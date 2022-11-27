ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotsylvania County, VA

Comments / 1

Related
NBC12

Henrico Police: Medical emergency may have been factor in crash

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A possible medical emergency and speed may have been factors in a crash on Wednesday afternoon on Cedar Fork Road. A witness told police they saw a Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on Cedar Fork Road at a high rate of speed just before 4 p.m. The vehicle then ran off the roadway and struck several trees.
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

Caroline County: Man dies in fiery two-vehicle crash on Route 1

A Ruther Glen man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 207 in Caroline County on Monday. Antonio Dupree Smith, 48, was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima south on Route 1 at 10:40 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a traffic light post.
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead

MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
NBC12

40-year-old man dies in Powhatan crash

POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A 40-year-old Powhatan man died in a crash on Anderson Highway on Nov. 19, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened three-tenths of a mile east of Delmar Ridge Road at 12:40 a.m. Police say the driver - Lurann Q. Barley - ran off the...
POWHATAN, VA
Bay Net

Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf

WALDORF, Md. –  On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
WALDORF, MD
NBC12

Chesterfield man dies in crash over Thanksgiving weekend

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One man has died after a crash in Chesterfield over Thanksgiving weekend. Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Chippenham Highway northbound near the Midlothian Turnpike exit on Nov. 25 at around 6:20 p.m. VSP says a 2013 Cadillac Escapade was traveling north...
CHESTERFIELD, VA
NBC Washington

Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials

A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said. The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
STAFFORD COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
WOODBRIDGE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy