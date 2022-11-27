ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Spencer Rattler offers latest hint at his South Carolina, NFL future

By Ben Portnoy
The State
The State
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=471WYN_0jPFK4iB00

South Carolina quarterback Spencer Rattler dropped another hint at his looming decision whether to turn pro or return to USC.

“I think it definitely does,” Rattler said Saturday when asked if his effort against No. 8 Clemson affected his thoughts on future plans. “It’s a big, big thing, but I’m gonna talk to my family and just just pray on it. We’ll see. We’ll see here soon.”

Rattler has been a force over the last two weeks in South Carolina’s victories over No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson , turning in two of his three most prolific passing games as a Gamecock in that span.

The ex-Oklahoma quarterback completed 54 of 75 passes (72%) for 792 yards, eight touchdowns and just two interceptions in South Carolina’s past two games. His 438 yards against Tennessee also set a career-high.

Rattler technically has two years of eligibility remaining, though it’s largely been expected that he would play just one season in Columbia.

“You want to talk about (offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield) taking a lot of crap, (Spencer) taken a lot of crap,” head coach Shane Beamer said Saturday. “He just comes to work every day, blocks the noise out. I called him into my office before the Tennessee game and I reminded Spencer, ‘You’re built for this. There’s no other quarterback I’d rather have. And you can cement your legacy here at South Carolina with with what you do here in these next two weeks.’ Hopefully he can come back next year and do it again, too.”

Once considered a possible No. 1 overall pick entering the 2022 NFL Draft cycle, his stock is harder to nail down after departing OU and landing at USC. Rattler was not ranked among ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.’s top 10 quarterbacks in this year’s cycle, though that list was published on Nov. 3.

Rattler on the year has 2,780 yards passing, 16 touchdowns, 12 interceptions and a 66.8 completion percentage.

South Carolina is currently ranked No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll and is awaiting its bowl destination.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Alabama gets bad news in College Football Playoff rankings

The penultimate College Football Playoff rankings were revealed on Tuesday night and Alabama’s spot in the Top 25 is bad news for the Crimson Tide. Just a week ago, it felt like the chances for the Alabama Crimson Tide to make the College Football Playoff seemed next to impossible. At the time, there were seven teams that were set to play in conference championship games that all had a better chance of making it in than Nick Saban’s team.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Hugh Freeze Reportedly Parts Ways With Auburn Coach

Hugh Freeze's staff at Auburn is starting to take some shape. Freeze, who was hired by the school on Monday after spending the previous four seasons at Liberty, has made a couple of new hires but has also decided to part ways with a coach who was on Bryan Harsin's staff.
AUBURN, AL
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols lose another player to the NCAA transfer portal

The Tennessee Vols lost a second player to the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday. Redshirt sophomore Jimmy Calloway tweeted that he’s entering the portal after three seasons at Tennessee. Junior wide receiver Jimmy Holiday also announced on Wednesday that he’s entering the portal. Calloway is a former four-star...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Program Fires 3 Coaches On Tuesday

When a team finishes 1-11, it's pretty much a guarantee there will be some changes made to the coaching staff. Northwestern head football coach Pat Fitzgerald's job is still secure, despite the poor season, but Fitzgerald is looking to bring in some new blood on his coaching staff. Northwestern has...
EVANSTON, IL
The Spun

Joel Klatt Says There's 1 Team Georgia Wants To Avoid

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs currently have the best odds to win this year's college football National Championship. The reigning National Champions are in excellent position to defend their title this year. But, according to college football analyst Joel Klatt, the Bulldogs may not want to face one powerhouse program.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Dabo Swinney gives blunt message to frustrated Clemson fans

The Clemson Tigers did not have an ideal end to the regular season, losing their regular season finale to in-state rival South Carolina on Saturday. Their offense looked extremely flat in the game, and head coach Dabo Swinney faced some criticism regarding quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei on Monday. Swinney held his...
CLEMSON, SC
The Spun

Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring

Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
The State

The State

Columbia, SC
12K+
Followers
447
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The State Media Company’s logo incorporates the state tree, the Palmetto, chosen when the company was founded, as a symbol of the commitment to the state of South Carolina. That commitment is upheld by The State’s determined news coverage across multiple delivery platforms that reach a broad audience. The newspaper’s strength is its outstanding journalism covering local news, state, and local politics and an expanded focus on the University of South Carolina athletics through the GoGamecocks.com website, mobile app, and the GoGamecocks print magazine. Located in the capital city of Columbia, The State's daily politics report, SCPolitics.com, is dedicated to watchdog journalism and keeping the community informed. Columbia is an inviting, fun, growing, and affordable place to live. Nearly 40 percent of the population in Columbia is between 18 and 40 years old, contributing to a young and vibrant culture. GoColumbia invites The State’s readers to learn where to eat, drink, and go in Columbia in a GoColumbia special section published on Thursdays, a GoColumbia page in the daily paper, and a website, GoColumbia.com.

 https://www.thestate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy