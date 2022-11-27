For the most part, the Buffalo Bills got the better of the action in the first half of Thursday night’s Week 13. Buffalo led New England 17-7 at halftime and generally dominated most major statistical categories over the first two quarters. The Patriots, though, did win one battle. They got Bills punter Sam Martin onto Read more... The post NFL world reacts to extremely rare play in Bills vs. Patriots game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 26 MINUTES AGO