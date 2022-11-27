Read full article on original website
Where would Ohio State stand if new College Football Playoff format started now?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As it currently stands, Ohio State is on the outside looking in at the 2022-23 College Football Playoffs. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 5 and would need a team in the top four to slip up in their conference championship game to have a chance at making the four-team playoff.
Brian Hartline says his 'heart is at Ohio State'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on Thursday responded to rumors that he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, specifically at Cincinnati. "I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right...
No. 25 Ohio State falls to No. 17 Duke 81-72 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The No. 25 Ohio State Buckeyes fell to the 17th-ranked Duke Blue Devils 81-72 Wednesday night in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Buckeyes were looking to make it back-to-back wins over Duke after beating the Blue Devils in Columbus last season. Ohio State's Zed Key...
No. 4 Ohio State uses huge second half to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 4 Ohio State trailed by eight at the half Wednesday night but stormed back in the second half to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Heading into the half, the Buckeyes trailed the Cardinals 45-37 but the tides quickly changed...
Wednesday to be massive day for Ohio State basketball
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Both the Ohio State men's and women's basketball teams have a chance to pick up marquee victories in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The fourth-ranked women's team will travel to Louisville to take on the No. 18 Cardinals. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and are coming off...
Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State's standout sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named on Monday the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in the Big Ten. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to receive the award. The Philadelphia native led the Buckeyes in receiving with 72 catches for...
C.J. Stroud named a finalist for college football's Walter Camp Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop us if you've heard this before: Ohio State quarterback C.J. is a finalist for a major college football postseason award. Stroud is one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Award, given annually to the player of the year. The sophomore quarterback threw for...
Ohio State falls to No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after falling to Michigan 45-23. This marks the first time this season the Buckeyes have not been ranked second in the CFP rankings. Michigan jumped to No. 2 after the...
C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year for second straight year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday. The Ohio State quarterback repeated the feat following a 37-touchdown sophomore season in which he threw for 3,340 yards. Stroud led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record and the No. 5...
Tommy Eichenberg, Zach Harrison, JT Tuimoloau earn first-team all-Big Ten honors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Three Ohio State defensive players -- linebacker Tommy Eichenberg, defensive end Zach Harrison, and defensive end JT Tuimoloau -- were named first-team all-Big Ten Conference on Tuesday by leaguewide votes from the head coaches and a 28-member media panel. The trio led a group of...
More questions than answers after Ohio State president abruptly resigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The sudden resignation stunned Ohio State, and everyone is asking what prompted it. Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is walking away from a high-profile job and a million-dollar paycheck. Dr. Johnson is stepping down after OSU's May commencement. That is about halfway through her...
Westerville student athletes mentoring younger students
WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WSYX) — Senior Devray Kirkland is trying to make an impact in the classroom. He's part of Westerville City Schools mentorship program. "I want to make sure they see someone who is doing exactly what they can do, and they see their future," he said. "And I want to make sure they are making the right decisions."
Ohio State insists construction, workplace are safe after cracking concrete on hospital
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — University officials insist the workplace is safe and the massive inpatient hospital being built near campus is not compromised after cracks were found in concrete on a support column. Ohio State University halted construction last week but has since resumed as evaluation and repairs are...
Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
Memorial honoring COVID victims, survivors unveiled at Great Seal State Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic was unveiled Wednesday at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe. After the Storm is a mixed-media sculpture designed and created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyes. It is not on permanent display at Great Seal State Park.
Semi crashes on I-670 eastbound ramp in downtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A semi-truck was involved in a crash on Interstate 670 in downtown Columbus Wednesday morning. According to OHGO, the accident happened on I-670 east at I-71 north. The road is open, but lane closures are expected on the I-670 eastbound ramp, OHGO reported. ABC 6/FOX...
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business
Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
2 people injured in shooting, crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child is among two people who were taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in northeast Columbus. Columbus police said officers were called to the area of 710 East Second Avenue on the report of a shooting and crash around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
Blue Angel visits Columbus ahead of 2023 Columbus Air Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some special guests visited Columbus Monday to get everyone excited about the Columbus Air Show next spring. One of the Navy's Blue Angels arrived at Rickenbacker Airport Monday afternoon. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught arrived in Blue Angel No. 7. Zimmerman...
