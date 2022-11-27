Read full article on original website
Davenport man sentenced in connection to gunfire incident at Daisy Dooks Gentlemen Club
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was sentenced Nov. 28 to 57 months, or four years and nine months; in prison for possessing ammunition as a felon. Brandon Scott Hagedorn, 26, was ordered to serve three years of supervised release after the prison sentence, according to a media release.
Iowa City man found passed out at intersection charged with drug possession and OWI
An Iowa City man who was found passed out at a North Liberty intersection has been charged with OWI and drug possession. Officers responded to the intersection of Highway 965 and Forevergreen Road for reports of a man who had reportedly sat through several light changes without moving. Upon arrival, they came in contact with 21-year-old Miguel Medina Espinoza of Hawks Ridge Drive sitting in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle running and in gear.
After two weekend car thefts in Geneseo, police remind the community to lock their cars
GENESEO, Ill. — The Geneseo Police Department is sending out a warning after a rash of car thefts. One theft involved a Chevrolet Silverado, which was stolen on the west side of town. Police recovered the vehicle. Another theft involved a Ford Fusion, which was last seen in Rock...
Have you seen these suspects? Crime Stoppers wants to know!
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities wants your help catching two fugitives. It’s a Local 4 News exclusive. You can get an elevated reward for information on this week’s cases:. GREYSON KILLINGER, 36, 5’6”, 160 pounds, gray hair, blue eyes. Wanted by Moline Police for two counts felony...
Man arrested after hitting teenager with car in Davenport Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man was arrested after allegedly hitting a teenager with his car during an altercation Monday, according to the Davenport Police Department. At about 4:09 p.m., officers responded to Adams Elementary School after receiving a report of a child being struck by a vehicle. Investigators found...
Suspect in fatal crash pleads not guilty
A 22-year-old Moline woman pleaded not guilty Tuesday in connection with a fatal crash earlier this month. Kendra Lee Curtis appeared Tuesday morning in Rock Island County Court, where prosecutors presented evidence she had marijuana, cocaine and alcohol in her system at the time of the crash, according to a hospital toxicology report.
Vehicle crash leads to Galesburg man facing unlawful restraint charges
Galesburg Police early Saturday night, November 26th, responded to a vehicle crash in the area of Monmouth Boulevard and South Henderson Street. When officers arrived, they were advised the driver of one of the vehicles, a 31-year-old Galesburg woman, had departed the area with a small child. Officers then responded to an address associated with the woman in the 400 block of South Soangetaha Road. A neighbor told police her outside camera captured the woman limping into an apartment along with her child and a 31-year-old male suspect. Officers attempted to make contact with the female for several minutes before making forced entry to do a well-being check. Inside, officers found the man and woman laying in a back bedroom along with the child. The woman told police the male was “chasing her around” and she was trying to get away from him before the crash, according to police reports. After the crash, she was injured and didn’t know what to do, so she got inside the male’s car. He took her phone and refused to let her answer the door when the police came. The woman was transported to OSF for medical treatment. The male was placed under arrest and charged with a Violation of an Order of Protection and Unlawful Restraint.
Davenport man sentenced for bank robbery
Rayontrez Demar Brown, 26, of Davenport, was sentenced on Nov. 30, 2022, to 41 months in prison for bank robbery. Brown was also ordered to pay $26,399 in restitution. Following his imprisonment, Brown was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Justice Department release. In...
Burlington woman facing charges following police chase, crashing car into house
Burlington, IA- A Burlington woman is facing multiple charges after leading police on a high-speed chase before crashing into a home. The Hawk Eye reports that at about 2:36 AM on November 20th, a Burlington Police Officer spotted a vehicle traveling northbound at a high rate of speed on Roosevelt Avenue before taking the eastbound 34 exit.
Police ask for help locating missing Moline man
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Moline Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 70-year-old man. Orlando left his home on the 900 block of 12th Avenue at 5 p.m. Wednesday and was last seen getting off and on various city busses in Moline and Rock Island since that time, according to a Facebook post.
Davenport Police Asking For Help To Identify Porch Pirate Suspect
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Davenport Police are asking for help to identify a man who they say is responsible for stealing multiple packages off porches around the area. Police released several images of the suspect along with a picture of the vehicle they say he was using. Police say he was...
Police say missing Davenport man found safe
Suspect in multiple package thefts sought by Davenport Police.
Suspect in officer’s injury unfit to appear
The man accused of injuring an East Moline Police Officer was found unfit to appear in court Wednesday. According to court records, prosecutors allege that on Oct. 24, 52-year-old Adrian Ward Rogers beat Sergeant William Lind in the head with the intent to commit first degree murder. Court records say...
2 motorcyclists collide with semi, 1 dead in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — One man is dead and another person is injured after two motorcycles collided with a semi-truck in Davenport on Saturday night, according to a Davenport Police Department news release. On Saturday around 5:30 p.m., two motorcyclists were driving eastbound on Rockingham Road at "a high rate...
Iowa City man charged in weekend domestic assault
An Iowa City man was arrested over the weekend after an alleged assault on the mother of his children. The incident occurred Saturday afternoon at the Cross Park Avenue residence of the woman. 32-year-old Jerrell Clemons, who lives at a different Cross Park Avenue address, is accused of reaching his arm around the woman’s neck and squeezing. The woman told police that she couldn’t breathe during the assault, and had red marks around her neck consistent with being placed in a choke hold.
Davenport homeowner has inflatable decorations stolen from her yard
Connie Hart has been collecting inflatable decorations for nine years. For the first time, she had them stolen for her yard.
Man hid in Walgreens then stole items, police allege
A 31-year-old Davenport man hid in a closed Walgreens and stole items before he forced his way out the locked front doors, police allege. Oliver Vanderlinden faces a Class C felony charge of second-degree burglary, court records say. Shortly after 12:30 a.m. Monday, Davenport Police received a 911 call from...
