Sheetz announces expansion, plans to open store in Detroit by 2025
Blair County-based convenience store chain Sheetz announced plans to expand out-of-state once again. Sheetz says it plans to open a store in Detroit, Michigan in 2025. “We are thrilled to continue our growth into Michigan and bring the ultimate one-stop-shop to people across the state,” said Travis Sheetz, president and CEO of Sheetz. “Sheetz is dedicated to being a great employer and neighbor and we cannot wait to put those values into action as we expand into our first new state in two decades.”
After 3+ decades of success: Clearfield football coach announces retirement
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — For nearly four decades, Clearfield has been very successful on the gridiron and a large reason why is because of the man at the helm. After 37 seasons as the head coach of the Clearfield Bison, Tim Janocko is retiring. The Clearfield principal and...
Nonstop flights to and from Johnstown-Cambria County Airport to resume beginning Thursday
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WJAC) — The Johnstown-Cambria County Airport Authority said Wednesday that their flight patterns with SkyWest Airlines will return to their status quo Thursday, after months of limbo with their carrier due to an industry-wide pilot shortage. In a statement, the airport board said that the United Express-branded...
Saint Marys man accused of illegally killing bear, using son's tag, wildlife officials say
Elk County, PA (WJAC) — Wildlife officials with the Pennsylvania Game Commission say a Saint Marys man is facing charges, accused of illegally killing a bear and using his child's harvest tag to try and process the animal. According to the affidavit, the investigation into 46-year-old Joseph Blessel began...
Centre Co. judge overrules decision to count single, mail-in ballot despite discrepancy
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In Centre County, the county's president judge issued a ruling in a case filed over the status of one single ballot in this month's general election. Meanwhile, the legal status of dozens of other ballots remains unresolved. The one single ballot court fight stemmed...
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing donated items from State College Goodwill
State College, PA (WJAC) — State College Borough Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying an individual who reportedly stole several donated items from the Goodwill Store located along Benner Pike. Police say the theft occurred around 8:45 a.m. Monday when the suspect "removed items" from the...
Police: Boalsburg man accused of inappropriately touching girl who was walking to park
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the State College Borough Police Department say a Boalsburg man is accused of inappropriately touching a girl while she was walking to a local park. Police say 46-year-old Michael Chambers is charged with indecent assault and harassment following an incident on Oct....
911: One person transported after tree, wires fall onto car in Summerhill
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a tree and wires fell onto a car in the Summerhill area. 911 officials say the incident occurred along Route 53, near the Wilmore Arch. Officials say Route...
DA: Clearfield man sentenced to max of 20 years in attempted killing of woman
Clearfield Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Clearfield County say a local man was sentenced Monday for the attempted killing of his wife last year. According to Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers, Willard Fyock, now age 70, was sentenced by Judge Paul Cherry to serve 7 to 20 years in state prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempted homicide.
DA: Man arrested in 'large' Blair Co. meth bust receives lengthy prison sentence
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Blair County say one of the individuals who was charged last year in one of the county's "largest" drug busts was sentenced earlier this week. According to Blair County District Attorney Pete Weeks, 43-year-old Jayme Walter was sentenced to serve 32.5 to...
PSP: Missing Elk County man found safe
Elk County, PA (WJAC) — State police announced Tuesday morning that 92-year-old James McClellan was found safe after being reported missing Monday. Authorities did not specify where he was found. ORIGINAL |. State police are asking for the public's help in searching for a 92-year-old Elk County man who...
Police: Man accused of stealing nearly $5K in lotto tickets from Tyrone tobacco shop
Blair Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities with the Tyrone Borough Police Department say a local man is facing multiple felonies, accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of lottery tickets from a tobacco shop, where he was employed. Police say 43-year-old James McAleer is accused of stealing a total...
'A lifetime commitment:' Why you shouldn't give pets as gifts during the holidays
Elk County, PA (WJAC) — Taking care of a pet is a lifetime commitment and most pet owners know that pets are family members too. That's why the manager of the Elk County Humane Society shelter says giving a pet as a gift is not a good idea. Many...
