FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bank robbery suspect in standoff with Arapahoe Sheriff, Greenwood Village PoliceHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official saysDavid HeitzDenver, CO
DougCo schools investigated for civil rights violationSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Forecast calls for dangerously high winds from Denver to New MexicoHeather WillardDenver, CO
Aurora provides shower trailer for people experiencing homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
KDVR.com
Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees
A local father moved out of a rental and was shocked when he was served with a collections notice for $25,000, which included a charge for $18,000 in unpaid rent. Shaul Turner reports. Man shocked to get $25K demand in back rent, fees. A local father moved out of a...
DougCo commissioner tells fellow board members: 'stop the nonsense'
A Douglas County Commissioner is speaking out after her fellow board members accused her of criminal misconduct.Commissioner Lora Thomas called a press conference Wednesday afternoon and called-out fellow commissioners Abe Laydon and George Teal. She says they have bullied, intimidated and harassed her for more than a year. Thomas showed meeting videos where the two men not only insulted her but, in one case, Laydon dismissed the objections of a Douglas County citizen.Thomas says she wants the "smears and slander" to stop."I hope that my fellow commissioners Laydon and Teal will stop with the nonsense, stop with the petty politics,...
Aurora man receives $800 water bill due to faulty meter
The average water bill in Colorado runs close to $38, but an Arapahoe County man's bill has been spiraling out of control. Chris Hunt told FOX31 his last bill was more than $800..
wasteadvantagemag.com
Loveland, CO Solid Waste Announces End to Trash Stamps
Starting Jan. 2, the city’s Solid Waste Division is changing the way it charges for overflow trash collection. Customers will no longer need to attach pre-purchased stamps to bags of trash placed outside of their carts. Instead, drivers will use cameras to count the extras and add the charges to utility bills in real time. “It’s a new offering that we’re able to give our customers,” Solid Waste Superintendent Tyler Bandemer said. “We have onboard computer systems on our trucks for routing, and through that system…we can bill on the fly, versus folks having to go to a grocery store and buy the stamps for the extra trash.”
denverite.com
That park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea is finally open
Local, state and federal officials formally opened the park above I-70 in Elyria-Swansea Wednesday, concluding a five-year, $1.2 billion highway construction project. At the park’s ribbon cutting, government officials touted the project as a model for working with communities that have been harmed by urban planning in the past. Meanwhile, community advocates have lingering concerns, and are already looking toward what’s next to protect their neighborhood.
denverite.com
When city officials balked, Denver’s sidewalk queen kept pushing. Voters just gave her a huge win
The way Jill Locantore describes her childhood in Colorado Springs in the 1970s sounds — please forgive the pun — completely pedestrian. Like many Coloradans both then and now, hers was a car-dependent family. Their chariot was an enormous Oldsmobile. “We used to joke about how you could...
Shoppers not paying for bags at self-checkouts, official says
(Denver, Colo.) People at self-checkouts at grocery stores and big box retailers aren’t being honest about the number of plastic bags they use, according to a representative of the City and County of Denver’s Climate, Action, Sustainability and Resiliency office.
KRDO News Channel 13
Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Some donors are questioning whether or not to give money to the Colorado Healing Fund (CHF) after discovering 90% of the proceeds go toward victims. The CHF was founded in 2018 and has since been activated numerous times when Colorado experienced devastating tragedies and life losses, like the Marshall Fire, The post Colorado Springs restaurants, breweries hesitate to give money raised to Colorado Healing Fund appeared first on KRDO.
athleticbusiness.com
Pickleballers Clash With Denver Parks and Rec Over Shoveling Duties
The Denver Parks and Recreation Department is warning pickellball players that they can be ticketed if they shovel snow from public courts. “They do way more damage to the courts when they try to shovel instead of letting it just melt naturally,” Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, told Westword. “We do not allow it. To just go out there because you want to get out a day or two earlier and shovel is a very shortsighted way of trying to make sure that you can do what you want versus the good of the whole community.”
pagosadailypost.com
OPINION: CDOT Leads the Way in Not Building Highways
This story by Seairra Sheppard appeared on StrongTowns.org on October 25, 2022. Traffic headaches on I-25 through Denver, Colorado, have driven the state to the realize that something has to change…. …and that the solution can no longer be, “Just one more lane.”. “As our region continues growing, we...
