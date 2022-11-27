ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Related
WJAC TV

Sheetz announces expansion, plans to open store in Detroit by 2025

Blair County-based convenience store chain Sheetz announced plans to expand out-of-state once again. Sheetz says it plans to open a store in Detroit, Michigan in 2025. “We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”
DETROIT, MI
WJAC TV

DA: Clearfield man sentenced to max of 20 years in attempted killing of woman

Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say a local man was sentenced Monday for the attempted killing of his wife last year. According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Willard Fyock, now age 70, was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to serve 7 to 20 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempted homicide.
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

PSP: Missing Elk County man found safe

Elk County, PA (WJAC) — State police announced Tuesday morning that 92-year-old James McClellan was found safe after being reported missing Monday. Authorities did not specify where he was found. ORIGINAL |. State police are asking for the public's help in searching for a 92-year-old Elk County man who...
ELK COUNTY, PA

