Genesee County, MI

Three of Flint’s Worst Streets Will Get Repaved in 2023

Michigan residents don't see eye to eye on everything, but one thing we all can agree on is the roads and how bad they are. It's really hard to find a road that you don't have to swerve all over to avoid damaging your car from the potholes that seem to be everywhere.
FLINT, MI
Chrome & Ice Car Show Flint Dates – What You Need To Know

One of Michigan's most popular winter events takes place in Flint. Presented by Back to the Bricks, the 8th Annual Chrome & Ice Winter Classic Car Event dates for 2023 have been announced with this year's theme soon to follow. This awesome event attracts car enthusiasts from all over the Great Lakes State and beyond.
FLINT, MI
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
LeDuff: In Flint, two dead children spark another scandal

Flint just can't seem to get its justice. First the water, now the fire. This time around, it is the former fire chief who is pouring gasoline on the controversy with shouts of a cover-up. For his part, Barton characterizes his firing as just more of the “same-old politics” in...
FLINT, MI
Belle Isle's EV chargers to come with 30-minute charging, expensive price tag

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The nicest electric vehicle chargers on the market are being built on Belle Isle. Compared to the chargers being built in Michigan's other state parks, Belle Isle's incoming chargers will be seven times stronger. Instead of fully charging a vehicle's battery in for hours, the DC fast chargers will do it in 30 minutes. According to the company overseeing their installation, they're "state of the art."
DETROIT, MI
5 best Christmas light displays in metro Detroit

Humans' invention of electricity means we can go out in December and stare at thousands of colorful light bulbs arranged in pleasing ways. Yes, it's time for drive- and walk-through holiday light displays, and metro Detroit has many to offer. So grab some egg nog or hot cocoa to go and head out. We also suggest stocking up on cookies — gingerbread or otherwise. 🚘 Drive-through tradition: Wayne County Lightfest. When: Wednesday to Sunday until Dec. 24 from 6-10pm, with wait times longer on the weekends.Details: Drive through a four-mile stretch of twinkling light displays with a holiday theme. There's...
DETROIT, MI
