Chesapeake, VA

13News Now

Next steps for Norfolk's Ocean View revitalization project in the works

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders are taking steps to revitalize the Ocean View section of the city in the hopes of bringing more people to the area. From 2018- 2021, crews demolished the popular Greenies Bar and Grill. On Tuesday, city leaders approved the purchase of another piece of land. It's a vacant building formerly known as the laundromat Soaps-N-Suds on West Ocean View Avenue for $1.8 million.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

VSP: Train crashes into disabled tractor-trailer on tracks

WINDSOR, Va. — A train crashed into a disabled tractor-trailer that had gotten stuck on the tracks in Windsor on Monday afternoon. The Virginia State Police is still investigating what happened to cause the collision. A spokeswoman for the troopers said the scene was at the intersection of Windsor Boulevard (Route 460) and Route 258. That's near the Dairy Queen.
WINDSOR, VA
13News Now

Ring in Christmas at the Holiday Yule Log Bonfire at Norfolk's Town Point Park

NORFOLK, Va. — The Holiday Yule Log Bonfire & Christmas Marketplace is coming back to Norfolk's Town Point Park for a 9th year this Saturday. The event will take place in "a beautiful, snowy winter wonderland along the Elizabeth River," featuring local small businesses, a bonfire, a live ice carving, seasonal cocktails and beverages and free visits from Santa Claus.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Deadly crash near Fort Story in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A deadly crash in Virginia Beach shut down part of Shore Drive on Monday afternoon. The Virginia Beach Police Department said the accident happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Shore Drive, near Fort Story. Both east and westbound lanes of Shore Drive...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Thanksgiving crowds keep Norfolk International Airport busy

NORFOLK, Va. — More than two million passengers took to the skies on Sunday following the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Transportation Security Administration. Last year, Norfolk International Airport (ORF) Authority leaders said they experienced the busiest November in the airport’s history. They expect to report the same record-breaking crowds this year.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Endangered teen missing from Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News police need help to find a missing, endangered 16-year-old who ran away from home late Wednesday afternoon. According to the department, Lillie Trotter was last seen at around 4 p.m. near Ashton Green Apartments. "She is considered endangered because of circumstances surrounding her...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
13News Now

13News Now

Norfolk, VA
Norfolk local news

