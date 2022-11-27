Read full article on original website
Officer, 2 others hurt in shooting on Newtown Road in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — UPDATE: A Virginia Beach police officer and two other people were hurt in a shooting on Newtown Road Thursday evening. It happened in the 600 block of Newtown Road, which is right by the intersection with Baker Road, around 3:30 p.m. An officer was alerted...
Norfolk residents fed up after series of car break-ins in Freemason District
NORFOLK, Va. — On Tuesday, some Norfolk residents voiced their concerns about a recent spike in car break-ins. Residents who live at the Belmont at Freemason Apartments said they prefer not to park in their garage on York Street due to the break-ins. “Nothing is going to get done...
Next steps for Norfolk's Ocean View revitalization project in the works
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking steps to revitalize the Ocean View section of the city in the hopes of bringing more people to the area. From 2018- 2021, crews demolished the popular Greenies Bar and Grill. On Tuesday, city leaders approved the purchase of another piece of land. It's a vacant building formerly known as the laundromat Soaps-N-Suds on West Ocean View Avenue for $1.8 million.
Plane skids off runway at Newport News/Williamsburg Airport
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Virginia State Police (VSP) said a small jet attempting to land at Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport skidded off the runway on Wednesday morning. VSP said that the incident happened shortly after 8 a.m. Three people were on board the plane, and none of them...
VSP: Train crashes into disabled tractor-trailer on tracks
WINDSOR, Va. — A train crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer that had gotten stuck on the tracks in Windsor on Monday afternoon. The Virginia State Police is still investigating what happened to cause the collision. A spokeswoman for the troopers said the scene was at the intersection of Windsor Boulevard (Route 460) and Route 258. That's near the Dairy Queen.
Solomon the comfort dog helps first responders heal after Chesapeake shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — In the wake of the mass shooting in Chesapeake, a special team of therapy dogs traveled to the area to console the community and victims. When tragedy strikes, it’s often hard to find the right words for comfort. That’s where Solomon the golden retriever comes in.
Ring in Christmas at the Holiday Yule Log Bonfire at Norfolk's Town Point Park
NORFOLK, Va. — The Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace is coming back to Norfolk's Town Point Park for a 9th year this Saturday. The event will take place in "a beautiful, snowy winter wonderland along the Elizabeth River," featuring local small businesses, a bonfire, a live ice carving, seasonal cocktails and beverages and free visits from Santa Claus.
1 hospitalized after shooting on Merrimac Lane in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — One person is hospitalized after a shooting in Virginia Beach Wednesday. According to a tweet from the Virginia Beach Police Dept., the shooting happened in the 4600 block of Merrimac Lane. One person was taken to the hospital for treatment. VBPD hasn't released any suspect...
Newly hired Portsmouth deputy city manager no longer working for city
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The newly hired deputy city manager in Portsmouth is no longer working for the city, a city spokesperson confirmed to 13News Now Thursday. Sunshine Swinson was hired just last month. While the details surrounding her departure are limited, a spokesperson said it involved a "personnel matter."
'Face the reality of it' | Chesapeake community still healing one week after Walmart shooting
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It’s now been one week since a Walmart employee shot and killed six people and injured several others in Chesapeake. Even seven days later, people are still coming to the memorial site to lay flowers, light candles and build crosses. People are still trying to...
Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
Tracking the numbers: Hampton Roads Sanitation District sees rise in COVID-19, flu cases in wastewater
NORFOLK, Va. — For two years, scientists at the Hampton Roads Sanitation District have had their eyes on COVID-19. “It’s a pooled community sample," Environmental Scientist Raul Gonzalez said. "So with just a few samples, we can test the entire region.”. Now, they’re tracking another virus through...
Key witnesses in March quintuple Downtown Norfolk shooting still not coming forward, prosecutors say
NORFOLK, Va. — More than eight months later, the picture of Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins still sits on a Downtown Norfolk sidewalk. It reminds her cousin, Matheau Hall, how someone shot and killed Jenkins, Marquel Andrews, and Devon Harris outside of Chicho's Backstage in March. "Sometimes it's hard to...
Virginia Beach police: 3 Norfolk teens arrested, charged for driving stolen car, possessing stolen gun
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police officers in Virginia Beach arrested three teenagers from Norfolk last Monday after chasing down a stolen car. A statement from the police department said just before 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 21, officers got an alert about a possible stolen vehicle from license plate recognition software.
Tacky Sweater 5K to kick off in Norfolk, supports EVMS melanoma awareness
NORFOLK, Va. — The 8th Annual Tacky Sweater 5K is set to kick off in Norfolk Saturday morning, a run and walk to raise awareness of skin cancer. The race will begin and finish outside Smartmouth Brewery in the Chelsea area of Norfolk. Starting at 9 a.m., the course...
Chesapeake police: One dead, one hurt after incident at apartment
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Police Department is investigating an incident that left one person dead and another person seriously hurt Sunday night. According to police, they responded to the 1900 block of Robert Hall Boulevard around 11 p.m. for a welfare check at an apartment. When they arrived...
Thanksgiving crowds keep Norfolk International Airport busy
NORFOLK, Va. — More than two million passengers took to the skies on Sunday following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Last year, Norfolk International Airport (ORF) Authority leaders said they experienced the busiest November in the airport’s history. They expect to report the same record-breaking crowds this year.
Endangered teen missing from Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police need help to find a missing, endangered 16-year-old who ran away from home late Wednesday afternoon. According to the department, Lillie Trotter was last seen at around 4 p.m. near Ashton Green Apartments. "She is considered endangered because of circumstances surrounding her...
Youth, sports tourism Investments highlight Hampton State of the City address
HAMPTON, Va. — Investing in youth and sports tourism are two of the ways Hampton leaders plan to move the community forward. Thursday, the City of Hampton hosted its first in-person State of the City since the COVID-19 pandemic began nearly three years ago. Mayor Donnie Tuck shared remarks...
Families of Americans who died inside Mexico City Airbnb demand company makes changes
NEW ORLEANS — The families of three Americans -- including two from Virginia Beach -- who died while staying at an Airbnb in Mexico City announced plans of legal action against the international homestay service on Thursday. On October 30, high school friends Jordan Marshall and Kandace Florence of...
