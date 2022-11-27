Read full article on original website
Related
Truck driver hit, killed by SUV while running toward car after crash on I-495
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after a truck driver was struck and killed on Interstate 495 near Braddock Road in Fairfax County Wednesday night. According to Virginia State Police (VSP), a separate crash occurred between a tractor trailer and a sedan in the northbound lanes, causing the sedan to come to a stop on the left shoulder of Express Lanes.
Man killed in crash on Route 1 in Caroline County
A man is dead after police say he crashed his car, which then caught fire, in Caroline County.
fredericksburg.today
Stafford woman charged with attempted capital murder after hitting county deputy with her car
Stafford woman charged with attempted capital murder after hitting county deputy with her car. A Stafford County woman has been arrested for intentionally hitting a Stafford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy with her vehicle during a traffic stop on Garrisonville Road. On November 29th at 3:43 p.m. a Stafford motor...
NBC12
Henrico Police: Medical emergency may have been factor in crash
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A possible medical emergency and speed may have been factors in a crash on Wednesday afternoon on Cedar Fork Road. A witness told police they saw a Chevrolet Equinox traveling north on Cedar Fork Road at a high rate of speed just before 4 p.m. The vehicle then ran off the roadway and struck several trees.
Augusta Free Press
Caroline County: Man dies in fiery two-vehicle crash on Route 1
A Ruther Glen man died at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Route 1 and Route 207 in Caroline County on Monday. Antonio Dupree Smith, 48, was driving a 2004 Nissan Maxima south on Route 1 at 10:40 a.m. when the vehicle ran off the road and struck a traffic light post.
fox5dc.com
Multi-vehicle crash on I-495 in Fairfax County leaves 1 dead
MCLEAN, Va. - A multi-vehicle crash along the northbound lanes of I-495 in Fairfax County has left one person dead. The crash happened around 7 a.m. Thursday at the Dulles Access Road in the McLean area. Officials say the northbound Express Lanes and multiple lanes of northbound I-495 were closed...
NBC12
40-year-old man dies in Powhatan crash
POWHATAN, Va. (WWBT) - A 40-year-old Powhatan man died in a crash on Anderson Highway on Nov. 19, according to Virginia State Police. The crash happened three-tenths of a mile east of Delmar Ridge Road at 12:40 a.m. Police say the driver - Lurann Q. Barley - ran off the...
Officials: Woman injures Stafford County deputy with car during traffic stop and escapes
STAFFORD, Va. — Editor's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on November 28, 2022. A driver hit and injured a deputy in Stafford County, Virginia, with a car, drove off, then ran on foot with her passenger, officials said. A deputy pulled...
Bay Net
Four Flown Out After Vehicle Strikes Tree In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On December 1, at approximately 7:36 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious motor vehicle accident on Poplar Hill Road in the area of Peters Church Road. Crews arrived and found a single vehicle off the roadway and struck a tree. Two...
18-year-old accused of hitting deputy with car on purpose in Stafford Co.
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — An 18-year-old woman is facing charges after allegedly hitting a Stafford County Sheriff's Deputy with her car during a traffic stop Tuesday afternoon. According to a release from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, a deputy pulled over Kimora Fagbewesa near the area of Garrisonville Road...
NBC12
Chesterfield man dies in crash over Thanksgiving weekend
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - One man has died after a crash in Chesterfield over Thanksgiving weekend. Virginia State Police were called to a single-vehicle crash on Chippenham Highway northbound near the Midlothian Turnpike exit on Nov. 25 at around 6:20 p.m. VSP says a 2013 Cadillac Escapade was traveling north...
'Don't get caught slipping' | Fairfax County police are asking additional victims to come forward in fake gold robbery scheme
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. — After a man who thought he was stopping to help a group stranded on the highway had his bank accounts emptied, police are warning the public to be vigilant to a roadway scheme targeting Good Samaritans. On Oct. 29, Fairfax County police say a man...
Two men arrested for murder of man found dead in Sandston motel
Just after 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, officers responded to the All Day Inn on the 5500 block of Williamsburg Road for a report of a firearm violation. When they got there, they found Sneed near a stairwell with an apparent gunshot wound. Sneed was pronounced dead at the scene.
NBC Washington
Driver Injures Stafford Deputy During Traffic Stop, Flees: Officials
A driver hit and injured a Stafford County, Virginia, deputy on Tuesday, drove off, then fled on foot with a girl who was in the car, authorities said. The deputy pulled over a woman allegedly speeding in a Nissan Altima about 3:45 p.m. near Garrisonville and Eustace Roads, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Mega Work Zone: I-95 reduced to one lane on both sides in Stafford County
Some major traffic changes have begun on Interstate 95 in Stafford County causing overnight travelers to experience delays with full lane closures and traffic stops for construction of the 95 Express Lanes Fredericksburg Extension project.
ffxnow.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Route 29 outside Centreville shopping centers
(Updated at 4 p.m.) A pedestrian died last night after a vehicle hit them on Route 29 (Lee Highway) in Centreville. The crash occurred at 9:03 p.m. in the Trinity Parkway/Centrewood Drive intersection, which is outside the Centrewood Plaza and Centreville Square shopping centers. Officers arrived at the scene before...
fox5dc.com
Suspects get away after shooting, armed robbery leaves man injured in Dumfries
DUMFRIES, Va. - The suspects in a shooting and armed robbery that left a man injured Monday night in Prince William County are still on the loose after they were able to flee from officers. Police say the shooting happened just before 6:15 p.m. in the 17200 block of Wayside...
Man hit by car, killed while crossing street in Fairfax City
A 56-year-old man is dead after police say he was hit by a car while crossing the street in Fairfax City.
Chesterfield Police say 52-year-old killed in Midlothian Turnpike crash wasn’t wearing a seatbelt
A 52-year-old man killed after a car crashed into a tree on Midlothian Turnpike near Arboretum Place was not wearing his seatbelt, police say.
Man taken to hospital after stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. — A man was taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Woodbridge, Virginia Wednesday. Prince William County Police are investigating the stabbing that occurred in the area of Constellation Place and Oriskany Way Wednesday afternoon. A K-9 unit is assisting in investigative efforts. The victim's injuries...
