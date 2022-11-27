The Denver Parks and Recreation Department is warning pickellball players that they can be ticketed if they shovel snow from public courts. “They do way more damage to the courts when they try to shovel instead of letting it just melt naturally,” Scott Gilmore, deputy executive director of Denver Parks and Recreation, told Westword. “We do not allow it. To just go out there because you want to get out a day or two earlier and shovel is a very shortsighted way of trying to make sure that you can do what you want versus the good of the whole community.”

DENVER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO