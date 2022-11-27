ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man suspected of killing a woman and injuring a man in a shooting near the Florida Mall last week. On Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Siegel-Colon was found shot to death at the 700 block of West Sand Lake Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Another man was also injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital, deputies said.

