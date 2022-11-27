Read full article on original website
ocsportszone.com
Northwood captures buzzer-beater; Servite, San Juan Hills, Portola and Tesoro also win
NORTHWOOD 61, WARREN 58: Ryan Abaye hit a three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Timberwolves to a non-league victory at home Wednesday night. Zaid Yunis had 17 points, Abaye had 15 points and Aditya Sheth 14 points to lead Northwood (5-5). SERVITE 66, WESTERN 34: The Friars (2-0) captured...
ocsportszone.com
Trabuco Hills takes control early and captures tournament victory over Woodbridge
Trabuco Hills was led by Colin Duckens (left) and Jack Warnick in the victory over Woodbridge. (Photos Tim Burt, OC Sports Zone). Portola and Tersoro basketball teams also win at the Mariko Memorial Classic Wednesday night. Trabuco Hills boys basketball team led from the start and went on to defeat...
ocsportszone.com
What happens if Orange County football teams win CIF Regional Bowl Games this week?
Northwood’s Adam Harper powers for a touchdown past Lakewood’s EJ Baltazar in Saturday’s CIF championship game. (Photo courtesy Mark Bausman, For OC Sports Zone). Yorba Linda, Laguna Beach, Northwood, Laguna Hills and Whittier Christian football teams all earned berths in the CIF Regional Bowl Games this weekend.
ocsportszone.com
PHOTOS: Fans, bands and spirit members support their teams during CIF football finals
Orange fans support the Panthers during Friday night’s CIF Division 6 championship game with San Jacinto. (Photo: Fernando M. Donado, For OC Sports Zone). Fans showed up in big numbers for the CIF championship football games last weekend including: Orange vs. San Jacinto at Fred Kelly Stadium; Cypress vs. Downey at Western; Mater Dei vs. St. John Bosco at the Rose Bowl and Northwood vs. Lakewood at Lakewood.
Pac-12 football championship between USC and Utah filled with former California (CIF) high school stars
California high school football is alive and well. A remarkable number of former CIF football stars will either be on the sideline or on the field Friday when USC and Utah meet in the Pac-12 football championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. USC has 62 former California high school ...
OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl
A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league's Super Bowl in Florida this weekend.
saintscroll.com
Boys Waterpolo Wins C.I.F. for the First Time in School History
On Saturday, November 12th at Irvine High School the San Dimas High School Boys’ Water Polo team beat Don Lugo High School to win the first CIF championship in school history. To get to the championship game the boys had to win 4 games in a row, they were successful in beating, Palm Springs 20-3, Saddleback 15-5, Oxnard 13-6, and then Buena Park 10-4. It was a long and challenging road to get to the championship, but the Saints did it with the guidance of head coach Danny Feola and assistant coach Paul Vincent Pignotti.
oc-breeze.com
Message from the CIF-SS Commissioner: One for the ages
After last weekend, except for Girls Individual Tennis Championships that will proceed this week, our CIF Southern Section Fall Sports Championships have concluded. We were able to conduct all our championships on schedule, with exciting competitions across the broad spectrum of Fall Sports, and I am very proud of what has been accomplished by our member schools and our staff over the last several weeks. Working together, as we always have, has resulted in our continuing effort to build on the momentum and successes we were able to experience during the 2021-2022 school year and I am very grateful to everyone involved who has made that happen so far in 2022-2023.
ocsportszone.com
Crean Lutheran girls basketball team captures third place in gold division at tournament
Crean Lutheran High School’s girls basketball team defeated St. Anthony 50-49 to capture third place in the gold division of the Redondo Union Battle of the Beach Saturday. Sophomore Jane Hewitt was named all-tournament, scoring 19 points in the final game, according to co-head coach Bianca Ziemann. She also had four rebounds and two steals. Hewitt had five points in the final minute to help Crean Lutheran seal the victory.
D.J. Lagway, nation's No. 2 quarterback in 2024, recaps 'amazing' final USC Trojans visit as decision looms
Willis High School (Texas) quarterback D.J. Lagway is one of the nation's most coveted prospects in the class of 2024. And he's about to come off the board. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound signal-caller, rated the nation's No. 7 overall prospect and No. 2 quarterback, is set to announce his commitment ...
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’
The lone loss of the year for the USC Trojans was to the Utah Utes. While USC and Utah will renew hostilities this week in the Pac-12 Championship Game, USC is not out for revenge. So says head coach Lincoln Riley. The USC head coach doesn’t believe it’s a “revenge game” for the Trojans, who Read more... The post Lincoln Riley gets honest about Utah ‘revenge’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Santa Monica Mirror
Local Restaurants Burger Named Best in the Southland
Hank’s Palisades’ burger named best in the Southland by the LA Times. Hank’s restaurant in the Pacific Palisades and Executive Chef Isaias Peña’s Hank’s Double Diamond Burger has been named “Best Burger” Winner in the Los Angeles Times “Best of the Southland 2022” Readers’ Choice Poll!
UCLA Football Bowl Projections: Week 14
Taking a look around the internet to see where the experts are picking the Bruins to play come bowl season.
Fairview Kitchens Coming to Santa Ana
The facility will boast twenty kitchens in total..
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms Will Bring Rain, Snow to SoCal. See the Wet Weather Timeline
Two back-to-back storms are set to bring rain to Southern California as temperatures remain below normal into a jackets-and-umbrellas kind of weekend. The first storm arrived Thursday before a second system passes through the region this weekend. "Our forecast is getting stormier and stormier," said NBC4 forecaster Belen De Leon.
2urbangirls.com
Man thrown over railing at SoFi Stadium wants accountability
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – Is it safe for fans to attend events at the multi-billion dollar SoFi Stadium?. As videos continue to circulate on social media of fights breaking out during and after NFL games at the home of the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, one fan is demanding accountability after he was tossed over the railing at a Chargers game against the Kansas City Chiefs held Nov. 20.
nomadlawyer.org
Hemet: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Hemet, California
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Hemet California. Located in Riverside County, California, Hemet is the 89th largest city in the state. Its metro area covers part of the Mojave Desert. It extends 50 to 80 miles east of Los Angeles. It is the trading center for agriculture in the...
kclu.org
Active shooter threat made in Los Angeles disrupts South Coast university classes
A South Coast university is holding virtual classes Monday as the result of a threat over the holiday weekend. Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks has cancelled many of its in-person events, and most university employees are working remotely. On Saturday, someone found a note at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum...
irvinestandard.com
IUSD students lead state in test scores
Irvine Unified School District outperformed both California and Orange County averages in state standardized assessment scores for the sixth consecutive year. IUSD ranked No. 1 in the state in science, mathematics and English language arts/literacy (ELA) among public school districts of 35,000 or more students. “These results represent an unprecedented...
