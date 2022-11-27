Minka Kelly, Imagine Dragons’ Dan Reynolds spark romance rumors after LA date night

Looks like Minka Kelly could be a “ Believer ” in love again.

The actress is sparking romance rumors with Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds after the two were spotted on a date night in Los Angeles over the weekend.

Paparazzi photographed Kelly, 42, and Reynolds, 35, stepping out to Cafe Stella in the Silverlake neighborhood Saturday night.

Although there was no blatant PDA between the pair in the pics obtained by Page Six, Reynolds was at one point seen stroking Kelly’s hair as they parked the car.

We’re told the duo spent more than five hours at the restaurant together, and didn’t leave until after 1 a.m.

Reps for Kelly and Reynolds did not immediately return Page Six’s requests for comment.

The outing marks the first time Kelly has sparked relationship speculation since splitting from Trevor Noah in May.

The “Friday Night Lights” star began dating the comedian in 2020 . The relationship was going so well at first that Noah, 38, bought a $27.5 million Bel Air mansion for them the following year.

“They’re making plans for a future together, and it’s a very stable relationship,” a source told People at the time.

“They’ve been spending time between coasts over the last year and had been looking for a place in LA as a couple.”

Nevertheless, they called it quits in May 2021 , but rekindled their romance later in the year.

Noah sold the lavish Los Angeles property in March 2022 for $1.1 million less than what he paid — just one year after making the purchase.

News of their second – and final – split became public two months later.

“They have been broken up for a while,” a source told People back in May.

The actress was most recently in a relationship with Trevor Noah. Instagram/minkakelly

The “Daily Show” host has since sparked his own romance rumors with British pop star Dua Lipa . He and the “Levitating” singer, 27, were recently spotted on a romantic dinner date in New York.

“They were quietly sat away from everyone else at the restaurant,” an eyewitness told Page Six of the meal they shared in September.

“It was clear they were into each other and sat close together throughout the meal.”

Reynolds split from his wife two months ago. Instagram/danreynolds

Kelly’s possible new man is also newly single, having split from his wife of 10 years, Aja Volkman, in September

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated. Being great parents to our children is our number one priority,” he tweeted at the time.

“Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

The former couple tied the knot in 2011 and welcomed four kids together: Arrow, 10, twins Gia and Coco, 5, and Valentine, 3.