weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...Fast moving, intense snow showers with 1 to 3 inches of additional snow. * WHERE...Dixie, Elk City, and Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 19:59:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-02 06:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Orofino, Grangeville Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Fast moving, intense snow showers with 1 to 3 inches of additional snow. * WHERE...Camas Prairie, Grangeville and vicinity, and Greer Grade. * WHEN...Until 5 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Orofino, Grangeville Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-01 15:34:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-01 20:15:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Orofino, Grangeville Region; Southern Clearwater Mountains An intense snow shower will impact portions of north central Idaho and central Clearwater Counties through 715 PM PST At 618 PM PST, Doppler radar was tracking an intense snow shower near Pierce, or 18 miles northeast of Kamiah, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Visibility one-quarter mile or less. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Low visibility could result in dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Pierce, Weippe, Headquarters, Musselshell, Cardiff, Jaype, and Highway 12. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
