WHEC TV-10
Man stabbed on Wellington Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man is in the hospital after he was stabbed on the city’s west side Thursday morning. Police were called to Wellington Avenue by Kirkland Road just before 11:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing. They found a male victim who had been stabbed at least...
13 WHAM
Teen shot on Rochester's northwest side
Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police say an 18-year-old man is being treated at Strong Memorial Hospital after being shot on Wednesday night. This happened just after 8 p.m. on Pierpont Street. Investigators say the man was shot in the lower body and is expected to survive. No suspects are...
WHEC TV-10
Calling hours to be held Thursday for 12-year-old slain in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Loved ones will gather Thursday night to remember the boy shot and killed in Rochester last month. Rochester Police say Juan Lopez, 12, and a 16-year-old boy were walking down Atkinson Street when they were shot. Juan was a seventh-grader at Franklin. He is the city’s...
Vehicle Stolen from NW Rochester Garage Recovered at Walmart
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is using a recent stolen vehicle case to remind residents to take precautions with their vehicles during the cold weather months. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a stolen vehicle at a residence in the 600 block...
Teen hospitalized after incident on Pierpont St. in Rochester
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 911.
Sunrise Smart Start: RG&E billing issues, Nazareth arrest
Stay up to date on the latest headlines in today’s Sunrise Smart Start on Thursday, December 1, 2022.
WETM 18 News
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Christopher W. Sommer
Christopher Walter Sommer is wanted by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office. Walter is wanted for failure to pay child support. Sommer is white, 6’2″, and about 170 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes. His last known address was 4677 Stratton Road, Bath, NY. Another possible address is 107 Howell Street, Bath. Anyone with […]
2 teens arrested for allegedly bringing gun to Rochester middle school
The two teenagers were referred to Monroe County Family Court for charges of criminal possession of a weapon.
No injuries in Country Club Manor fire
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Fire crews are on scene of a fire at Country Club Manor apartments in Williamsville. The apartment complex is located on Northwood Drive. A firefighter on scene told News 4 that the fire is mostly contained to a garage and not a building. It began as a vehicle fire just after […]
WHEC TV-10
Where are the criminals in Rochester getting their illegal guns?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It was a year ago tomorrow the city of Rochester and The ROC Against Gun Violence Coalition agreed to partner with the national Brady Center to analyze the city’s gun crime data. Tuesday night, researchers from the Brady Center answered questions from the coalition about their goals and their efforts so far.
WHEC TV-10
Seven-time felon nabbed after police chase going back to prison
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A city man and seven-time felon was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday. Charles Holley, 32, was given that sentence after he was convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. In July 2021, Holley led Rochester Police on a chase...
RPD investigates ‘suspicious death’ of staff member at DePaul Addiction Services
The staff member — a woman in her 30s — was in critical condition and then passed away shortly after at Strong Hospital.
RPD: Man arrested on Roycroft Dr. for gun charges
One of the handguns the suspect used in the construction of the weapon was reported stolen.
Nazareth College student arrested for raping another student
The victim was taken to the hospital by her friends, and campus safety contacted MCSO.
12 individuals arrested for welfare fraud
LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — Throughout the months of October and November, 12 people were arrested for welfare fraud, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. The 12 individuals were arrested on charges connected to welfare fraud within Niagara County. Angela Scott, 34, faces the following charges: One count of offering a false instrument for filing […]
WHEC TV-10
Two 13-year-olds facing charges for smuggling loaded gun into Rochester school
ROCHESTER, N.Y. Two students are facing charges after a loaded revolver was discovered inside a school in Rochester’s Corn Hill neighborhood. Earlier this month, a 14-year-old girl was charged with bringing a gun to a charter school. Police say this time a boy brought a revolver into Dr. Alice Holloway Young School of Excellence without security catching it.
City of Rochester shuts down homeless encampment on Loomis St.
If people continue to live in the area even with the fence up, according to Kingsley, the city will charge them with trespassing.
RPD: Missing ‘vulnerable’ adult from Rochester found safe
She was last seen wearing a black wool coat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, black sneakers, and was carrying a brown bag.
WHEC TV-10
Jefferson Avenue pharmacy busy filling prescriptions after Walgreens closed
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – It’s been three weeks now since Walgreens closed on Thurston Road in Rochester. It was one of the few remaining pharmacies in the area, and already the community is feeling the effects of its departure. But it’s not all bad news. News10NBC talked to a...
17-year-old arrested after possessing gun, driving stolen car
Upon approaching the car, officers found the teenager asleep at the wheel.
