Pastors across Chesapeake hold '757 United Prayer Vigil'

The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors hosted the "757 United Prayer Vigil" on Sunday night. This vigil is to support the families impacted by last week's mass shooting at the Walmart on Sam's Circle.

Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors

Six people were killed Nov. 22 when a man opened fire at the Walmart location before turning the gun on himself. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 70 years old. Several others were hurt.

The event was open to the public and begins at 6 p.m., located inside The Mount Chesapeake, 215 Las Gaviotas Blvd.

News 3 was there to capture the vigil.

SEE MORE: Chesapeake Strong: How you can help victims' families of the Chesapeake Walmart mass shooting

The Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors came together as a group after George Floyd’s death. Chesapeake Pastors came together to address disparities within the city.

The coalition group now consists of 35 pastors from across the city, led by Bishop Kevin White, serving as president.

The group extended an invitation to all the families of the victims, elected officials, faith-based groups, community leaders, employees of Walmart, and citizens from across Hampton Roads and Virginia.

"We gather in the memories of those 6 beautiful souls. Lord, we ask you for your peace today," said Pastor Andrea Roby.

Prayers of comfort filled the sanctuary.

"Never in our wildest dreams would we ever think that there will be a mass shooting of this sort in the Chesapeake Walmart. A Walmart where we frequent often," said Bishop Kevin White, President of Chesapeake Coalition of Black Pastors.

Bishop White stood before people in the congregation, as he tried to find the strength to speak.

"While our minds are whirling with questions, that we do not have the answers, our God can provide peace, comfort, and healing," said White.

"And I say to the family God is with us," said Mamie Lock, State Senator.

After a lineup of speakers and city officials, U.S Congressman Bobby Scott spoke at the podium.

"Chesapeake now joins all too many communities forced to bear the unbearable," said Scott.

Their testimonial was felt by those in the pews, along with 6 candles to remember the fallen, lit by loved ones who grieve the strongest.

"It was also a way to help them to heal in this process by coming up and lighting a candle," said White.

Meanwhile, pastors encouraged praying during this challenging period.

"We're better together and we're Chesapeake strong," said White.

Chesapeake city leaders will be meeting Monday to confirm an "emergency declaration" -- which would help free up funding to support recovery after the shooting.

The City of Chesapeake also plans to hold a vigil Monday beginning at 6 p.m. at City Park (900 City Park Drive).