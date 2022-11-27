Read full article on original website
Tampa Bay 4, Philadelphia 1
First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Paul 10 (Perry, Killorn), 16:02 (pp). Second Period_2, Tampa Bay, Paul 11 (Cole, Stamkos), 7:55. 3, Tampa Bay, Colton 5 (Perry), 19:56. Third Period_4, Tampa Bay, Cole 2 (Vasilevskiy, Cernak), 9:19. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 8 (DeAngelo, Sanheim), 11:23. Shots on Goal_Tampa Bay 7-17-3_27. Philadelphia 9-2-11_22. Power-play...
CLEVELAND STATE 80, OAKLAND 64
Percentages: FG .382, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 4-22, .182 (Bowman 2-6, Shepherd 1-3, Hervey 1-5, Moore 0-2, O.Price 0-3, Watts 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Townsend 2, Hervey). Turnovers: 10 (Moore 4, Hervey 2, Townsend 2, O.Price, Watts). Steals: 4 (Moore 2, Watts 2). Technical...
Packers Fans Struck a Raw Nerve with Justin Jones
Bears defensive tackle Justin Jones is still seething about the chants of Packers fans in Week 2 at Lambeau Field.
EXPLAINER: How will College Football Playoff expansion work?
The College Football Playoff will include 12 teams, starting with the 2024 season. An expansion plan that was crafted for two years and haggled over for another 18 months finally cleared all the obstacles needed to go from idea to reality. The CFP announced Thursday that the current four-team system...
Guardians Re-Sign Anthony Gose To A Minor League Contract
The Guardians finally made a splash in free agency! Although it may not be the big blockbuster signing that fans are hoping for, it's a roster move nonetheless. On Thursday afternoon the team announced that they had resigned LHP Anthony Gose to a two-year minor league contract. Gose was on...
Pittsburgh 4, Vegas 3
First Period_1, Vegas, Eichel 12 (Stone), 3:59. 2, Vegas, Smith 11 (Karlsson, Kessel), 17:59 (pp). Second Period_3, Pittsburgh, McGinn 7 (Kapanen, Carter), 2:23. 4, Pittsburgh, Rakell 10 (Crosby, Guentzel), 13:07. Third Period_5, Vegas, Theodore 4 (Stephenson, Eichel), 1:26 (pp). 6, Pittsburgh, Guentzel 12 (Malkin, Petry), 7:33 (pp). 7, Pittsburgh, Kapanen...
Stamkos has assist for 1,000th point, Lightning beat Flyers
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Steven Stamkos never was more elated to get a secondary assist. Stamkos had an assist for his 1,000th career point, Nick Paul scored twice and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-1 on Thursday night. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft, Stamkos assisted on Paul’s second goal 7:55 into the second period that made it 2-0. Stamkos started the play with a pass behind the net to Ian Cole, who sent the puck in front to Paul. “It’s the most I celebrated a second assist in my career,” he said. “I thought I’d make the safe play behind the net, and (Cole) made a great play.”
Colorado 6, Buffalo 4
First Period_1, Colorado, Compher 2 (MacKinnon, Toews), 8:48 (pp). 2, Buffalo, Peterka 5 (Cozens, Quinn), 10:19. 3, Buffalo, Thompson 15 (Cozens, Skinner), 19:49 (pp). Second Period_4, Colorado, MacKinnon 7 (Makar, Rantanen), 9:00 (pp). 5, Colorado, Lehkonen 7 (MacKinnon, Compher), 9:49 (pp). 6, Colorado, MacKinnon 8 (Makar, Toews), 11:53. 7, Buffalo, Cozens 9 (Thompson, Skinner), 14:05 (pp). 8, Colorado, Compher 3 (O'Connor, Cogliano), 17:16.