Tour bus driver strikes at least 32 vehicles in Boulder, Colorado
According to the Boulder County Police Department, a tour bus driver is suspected of striking at least 32 vehicles and leaving the scene. The department took to Twitter last night seeking additional victims of the mishap. The bus was reportedly traveling on Pleasant Street in the University Hill area between blocks 900 and 1200 when it sideswiped the long line of parked vehicles on the north side of the road. All vehicles were unoccupied and no injuries occurred.
KDVR.com
Oath Keepers conviction a 'relief' for former spokesman
Jason Van Tatenhove, a journalist and former spokesperson for the Oath Keepers, lives in Colorado and tells FOX31 he has "washed his hands clean" of the group after their increased radical positions and conspiracy theories. Talya Cunningham reports. Oath Keepers conviction a ‘relief’ for former spokesman. Jason Van...
Asteroid mining company relocates to Colorado from the Netherlands
A space resources startup, Karman+, selected Denver for its headquarters to relocate from the Netherlands, according to a news release. The Polis administration and the Global Business Development Division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) made the announcement Wednesday. The company also considered the United Kingdom and Luxembourg as potential locations for its headquarters. The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved “up to $1,287,128 in performance-based Job Growth Incentive Tax Credits over an eight-year period” to the company when it was under the pseudonym Project Cobalt, according to the release.
DougCo schools face free lunch challenges
(Castle Rock, CO) While Douglas County voters opposed the healthy meals for all school lunch program known as Proposition FF by a wide margin, the rest of the state mostly approved it. Now, the district must decide whether to opt into the program.
KDVR.com
Huge water bills in Arapahoe County
One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. One man's water bills were skyrocketing after having his home investigated for a non-existent leak. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow …. Pinpoint Weather Alert Day: 8:30 a.m. update: Snow will linger through...
milehighcre.com
Top Law Firm Signs Lease for 30th Floor at 1900 Lawrence
One of the world’s top law firms, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, will relocate from its existing downtown office and take over the entire 30th floor at 1900 Lawrence, a Class A+ trophy office tower in downtown Denver. Gibson Dunn is the first tenant to sign a lease at 1900 Lawrence, which is owned by Riverside Investment & Development Company in partnership with Convexity Properties and Canyon Partners Real Estate. The projected move-in date is February 2025.
Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws”
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the weekend, Colorado Governor Jared Polis told NBC's "Meet the Press" that he is considering reforms to his state's "red flag" law in the aftermath of the mass shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs. Polis said Colorado's Extreme Risk Protection Order (ERPO) law, which allows law enforcement or The post Gov. Polis calls for enforcement of Colorado’s “Red Flag Laws” appeared first on KRDO.
38 Twitter employees resign at Boulder office after earlier layoffs
BOULDER, Colo. — About two weeks after dozens of Twitter employees were laid off from the company's Boulder office as part of a nationwide reduction in the company's workforce, another 38 employees voluntarily resigned. Since Elon Musk acquired Twitter, he has laid off half the company's 7,500 workforce and...
coloradopols.com
All Back To Normal At The Jefferson County GOP
We’re relieved to see the Republican Party in Colorado’s bellwether suburb of Jefferson County is learning lessons from this year’s annihilation at the polls, like voters who just thrashed them for a third consecutive election are obviously looking for:. Or…not. Maybe a rogue staffer got posting...
sentinelcolorado.com
PERRY: RTD’s double train-wreck takes out the R-Line and its credibility
I’m not an RTD light rail engineer and derailment investigator, but I can play one on TV. That’s because it appears I, or someone, will have to step up and reveal to the public what the busy, very busy, RTD agency is doing to prevent yet a third derailment at a hair-pin turn in Aurora.
