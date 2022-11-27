ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SFGate

Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 10 (Perry, Killorn), 16:02 (pp). Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Paul 11 (Cole, Stamkos), 7:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Colton 5 (Perry), 19:56. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cole 2 (Vasilevskiy, Cernak), 9:19. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 8 (DeAngelo, Sanheim), 11:23. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-17-3_27. Philadelphia 9-2-11_22. Power-play...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

CLEVELAND STATE 80, OAKLAND 64

Percentages: FG .382, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Bowman 2-6, Shepherd 1-3, Hervey 1-5, Moore 0-2, O.Price 0-3, Watts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Townsend 2, Hervey). Turnovers: 10 (Moore 4, Hervey 2, Townsend 2, O.Price, Watts). Steals: 4 (Moore 2, Watts 2). Technical...
OAKLAND, CA
SFGate

EXPLAINER: How will College Football Playoff expansion work?

The College Football Playoff will include 12 teams, starting with the 2024 season. An expansion plan that was crafted for two years and haggled over for another 18 months finally cleared all the obstacles needed to go from idea to reality. The CFP announced Thursday that the current four-team system...
GEORGIA STATE
SFGate

Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3

First Period_1, Vegas, Eichel 12 (Stone), 3:59. 2, Vegas, Smith 11 (Karlsson, Kessel), 17:59 (pp). Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, McGinn 7 (Kapanen, Carter), 2:23. 4, Pittsburgh, Rakell 10 (Crosby, Guentzel), 13:07. Third Period_5, Vegas, Theodore 4 (Stephenson, Eichel), 1:26 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 12 (Malkin, Petry), 7:33 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Kapanen...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Stamkos has assist for 1,000th point, Lightning beat Flyers

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Stamkos never was more elated to get a secondary assist. Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, Stamkos assisted on Paul’s second goal 7:55 into the second period that made it 2-0. Stamkos started the play with a pass behind the net to Ian Cole, who sent the puck in front to Paul. “It’s the most I celebrated a second assist in my career,” he said. “I thought I’d make the safe play behind the net, and (Cole) made a great play.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
SFGate

Colorado 6, Buffalo 4

First Period_1, Colorado, Compher 2 (MacKinnon, Toews), 8:48 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Peterka 5 (Cozens, Quinn), 10:19. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 15 (Cozens, Skinner), 19:49 (pp). Second Period_4, Colorado, MacKinnon 7 (Makar, Rantanen), 9:00 (pp). 5, Colorado, Lehkonen 7 (MacKinnon, Compher), 9:49 (pp). 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 8 (Makar, Toews), 11:53. 7, Buffalo, Cozens 9 (Thompson, Skinner), 14:05 (pp). 8, Colorado, Compher 3 (O'Connor, Cogliano), 17:16.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

