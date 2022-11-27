Read full article on original website
Body found believed to be man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A body found in a swampy area in Osceola County is believed to be a missing 73-year-old man who was last seen on Thanksgiving Day, Sheriff Marcos Lopez said in an update Thursday. Lopez said the body of an unidentified Black man was located about...
Man shot in Apopka, takes himself to hospital, deputies say
APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot in Apopka Thursday afternoon and managed to get to the hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they responded to the 1800 block of Grimke Avenue at 1:53 p.m.
Teen, man face charges after deadly Osceola road rage shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of a teen and a man more than a month after a deadly road rage shooting. Prior to a news briefing at the sheriff’s office Thursday, Lopez walked Brandon Singh, 20, in cuffs to an awaiting cruiser. Singh said nothing to the media as he walked.
14-year-old admits to shooting, killing Orlando 15-year-old, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly a year after a shooting that killed a 15-year-old Jones High School student, Orlando police said they have arrested a 14-year-old boy who has confessed. Police said the 14-year-old shot and killed Corey Jones on Jan. 22.
‘I would do it again:’ Man admits to stabbing his mother, sister, Osceola deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man admitted to stabbing and killing his own mother and hurting his sister during an attack at a home near Kissimmee, according to the Osceola County Sheriff's Office. Deputies identified the accused killer as Matthew Sisley, 21, on Wednesday afternoon. Deputies said they...
Memorial marker to honor Orlando tow truck operator killed last year
ORLANDO, Fla. – The push to have a highway memorial marker in honor of 24-year-old Austin Gayne finally happened after the measure passed the state legislature earlier this year. During an event hosted by the Orlando Fire Department, Gayne's mother, Brooke Lawrence, revealed the marker that will be placed...
Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say
SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public's help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
Deputies search for man behind fatal Orange County shooting near Florida Mall
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man suspected of killing a woman and injuring a man in a shooting near the Florida Mall last week. On Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Siegel-Colon was found shot to death at the 700 block of West Sand Lake Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Another man was also injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital, deputies said.
11-year-old boy in critical condition after Orlando crash, troopers say
ORLANDO, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the crash happened on North Pine Hills Road and Silver Star Road at about 6:49 p.m.
17-year-old accused in Cocoa stabbing arrested after fleeing, crashing in Brevard, officials say
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old accused of stabbing and beating a victim in Cocoa was taken into custody Wednesday morning after fleeing authorities and crashing in north Brevard County, according to police. The Cocoa Police Department said the teen, later identified as Tobias Brewer, surrendered to Brevard County...
VIDEO: Several injured after flames break out in Orange County store, fire officials say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Multiple people were injured after flames broke out at a furniture warehouse in Orange County Thursday night, fire officials said in a tweet. The fire occurred at 901 Central Florida Parkway, which is the location of French Furniture Orlando, according to fire rescue.
Apparent sinkhole shuts down road in Clermont, deputies say
CLERMONT, Fla. – Two roads in Clermont were shut down Wednesday evening due to an apparent sinkhole, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Montevista Road and Bradley Circle would be closed due to the hole, which the sheriff’s office posted a picture of on social media.
Central Florida man known for impersonating cops arrested again
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Jeremy Dewitte – a registered sex offender that has been arrested multiple times for impersonating law enforcement officers – was arrested again Tuesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Dewitte for violation of probation on an Orange...
Man arrested after 1 woman found dead, another injured in Kissimmee stabbing, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after one woman was found dead and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a briefing Tuesday that deputies arrived at a nearby home and found a woman with cuts on her hands and another woman dead on the floor with apparent stab wounds.
When life threw him a curveball, this social worker hit it out of the park
Kissimmee, Fl – It takes a special person to work with families in crisis, and coworkers say this week's Getting Results Award winner is one of the best. When life threw Johnny Polanco a curveball, he hit it and embraced the profession that needed him.
Body of 9-year-old boy recovered after dayslong search in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – After days of searching Lake Annie in Polk County, the body of a 9-year-old boy has been recovered, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office announced the recovery of the boy's body on Tuesday.
Driver runs off after motorcyclist hit, killed in wrong-way crash on SR-520 in Orange County, FHP says
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A driver ran off after a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist on State Road 520 in Orange County early Thursday, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened around 5:20 a.m. on SR-520 near State Road 528. The eastbound lanes of SR-520...
Lake County man arrested after punching dog, swinging vacuum at family
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A Minneola man was arrested after witnesses said he punched a dog before threatening others living at his home, according to the Lake County Sheriff's Office. Deputies said they received a call on Nov. 19 about Gregory Berg, 45, who had come home drunk,...
Former employee of Winter Garden construction company faces new video voyeurism charges
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A former employee of an Orange County construction company is facing new video voyeurism charges, according to an arrest report from the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested Kenneth Allen Clark, 39, at his Sanford home on Monday on video voyeurism charges from an...
