Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Seattle is The Best City for SinglesAmancay TapiaSeattle, WA
Woman ticketed for jaywalking in Seattle, WashingtonLefty GravesSeattle, WA
Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Related
KOMO News
Dispute over merging led to Tacoma road rage shooting that injured 11-year-old boy
TACOMA, Wash. — Prosecutors filed criminal charges Wednesday morning against a man accused of shooting at another car on I-5 in Tacoma, injuring an 11-year-old boy. Jadan Maurice Davis-Gunn, 19, of Tacoma, pled not guilty to three counts of assault and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm. He is being held on $750,000 bail.
Tri-City Herald
Homicide in Puyallup: Police say barber was shot multiple times as child sat in chair
A Puyallup barber was shot and killed while he was cutting a child’s hair Wednesday evening, according to Puyallup police. The call for the shooting in the 100 block of East Stewart Avenue came in at 5:09 p.m., according to Puyallup police spokesperson Ryan Portmann. Portmann said the 43-year-old...
22 years later, case of kidnapped Tacoma toddler remains unsolved
TACOMA, Wash. — Teekah Lewis, who was kidnapped as a child from a Tacoma bowling alley, remains missing after 22 years. She was only 2 years old when she vanished. As the case remains open, detectives have released an age-progression photo showing how she may look now that she would be in her mid-20s.
1 Person Died In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Kent (Kent, WA)
The incident happened on State Route 516, according to the police. Officials stated that a man was lying on the road at around 2:30 a.m. The victim received CPR from the troopers, but by the time the ambulance arrived, he was already dead, according to WSP. Despite the fact that...
q13fox.com
Docs: 19-year-old fired multiple shots at SUV in 'brief road rage,' striking 11-year-old boy
TACOMA, Wash. - Jadan Davis-Gunn faces several first-degree assault charges after allegedly firing at an SUV that was merging onto I-5 in Tacoma multiple times, striking a child. According to court documents obtained by FOX 13 News, a Honda CR-V with two adults and a child inside was trying to...
Chronicle
Man Arrested in Deadly Pierce County Car Crash Has Two Prior DUIs, Charges Say
A 32-year-old man charged Monday with vehicular homicide and other offenses for a car crash in Puyallup over the weekend was driving with a suspended license, according to charging documents. One man was killed in the crash, and a woman suffered two spinal fractures, according to the declaration for determination...
48 Year Old Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roy (Roy, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash early Saturday morning. The vehicle, which was moving westbound on 304th St. E, lost control, veered off the road, struck two trees, and finally came to rest in a ditch. A 48-year-old woman in the car was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Spanaway (Spanaway, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Spanaway on Friday night. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) reports that Kayle Millen, 36, was driving northbound on SR-17 when she collided with a 48-year-old riding a bicycle close to 216th St at around 7:45 p.m. She hit the bike before...
Gun, drugs seized from man found with pants down in stolen truck near West Seattle school
Seattle police arrested a felon Wednesday and seized a loaded gun, a brick of cocaine and other drugs after finding the man passed out with his pants down in a stolen pickup truck near an elementary school. According to police, officers received calls around 7:40 a.m. about a partially nude...
Tri-City Herald
Dad found daughter dead in home 24 years ago. DNA just led to an arrest, WA cops say
A father came home from vacation in 1998 and found his 19-year-old daughter dead, but a suspect was never identified, authorities in Washington said. DNA testing helped identify the suspect 24 years after Jennifer Brinkman was killed, the Marysville Police Department said in a news release. Brinkman stayed behind at...
q13fox.com
Testimony begins in trial for Pierce County Sheriff; responding officers take the stand
TACOMA, Wash. - Testimony began on Thursday in the criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. Troyer is accused of phoning in a false report of him being threatened by a man who turned out to be the neighborhood newspaper deliverer. That call to a South Sound 911 law enforcement-only line was at the center of the testimony on Thursday.
KOMO News
Man arrested after pulling gun on driver over line-cutting argument
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police arrested a driver outside the West Precinct Tuesday after another motorist called saying he was being followed by someone with a gun. A 911 call came in early Tuesday morning from a 31-year-old man who left a gas station at 7th Avenue and Denny Way and noticed a driver in a gray van following him, according to police.
Person shot inside car; ramp to West Seattle Bridge temporarily closed
Seattle police responded to a report of a person shot inside a car Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a reported shooting near 6th Avenue South and South Spokane Street. The 911 caller said the passenger of her vehicle has...
q13fox.com
Drastically different opening statements during criminal trial for Pierce County Sheriff
Defense, prosecution offer different opening statements during criminal trial against Pierce County Sheriff. Opening statements were delivered on Wednesday in the closely-watched criminal trial of Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer. From the start, the jury was presented with two radically different versions of the confrontation at the heart of the case.
South Hill Mall brawl leaves man hurt, teen in custody; search continues for accomplices
PUYALLUP, Wash. — A brawl at the South Hill Mall left one man hurt, a teenager in custody and four other teenagers wanted for assault. The victims say it began after a group of teenagers was stopped from stealing from a T-shirt kiosk. That brawl left a cousin of...
Cops look for cougar stolen from iconic Seattle restaurant
The owners of a First Hill business in Seattle said thieves stole an iconic piece of history from their restaurant. Jeff Scott, a co-owner of Vito’s Restaurant and Lounge, said over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the suspects broke in and took Barbara, a stuffed cougar, from the Cougar Room.
Three teens arrested for assault, robbery at gunpoint in Central District
Seattle Police Department (SPD) officers responded to a report of two robberies on Friday, one at 16th Avenue and E Yesler Street and the other at 17th Avenue and Spruce St. The victim, a 39-year-old woman, said three teens grabbed her fanny pack and punched her in the face trying to wrestle the pack away from her. They eventually fled on foot without the fanny pack.
My Clallam County
Port Ludlow man stabbed to death, teen accused
PORT LUDLOW – Authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a man in Port Ludlow, and a teenager is in custody accused of the crime. Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Port Ludlow home about 6:30 last night to reports of a stabbing. The reporting party told authorities her 17-year-old son had stabbed her husband and fled.
MyNorthwest.com
Suspect arrested after 11-year-old injured in road rage shooting on I-5 near Tacoma Mall
TACOMA, Wash. — For the second time in the month of November, a child is victim from a shooting caused by road rage. It’s a problem both Washington State Patrol and the public feel is getting out of hand. An 11-year-old boy was injured in a suspected road...
knkx.org
What does Manuel Ellis' death in police custody mean for Tacoma?
On the final episode of The Walk Home, KNKX Special Projects reporter and producer Mayowa Aina asks big questions about what Manuel Ellis' death in police custody means for the city of Tacoma. During a conversation with KNKX Morning Edition host Kirsten Kendrick, Aina said she sought answers from people...
Comments / 1