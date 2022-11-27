Effective: 2022-12-01 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Fast moving, intense snow showers with 1 to 3 inches of additional snow. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

CLEARWATER COUNTY, ID ・ 35 MINUTES AGO