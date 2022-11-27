Five winners from the Tigers Iron Bowl loss

Bryan Harsin entered Jordan-Hare Stadium for 12 gamedays as the head coach of Auburn football. On Wednesday night, he visited his old office as a spectator. Harsin sat in the rows behind the home sideline as his son, Davis Harsin, played with Auburn High in the night opener of the AHSAA Super 7, the yearly state championship games hosted this year on the Tigers’ campus. The younger Harsin is a junior quarterback and backup for head coach Keith Etheredge, which tried to stop Thompson High from a fourth-straight blue map.
Auburn football fans didn’t need Lane Kiffin reminding them about the Alabama 7A State Championship matchup on November 30, but there the Ole Miss Rebels coach was keeping his name fresh in the heads of Tiger fans. Kiffin, of course, was the leading candidate to take over the AU...
Alabama added one of the most talented linebackers in the 2024 class on Thursday in Sterling Dixon of Mobile Christian. The four-star ‘backer is coming off a junior season that saw him amass 172 tackles, including 39 tackles for a loss and 18 sacks. “They are getting a straight...
As much joy as there is in relishing Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn in this year’s Iron Bowl and as much cringeworthy horror there is in the university’s decision to turn over the football program to a sketchy, abusive twit who possibly can’t be trusted with his own Twitter account, it’s important to note that Auburn isn’t just losing on the gridiron or in the game of public relations.
A trio of Tallassee softball players signed National Letters of Intent to play at the college level on Tuesday. Seniors Abbie Davis, Brooke Royster, and Jenna Manning each signed their NLI’s with their respective schools. Davis signed with Coastal Alabama South Community College, Royster signed with Central Alabama Community College, and Manning signed with the University of Mobile.
AUBURN, Ala. — Not everyone is happy about Hugh Freeze coming to Auburn. WVTM 13's Magdala Louissaint spoke with Chelsea Andrews over the phone. She's not sure of how the vetting process goes for football coaches but she wanted to tell auburn she had concerns about Hugh Freeze coming to the university.
Cadillac Williams is Auburn. He’s everything that’s right about Auburn. Hugh Freeze represents everything that’s wrong about Auburn. Of course he got the job. Auburn could have had a Cadillac. Instead, they bought a creepy white van. With lots of baggage. R E L A T E...
Get that knife and fork ready—Staks Pancake Kitchen is coming soon to Auburn. From fluffy french toast to mouthwatering omelettes, read on for all the tasty details. Currently open for business in three Tennessee cities (Germantown, East Memphis + Southaven), the restaurant will soon be branching out with Alabama’s very first location in Auburn.
