horror series that owes its success to some of YouTube’s earliest viral horror game videos. Amnesia: The Bunker doesn’t want to just be yet another survival-horror game, though, as the developers are teasing that it will be a “semi open-world” adventure sandbox where players can interact with a lot of stuff in the environment and influence the events of the game.
How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Bisharp has been the dark-steel darling of the Pokémon series since its initial release in fifth-generation Pokémon Black and White. An excellent attacker with a unique typing, Bisharp has been at the forefront of many competitive teams and casual gym-challenge squads over the years. With the release of...
‘Wordle’ today, December 1: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#530)
Trying to solve Wordle #530 for December 1, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you solve it by yourself.
