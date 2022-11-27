ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Socceroos enjoy perennial underdog status and plot Denmark conquest | Emma Kemp

By Emma Kemp in Doha
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iL7SQ_0jPFGgOw00
Australia's Craig Goodwin says his tema will fight to get a result against Denmark that will see the Socceroos into the last 16. Photograph: Hannah McKay/Reuters

Australia loves an underdog. Think Lionel Rose, Kieren Perkins and Samantha Stosur. Steven Bradbury in 2002. Paul Keating in 1993 (yes, politics is sport). In football, the underdog is frequently described as “spirited” or “plucky”, or some other mildly patronising term of encouragement. These are often reserved for a losing team, the “minnows” who could not defy their minnow status.

Similar lexicon surrounded the Socceroos at the start of the 2022 World Cup, before they had even played a match. This was just as much the case within Australia. According to former goalkeeping great, Mark Bosnich, they were not just underdogs but “complete underdogs”. He thus proclaimed their underdog-iness absolute.

Related: Australia explodes with joy after first World Cup win in 12 years

If conceding four goals to France confirmed this, then the subsequent defeat of Tunisia shifted the Socceroos ever-so-slightly down the underdog-ometer. Nevertheless, the general sentiment remains. To beat Denmark would be, as it were, a win for the underdog, and it is so easy to get on board with that. To witness an upset on Wednesday would feel sweeter because it was unexpected, because superior opposition were taken down and the natural order disrupted.

This is, of course, only the external view, and athletes have spoken before about how the underdog mindset can be harnessed to competitive advantage. Craig Goodwin, who scored Australia’s opener against France and assisted Mitchell Duke’s goal against Tunisia, indicated the playing group thrives off it.

“Every Australian team in history has been underestimated,” Goodwin said. “That will always be the case from where we are, it’ll always be the case in the future.

“It’s something that I think helps us, and something we relish, being the underdog. I think every Australian sporting team relishes that, and we are no different. We believe in ourselves and what we’re doing, and we will fight until the very end to get the result against Denmark and try to put our names up in lights, and do the nation proud.”

This is a World Cup like no other. For the last 12 years the Guardian has been reporting on the issues surrounding Qatar 2022, from corruption and human rights abuses to the treatment of migrant workers and discriminatory laws. The best of our journalism is gathered on our dedicated Qatar: Beyond the Football home page for those who want to go deeper into the issues beyond the pitch.

Guardian reporting goes far beyond what happens on the pitch. Support our investigative journalism today .

The other driving force behind the Socceroos is “Aussie DNA”, a hereditary material invented by Graham Arnold before the qualifying playoffs. The very idea is ambiguous and, in many other settings within modern Australian society, problematic. But Graham Arnold is not a social scientist, nor is he a geneticist. He is a football manager, with a mandate to impel his side to perform.

More importantly, the current iteration of this national team is comprised of players with heritages including Bosnian, Croatian, Turkish-Cypriot, South African and South Sudanese, and all have vocalised belief in Aussie DNA, which Awer Mabil has described as “a togetherness”.

“Not many believed in us but we always believed that we would be here, it was just a matter of finding whatever way,” said Mabil, one of three South Sudanese refugees in the team. “But I think us Aussies, we like the hard way. So I would say grit, that’s the DNA we have – never giving in.”

Supporting the underdog is not a concept unique to Australia. It has underpinned Hollywood film scripts for as long as the memory serves. Perhaps a key difference lies in the outcome: Australia’s support is not conditional on victory. To have tried and failed is still a triumph of sorts because the attitude was there, if not the capacity.

Similarly, if the Socceroos do not do enough against Denmark to advance to the knockout stages of this World Cup, they will still have achieved more than anticipated. If they do make it, they will not have done a Bradbury to get there. Denmark’s manager has already confirmed as much.

Related: The ‘J sign’ that capped off Mitchell Duke’s story from journeyman to joy

“Australia fight with might, driven on by fantastic team spirit,” Kasper Hjulmand said after his side’s loss to France on Saturday. “It will be a hard match. It will be a close match. We’ll do everything we can to set it up properly and to try and win.”

His opposition, meanwhile, will set up to try and upset the status quo.

“We don’t want to be here to just experience the World Cup,” Goodwin said. “We want to go as far as we can and do the best we possibly can, and we believe that we can qualify for the knockout stages. That’s what we will be preparing for.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Belgium crash out of World Cup as Lukaku’s misses let Croatia off hook

The truth is Romelu Lukaku probably should have departed the pitch cradling the match ball but the painful reality is the striker left empty-handed, his hat-trick of second-half misses condemning Belgium to a damning and premature World Cup exit. The worst one of the lot came deep into stoppage time. Thorgan Hazard crossed from the right and an unmarked Lukaku made a beeline for the six-yard box but instead of converting from close range the ball bumbled off of his chest and into the arms of the Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic.
The Guardian

‘Fifteen years of total insanity’: how Robert Downey Jr made peace with his maverick father

Robert Downey Sr put his son in wild underground movies and gave him access to drugs. So what happened when Downey Jr finally turned the cameras on his dad?. In his father’s underground western Greaser’s Palace, a seven-year-old Robert Downey Jr plays, in his own words, “a boy who got his neck slit by God”. This, perhaps, explains a lot. Downey Jr grew up on Robert Downey Sr’s film sets in the 70s and 80s, amid what he calls “a cacophony of creativity”, at the heart of the counterculture cinema scene fuelled by “cigarettes and weed and booze”. He slept in a cot wedged against an editing desk, got taken to see X-rated films such as La Grande Bouffe at an absurdly young age, and went on a cross-country road trip as a kid where he “was in charge of the hash pipe”.
The Guardian

‘Racist’ interview with Pope Francis causes fury in Russia

Pope Francis has sparked fury in Russia over an interview in which he suggested that Chechen and Buryat members of its armed forces showed more cruelty in Ukraine than ethnic Russian soldiers. In an interview with the Catholic magazine America published Monday, the pope said that soldiers from Buryatia, where...
The Guardian

Ukraine needs tanks, and the west should supply them. They could finish off Putin and Russia

In a 1941 speech on a Royal Navy ship, Winston Churchill directed his final comments to the US: “Give us the tools, and we will finish the job.” After a significant victory in Kherson, and standing at the gates of Crimea facing a Russian army desperately trying to shore up its ramshackle defences, Ukraine has the troops and morale to defend what it has. However, despite some western assistance, the Ukrainians lack the tools – tanks, missiles and aircraft – to retake their land and impose strategic defeat on the Russians. If the west, and especially the US, is serious about helping to protect Ukraine, decisions on stepping up military assistance need to be made now. If Ukraine is to be able to secure its future after victory – assuming that is what the west truly wants – its forces need to begin to transition to Nato-standard equipment.
The Guardian

Tampax, stick to making tampons – and stop being creepy

You know what I would like a major manufacturer of tampons to do? Make tampons. You know what I wouldn’t like them to do? Make creepy sex jokes on Twitter. This is a not-so-subtle reference to Tampax, which caused large swathes of the internet to see red after an off-colour tweet last week. “You’re in their DMs,” Tampax tweeted. “We’re in them. We are not the same.”
The Guardian

According to the census, we’re now a land of many faiths. There is no place for an established church

England and Wales are no longer Christian: shock. Christians a minority for the first time since the dark ages. We are among the most godless nations on Earth. According to the 2021 census, the number of us ticking the Christian box has fallen to less than 48%. While Christian Pentecostalism is booming, barely 12% are members of the national Church of England. More of us now go to a mosque each week than to a parish church. Those of “no religion” have tripled since the millennium, to 37%.
The Guardian

Israel strips Palestinian-French rights lawyer of Jerusalem residency

Israel has stripped a prominent Palestinian-French human rights lawyer of his Jerusalem residency and is expected to deport him to France, a legal first that sets a dangerous precedent for other Palestinians with dual nationality in the contested city. Salah Hamouri, 37, had his Jerusalem residency revoked in October 2021...
The Guardian

The Guardian

519K+
Followers
118K+
Post
248M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy