STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Jordan Hawkins scored a career-high 26 points to lead unbeaten No. 8 UConn past Oklahoma State 74-64 on Thursday night in the Big East-Big 12 Battle. Adama Sanogo added 20 points and Andre Jackson scored 11 for the Huskies (9-0). Hawkins was 6 of 13 from the field and 5 of 9 on 3-pointers. He made 9 of 12 at the foul line, where UConn finished 24 of 33. “I just caught fire early and my teammates did a great job getting me the ball,” Hawkins said. “Everything felt like it was going in.”

STILLWATER, OK ・ 22 MINUTES AGO