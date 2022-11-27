Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Teases a Mysterious Anime Announcement
Dragon Ball Super has had a busy year. Between its big movie comeback and another manga arc on the horizon, our heroes are being pulled every which way. And thanks to a new post, well – it seems the Dragon Ball team is teasing some sort of anime announcement over on Twitter.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Super Creator Addresses the Anime's Timeline
Dragon Ball has been around for decades at this point, and honestly? It is a challenge just to keep the story's timeline straight. Over the years, so much has happened, and its many sequels have blurred the story's chronology. Of course, there is one person keeping track of the timeline, and that happens to be creator Akira Toriyama. So obviously, fans tuned in recently when the artist addressed the timeline in a rare new statement.
ComicBook
New Dragon Ball Games Event Announced
Dragon Ball fans have another event to look forward to soon with a new Dragon Ball Games Battle Hour broadcast set to take place in just the next couple of days. It'll take place on December 3rd, Bandai Namco announced this week, with a few games already confirmed to be taking part in the event. More details are set to be revealed closer to the time of the presentation, but if past years' events are anything to go off of, people will have to tune into the event itself to catch some surprises, too.
ComicBook
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Cosplay Gives OG Yamcha a Feminine Makeover
Yamcha cannot transform into a Super Saiyan or use the power of Ultra Instinct, but the former bandit has found a diehard fan base for himself in the Dragon Ball community. While Yamcha has mostly stuck to his orange gi when entering a fight over the course of both Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super, one cosplayer has decided to revisit his days from the original series where he sported a look that was far more in-line with his bandit ways.
ComicBook
New Batman Game Leaked
A brand new Batman game has leaked online. Batman is one of the most iconic and popular superheroes out there, which has in turn made him a prime subject for video games. While the character has moved mountains for the superhero genre in film, he has also been responsible for a key turning point in video game adaptations. The Batman Arkham series was essential in helping superhero games feel more premium and not just cheap, yearly releases that often tied in with a new film. The Spider-Man games began to suffer over time as a result of this, but Batman managed to break this mold and create something that stood above all of the other games it was releasing against. Despite the conclusion of that series in 2015, Batman has still been around thanks to ensemble games like LEGO, MultiVersus, and Injustice, but it's been a minute since he had a proper solo game.
otakuusamagazine.com
The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten Anime Shares New Fall Visual
The seasonal visuals continue for The Angel Next Door Spoils Me Rotten anime, based on the novels by Saekisan. A January 2023 release window was revealed last month, and now we have a warm and pleasant fall visual to tide us over in the meantime. Check out the delightful piece...
ComicBook
Dragon Ball Shares New Art Courtesy of Katekyo Hitman Reborn Creator
The Dragon Ball franchise is preparing to celebrate its fortieth anniversary, with major manga artists taking the opportunity to take us back to the early days where Goku was a toddler but still had some serious strength backing him up. While no new anime projects have been announced that will revisit Son's earliest adventures, the manga artist behind Katekyo Hitman Reborn has taken the opportunity to share their take on the Saiyan warrior long before he could leverage the Super Saiyan transformation.
otakuusamagazine.com
Detective Conan Series Announces Title, Date for 26th Anime Film
Earlier this month, the 26th anime film was teased for the Detective Conan series, and now we know the title and release date. The latest news was revealed along with a the first full visual for what is being called Detective Conan: Kurogane no Submarine (Black Iron Submarine), which is scheduled to open in Japan on April 14, 2023.
ComicBook
New Marvel Fan Theory May Reveal Hidden MCU Skrull Ahead of Secret Invasion
What are the Skrulls now up to in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? That's a question that hung over all of Phase 4, but will only be answered in the upcoming Phase 5 storyline – starting with the Secret Invasion Disney+ series. A new MCU theory is catching on with fans – one that predicts that a major pivotal player we saw in Phase 4 could have been a Skrull the whole time – causing some major trouble for Nick Fury, Captain Marvel, and possibly all of Earth!
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Catches Fire With Natsu
Fairy Tail might be getting ready to heat up our screens in the near future as the franchise's next anime is now in the works, and one awesome cosplay is helping to keep the fires alive with a fiery take on Natsu Dragneel! Hiro Mashima currently might be in the thick of his latest series, Edens Zero, but he has never quite forgotten the major series he had ended prior. Fairy Tail's original manga and anime run might have wrapped a few years ago, but the creator has been keeping the story with an official sequel series that is getting an anime of its own soon too.
ComicBook
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
ComicBook
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Shares First-Look at Optimus Primal, Cheetor, and More
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts has just released a new trailer and with it, fans of the Cybertronians are given the first look at some returning Autobots along with familiar faces that first made landfall in Generation One and Beast Wars. With plenty of Transformers appearing in the new video for the movie that arrives next year, we tried to compile all the new characters that arrive in the crossover film that will bring the Maximals in to the live-action universe.
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
IGN
What's New on the IGN Store: Chainsaw Man, Mega Man X, and Dragon Ball Super
There's a ton of new stuff up for preorder at the IGN Store this week. So if you need some gift ideas, check out our choices below! New products include Chainsaw Man figures, Yu-Gi-Oh!, Dragon Ball, Mega Man, and more. And, we're showing you some of the hottest products on...
MBC Boosts Anime Offerings on Middle East Streamer Shahid Sealing New Deals With Toei Animation, TV Tokio, Aniplex
Saudi-owned MBC Group, which is the top broadcaster in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is boosting anime offerings on its Shahid streaming platform by ordering up a slew of new content from several Japanese studios. Reflecting a strong appetite for anime across the region – especially in Saudi, where Toei Animation’s “One Piece Film: Red,” shot to the top of the box office last month – MBC has extended its partnership with Toei to add more episodes of its “One Piece” TV series, the original iconic pirate adventure story written by Eiichiro Oda. MBC has also snapped up exclusive...
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cliffhanger Introduces Erza's First Child
Fairy Tail is going on strong right now, and creator Hiro Mashima is doing whatever he wants in its action-packed sequel. While work on its anime continues behind the scenes, the team is working on Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest as usual for print. This month, all eyes were on the series as it put fans on edge about Erza's family, and Fairy Tail took everyone by surprise by introducing the woman's first child out of nowhere.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Free Games for December 2022 Revealed
Sony has officially announced the new lineup of free games on PS5 and PS4 that will be doled out to PlayStation Plus subscribers in December 2022. Within the past day, the forthcoming slate of PS Plus titles for December happened to leak, which meant we already had a good idea of what to expect for the month. Now, Sony has officially confirmed that this leaked list of games for PS Plus Essential was accurate.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Sony’s stupidest option for ‘Spider-Man 4’ is found as the MCU’s spiciest romance is teased for ‘The Marvels’
As the world unpacks its Spotify Unwrapped findings and witnesses Elon Musk’s latest attempts to destroy Twitter, it’s been a fairly quiet day in the Marvel universe, but we nevertheless still have some eye-catching updates for you this Wednesday. For starters, Spidey lovers are living on the dangerous side by supplying Sony with their stupidest ideas for Spider-Man 4. Meanwhile, a She-Hulk star has used some pretty colorful terms to reveal just how long they want to stick around the MCU.
ComicBook
Far Cry 6 Update Finally Adds Highly-Requested Feature
Ubisoft has finally announced that it will be adding a feature to Far Cry 6 that fans have been requesting since the game launched last year. Over the course of 2022, Ubisoft has continued to routinely add new updates and DLC to Far Cry 6 to expand the game's life cycle. And while this trend will be ongoing in a major way next week with the arrival of the new Lost Between Worlds expansion, a free patch for the title has now added this highly-desired feature in question.
