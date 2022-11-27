ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laguna Beach, CA

PHOTOS: Fans, bands and spirit members support their teams during CIF football finals

Orange fans support the Panthers during Friday night’s CIF Division 6 championship game with San Jacinto. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fans showed up in big numbers for the CIF championship football games last weekend including: Orange vs. San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium; Cypress vs. Downey at Western; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl and Northwood vs. Lakewood at Lakewood.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Boys Waterpolo Wins C.I.F. for the First Time in School History

On Saturday, November 12th at Irvine High School the San Dimas High School Boys’ Water Polo team beat Don Lugo High School to win the first CIF championship in school history. To get to the championship game the boys had to win 4 games in a row, they were successful in beating, Palm Springs 20-3, Saddleback 15-5, Oxnard 13-6, and then Buena Park 10-4. It was a long and challenging road to get to the championship, but the Saints did it with the guidance of head coach Danny Feola and assistant coach Paul Vincent Pignotti.
SAN DIMAS, CA
Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages

After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
HEMET, CA
Crean Lutheran girls basketball team captures third place in gold division at tournament

Crean Lutheran High School’s girls basketball team defeated St. Anthony 50-49 to capture third place in the gold division of the Redondo Union Battle of the Beach Saturday. Sophomore Jane Hewitt was named all-tournament, scoring 19 points in the final game, according to co-head coach Bianca Ziemann. She also had four rebounds and two steals. Hewitt had five points in the final minute to help Crean Lutheran seal the victory.
IRVINE, CA
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer

Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’

The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Local Restaurants Burger Named Best in the Southland

Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Man thrown over railing at SoFi Stadium wants accountability

INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Is it safe for fans to attend events at the multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium?. As videos continue to circulate on social media of fights breaking out during and after NFL games at the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, one fan is demanding accountability after he was tossed over the railing at a Chargers game against the Kansas City Chiefs held Nov. 20.
INGLEWOOD, CA
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
HEMET, CA
IUSD students lead state in test scores

Irvine Unified School District outperformed both California and Orange County averages in state standardized assessment scores for the sixth consecutive year. IUSD ranked No. 1 in the state in science, mathematics and English language arts/literacy (ELA) among public school districts of 35,000 or more students. “These results represent an unprecedented...
IRVINE, CA

