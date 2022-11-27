ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Brian Hartline says his 'heart is at Ohio State'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on Thursday responded to rumors that he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, specifically at Cincinnati. "I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right...
No. 25 Ohio State falls to No. 17 Duke 81-72 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the 17th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 81-72 Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Buckeyes were looking to make it back-to-back wins over Duke after beating the Blue Devils in Columbus last season. Ohio State's Zed Key...
Wednesday to be massive day for Ohio State basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Both the Ohio State men's and women's basketball teams have a chance to pick up marquee victories in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The fourth-ranked women's team will travel to Louisville to take on the No. 18 Cardinals. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and are coming off...
Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State's standout sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named on Monday the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in the Big Ten. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to receive the award. The Philadelphia native led the Buckeyes in receiving with 72 catches for...
C.J. Stroud named a finalist for college football's Walter Camp Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop us if you've heard this before: Ohio State quarterback C.J. is a finalist for a major college football postseason award. Stroud is one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Award, given annually to the player of the year. The sophomore quarterback threw for...
More questions than answers after Ohio State president abruptly resigns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The sudden resignation stunned Ohio State, and everyone is asking what prompted it. Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is walking away from a high-profile job and a million-dollar paycheck. Dr. Johnson is stepping down after OSU's May commencement. That is about halfway through her...
Westerville student athletes mentoring younger students

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Senior Devray Kirkland is trying to make an impact in the classroom. He's part of Westerville City Schools mentorship program. "I want to make sure they see someone who is doing exactly what they can do, and they see their future," he said. "And I want to make sure they are making the right decisions."
Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
Semi crashes on I-670 eastbound ramp in downtown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 670 in downtown Columbus Wednesday morning. According to OHGO, the accident happened on I-670 east at I-71 north. The road is open, but lane closures are expected on the I-670 eastbound ramp, OHGO reported. ABC 6/FOX...
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business

Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
2 people injured in shooting, crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child is among two people who were taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in northeast Columbus. Columbus police said officers were called to the area of 710 East Second Avenue on the report of a shooting and crash around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
Blue Angel visits Columbus ahead of 2023 Columbus Air Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some special guests visited Columbus Monday to get everyone excited about the Columbus Air Show next spring. One of the Navy's Blue Angels arrived at Rickenbacker Airport Monday afternoon. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught arrived in Blue Angel No. 7. Zimmerman...
