Missourinet
Amid Cannabis Convention Coming To Missouri, Some Don’t Favor Its Legalization
A convention promoting Missouri’s soon-to-be budding cannabis industry is looking to take advantage of its legalization. The event is scheduled for Kansas City in March and it aims to attract and educate those interested in recreational marijuana. On the flipside, not everyone is in favor of marijuana’s legalization. Those who aren’t are engaging in education of their own in the form of discussing its addiction.
Missouri officials discussing ways to prevent personal property tax spikes
MISSOURI, USA — If you live in Missouri and you've got a car, then you're likely feeling a bigger strain on your bank account. Kevin McCauley is paying about $124 more in personal property taxes for the three cars he had last year. Count the car he recently replaced with a newer one, his bill went up by about $1,100.
lhstoday.org
What Amendment 3 Means for Missouri
This past midterm election cycle drew in millions of voters throughout the nation, who made it clear that they deemed many topics pertinent. Issues most prevalent on the ballot ranged from abortion rights, voting-relating policies and the abolition of language permitting enslavement in state constitutions. Be that as it may, the foremost measure leading Missourians to the polls was one regarding the legalization of recreational marijuana.
KOMU
MoDOT again extends overwidth hauling permit to March as drought conditions persist
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri farmers and ranchers can apply for an extended overwidth hauling permit at no cost through March 1, 2023, as drought conditions continue across the state. The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the permit extension was granted "in an effort to aid the agricultural...
kcur.org
What will legal weed in Missouri mean for Kansas residents?
Johnson Countians shouldn’t expect police checkpoints to pop up at the border once Missouri’s recreational marijuana law goes into effect. Police officers in Johnson County’s biggest cities say they do not expect the impending new law to change much about their operations. Marijuana is still illegal in Kansas, after all.
Washington Missourian
Sale of recreational cannabis to start in February 2023
On Nov. 8, Missourians voted “yes” on Amendment 3, which legalized recreational use of marijuana, meaning you’ll now be able to buy weed, like marijuana flower or edibles, in the coming months. Starting Dec. 8, the state will begin transitioning its medical marijuana licenses to recreational licenses,...
Missouri seeks tattoo artist for $43K annually to start prison apprenticeship program
(The Center Square) – Taxpayers will benefit by funding training for prison inmates to become certified tattoo artists, the Missouri Department of Corrections says. The agency is advertising to hire a tattoo artist with a salary range of $43,500 per year. The artist will develop, design, implement and manage a vocational program for offenders interested in completing a tattoo apprenticeship to become a licensed practitioner. The program will be offered at the Western Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center in St. Joseph.
Missouri Secretary of State pushes to stop same-sex marriage act
Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft sent a letter to Sen. Roy Blunt pushing him to reverse his vote and stop the Respect for Marriage Act.
krcu.org
HCBS Cuts Threaten Services for Aging Population in Missouri
November is National Family Caregivers Month, which focuses attention on the unpaid care work of family members. The care provided by families often is enabled and supported by state-funded wrap-around services. Over the last few decades, Missouri and other state governments around the nation have funded Home and Community-Based Services...
KOMU
Missouri attorney nominated to be U.S. Attorney in Kansas
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is nominating a former Jackson County, Missouri, assistant prosecutor to be the next U.S. Attorney for Kansas. The White House announced Tuesday that Kate Brubacher, a native of Kansas, is the nominee to replace Duston Slinkard, who has been acting U.S. Attorney for Kansas since January 2021.
bocojo.com
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Makes Announcement
Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe Announces Memorandum of Collaboration Between Buy Missouri Program, Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Missouri Association of Sheltered Workshop Managers, and Missouri Association of Manufacturers. On Tuesday, November 29, 2022, Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe, on behalf of the Buy Missouri program, will join the Missouri...
bluevalleypost.com
KMIZ ABC 17 News
Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Mid-Missouri residents struggling to make ends meet may be able to meet utility assistance program requirements. Cities across Missouri are increasing energy prices as high inflation rates continue to impact the area. Natural gas rates changed for Ameren Missouri Customers on Nov. 1 to primarily reflect estimated changes in the wholesale cost The post Missouri utility assistance program sees spike in applications as winter approaches appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sulfur dioxide pollution in the Bootheel breaks EPA rules. Regulators look to fix it
A coal-fired power plant must cut emissions and an aluminum smelter must spend millions to rid a community in Missouri’s Bootheel of sulfur dioxide pollution by 2026 under a deal with state environmental regulators. Part of New Madrid County is out of compliance with Environmental Protection Agency standards for having triple the limit of sulfur […] The post Sulfur dioxide pollution in the Bootheel breaks EPA rules. Regulators look to fix it appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KMOV
Kevin Johnson executed by state of Missouri
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP/KMOV) -- Kevin Johnson, the man convicted of killing a Kirkwood police officer in 2005, was executed by the state of Missouri Tuesday. The execution went through despite a concerted push for clemency in recent months by advocates against the death penalty. Missouri Gov. Mike Parson announced in a statement Monday the execution would go on as planned. Petitions to the Missouri and U.S. Supreme Court fell short in getting Johnson a stay of execution.
This Is The Most Extreme Temperature Ever Recorded In Missouri
Stacker put together a list of the most extreme temperatures recorded in each state.
Missourinet
Missouri’s flu cases climb
The holidays are here and so is an influx of influenza cases in Missouri. According to weekly data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, flu is widespread across the state. Overall Influenza-like illness activity has reached the high category. From November 13-19, Missouri recorded about 4,900 confirmed...
kttn.com
Latest reports from Missouri State Auditor detail more than $11.4 billion Missouri has received in federal relief for COVID-19
The latest monthly reports from State Auditor Nicole Galloway detailing the state government’s use of federal stimulus dollars intended for the COVID-19 response shows Missouri received $11.4 billion between April 2020 and September 2022. As the state’s financial watchdog, the State Auditor’s Office has issued reports since June 2020 examining the Missouri government’s distribution and spending of funding received under the federal CARES Act, American Rescue Plan, and other federal assistance programs.
How many people are on death row in Missouri?
MISSOURI — More than 70% of countries around the world have effectively abolished the death penalty, including all but one European nation. The United States, however, is an outlier, particularly among developed, democratic countries — and across the country, there are more than 2,000 people on death row.
9,000 hens killed after bird flu case in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Nearly 9,000 laying hens in Webster County were killed after federal officials confirmed an outbreak of bird flu in the flock, state agriculture officials said. It is the 11th case of the highly contagious avian influenza in Missouri this year, involving nearly 435,000 birds on six commercial farms and four […]
