Osceola County, FL

Man shot in Apopka, takes himself to hospital, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. – A man was shot in Apopka Thursday afternoon and managed to get to the hospital, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the 1800 block of Grimke Avenue at 1:53 p.m. [TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store inferno...
APOPKA, FL
14-year-old admits to shooting, killing Orlando 15-year-old, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Nearly a year after a shooting that killed a 15-year-old Jones High School student, Orlando police said they have arrested a 14-year-old boy who has confessed. Police said the 14-year-old shot and killed Corey Jones on Jan. 22. [TRENDING: Driver killed in West Melbourne fireworks store...
ORLANDO, FL
Memorial marker to honor Orlando tow truck operator killed last year

ORLANDO, Fla. – The push to have a highway memorial marker in honor of 24-year-old Austin Gayne finally happened after the measure passed the state legislature earlier this year. During an event hosted by the Orlando Fire Department, Gayne’s mother, Brooke Lawrence, revealed the marker that will be placed...
ORLANDO, FL
Missing, endangered woman found, Sanford police say

SANFORD, Fla. – UPDATE: The Sanford Police Department said Lori Ann Garber has been found. PREVIOUS: The Sanford Police Department is seeking the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman, according to a Twitter post by the agency on Wednesday evening. Police said that 57-year-old Lori Ann...
SANFORD, FL
Deputies search for man behind fatal Orange County shooting near Florida Mall

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County deputies are searching for a man suspected of killing a woman and injuring a man in a shooting near the Florida Mall last week. On Nov. 22, 39-year-old Michelle Siegel-Colon was found shot to death at the 700 block of West Sand Lake Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Another man was also injured in the shooting and transported to the hospital, deputies said.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
11-year-old boy in critical condition after Orlando crash, troopers say

ORLANDO, Fla. – An 11-year-old boy was critically injured Wednesday evening after being struck by a car in Orlando, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP stated that the crash happened on North Pine Hills Road and Silver Star Road at about 6:49 p.m. [TRENDING: Driver...
ORLANDO, FL
Apparent sinkhole shuts down road in Clermont, deputies say

CLERMONT, Fla. – Two roads in Clermont were shut down Wednesday evening due to an apparent sinkhole, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Montevista Road and Bradley Circle would be closed due to the hole, which the sheriff’s office posted a picture of on social media.
CLERMONT, FL
Central Florida man known for impersonating cops arrested again

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Jeremy Dewitte – a registered sex offender that has been arrested multiple times for impersonating law enforcement officers – was arrested again Tuesday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they arrested Dewitte for violation of probation on an Orange...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
Man arrested after 1 woman found dead, another injured in Kissimmee stabbing, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was arrested after one woman was found dead and another injured at a Kissimmee home, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Marcos Lopez said during a briefing Tuesday that deputies arrived at a nearby home and found a woman with cuts on her hands and another woman dead on the floor with apparent stab wounds.
KISSIMMEE, FL
Body of 9-year-old boy recovered after dayslong search in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. – After days of searching Lake Annie in Polk County, the body of a 9-year-old boy has been recovered, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office announced the recovery of the boy’s body on Tuesday. [TRENDING: Melbourne fireworks store catches fire after...
POLK COUNTY, FL

