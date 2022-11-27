Missing woman Green Bay Police had asked for the public's help in locating has been found safe

A missing 44-year-old woman the Green Bay Police Department had asked for the public's help in locating Sunday has been found safe.

The woman, Crystal R. Kraning of Green Bay, had not been seen or heard from since Nov. 20, Green Bay Police said.

Later Sunday, Green Bay Police said Kraning had been found safe.

"Please disregard the previous public notification to locate her whereabouts," Green Bay Police said.