20+ Good Eats: Genesee County, MI Restaurant Bucket List
We're all guilty of finding a favorite, regular restaurant or bar to frequent around the greater Flint area and never remembering to try other places that have been in our communities for decades or just opened. Where are the best places to eat in Genesee County, MI?. It turns out,...
Three of Flint’s Worst Streets Will Get Repaved in 2023
Michigan residents don't see eye to eye on everything, but one thing we all can agree on is the roads and how bad they are. It's really hard to find a road that you don't have to swerve all over to avoid damaging your car from the potholes that seem to be everywhere.
Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know
One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
Flint’s Curious: What’s with Pickle Christmas Ornaments?
Every trip my family makes to Bronner's Christmas Wonderland in Frankenmuth, MI... Two questions always come up:. I wonder how much Bronner's electric bill could be?. Why does Bronner's sell pickle ornaments and have a whole tree dedicated to pickles? (More on that in a bit.) Why do people hang...
Sadness: Stars & Structure of Popular Flint Area Business Come Down
Another iconic building's life comes to an end. We'll add this to our list of places we miss around Flint & Genesee County, Michigan. The end of the Walli's Restaurant & Banquet Center (and one point, lodge) happened several years ago. Now, the last physical memories of its former success are being demolished.
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County offers $2,500 reward in unsolved Flint homicide
FLINT, MI – Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in an unsolved homicide from earlier this year. Jaymes “Saint” Wright was killed late Saturday, Nov. 5, and his homicide remains unsolved, according to Crime...
Detroit News
LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal
Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
Saginaw’s $3.8M furnace replacement program may attract ‘robust’ applicant turnout Saturday
SAGINAW, MI — Dozens of Saginaw residents could show up to City Hall this weekend to seek new furnaces offered through a $3.8 million housing rehabilitation program for lower-income citizens, Mayor Pro Tem Annie Boensch said. “Just based on the outreach I’ve done, I suspect turnout is going to...
Flint City Council rejects ‘sweetheart’ lease deal for two Flint golf courses
FLINT, MI -- The City Council has rejected a proposal to continue leasing two city-owned golf courses to a private operator -- at least under the terms of a proposed five-year contract. Council members voted unanimously to make the move at their meeting on Monday, Nov. 28, sending the proposal...
fox2detroit.com
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
fox2detroit.com
Couple's life savings wiped out by newly bought Detroit building's water issues
DETROIT (FOX 2) - It was supposed to be a happy time for Allegra Jacobs. She bought a building on Detroit’s east side, and wanted to open up a business. But the structure has had water issues ever since - and she has spent tens of thousands of dollars to get it fixed.
Flint will spend $1M to repave 3 of the city’s most pothole-ridden streets
FLINT, MI -- Plenty of streets could use resurfacing in the city, but Director of Transportation Rodney McGaha says he’s picked out sections of three roadways that are among the worst of the worst to repave first thing next spring. “If you travel these roads you know someone is...
Photos with Santa, gift giveaways and holiday performances coming to Berston Field House
FLINT, MI – Photo opportunities with Santa Claus, gifts for children of all ages and special holiday performances are just a few of the things you might see at the Flint Christmas Celebration this week. The celebration, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1 at...
R.I.P. Debra Walker, a Corktown activist and poet
The longtime community booster died last week at 69
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police auctioning off cars, trucks, ATVs, and more in December -- See the auction schedule
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Cars, trucks, ATVs, and more are going up for auction soon in Detroit. The department regularly hosts abandoned vehicle auctions where you can find all sorts of vehicles. Credit cards are accepted. Winning bidders must have a driver's license, and a license is required to make...
Flint Board of Education fills vacant seat with election winner after GISD appointment
FLINT, MI – Melody Relerford will begin her tenure on the Flint Board of Education one month early. After election results were officially certified, the Genesee Intermediate School District met in a special meeting this week to appoint Relerford. Relerford was the highest vote-getter for a six-year term Board...
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit
Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
Robbie D’s celebrating grand opening Dec. 9 in Old Town Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Robbie D’s is opening soon in Old Town Saginaw’s Ippel building. Robbie D’s began as a food truck best known for its wings, burgers and cheesesteak egg rolls. Owner Robert Delgado is looking forward to growing his business by opening his first brick-and-mortar location on Friday, Dec. 9.
Historic Detroit Home Takes Term ‘Fixer Upper’ to New Heights in Big Way
I have huge respect for those that can look at a home and see the endless possibilities. With a little paint, a few updates, and suddenly, what started as a fixer-upper has become a showplace. Truth be told, there are those homes that may seem just too far gone to save, and this Detroit home may just be that kind of place.
