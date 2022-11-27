Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Four-star Texas edge rusher planning to visit programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Caleb Tannor declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Trio of Huskers enter transfer portal on Thursday.The Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football to hire Jake Peetz as quarterbacks coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: WR Trey Palmer earns All-Big Ten acoladesThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Deion Sanders Reportedly Narrows Decision Down To 3 Schools
Deion Sanders is currently one of the hottest names in the coaching market. Could this be the year Sanders makes the jump to coaching at the FBS level? According to a report, Sanders has narrowed his decision down to coaching at one of three schools: Cincinnati, Colorado and South ...
Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Another Key Hire At Nebraska
Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule has reportedly made another addition to his new staff in Lincoln. The former Carolina Panthers head coach has reportedly hired UConn running backs coach E.J. Barthel, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Berthel was the director of player personnel under Rhule during their time together...
Rival Reaction: North Carolina's Hubert Davis, Armando Bacot Caleb Love, RJ Davis react to Indiana's win
Watch and listen to what North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis, star forward Armando Bacot and guards Caleb Love and RJ Davis had to say following No. 10 Indiana's win over No. 18 North Carolina on Wednesday night at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington. HUBERT DAVIS. ARMANDO BACOT. CALEB...
Luke Fickell Is Reportedly Considering 2 Significant Hires
Luke Fickell is the new man in Madison. And according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, the former Cincinnati head coach could be looking to go in a different direction at defensive coordinator and replacing Jim Leonhard. Per Rittenberg:. "Will be interesting how the Luke Fickell-Jim Leonhard talks go, but, as some...
Big Ten Football Team Reportedly Fires Multiple Coaches Following 1-Win Season
Northwestern purged part of its coaching staff following its worst season record (1-11) since 1989. Defensive coordinator Jim O'Neil, defensive line coach Marty Long and wide receivers coach Dennis Springer were all fired on Tuesday. Longtime Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald said these ...
Nebraska announces six new hires to Matt Rhule's staff
Three days after being officially introduced as Nebraska’s 31st head football coach, Matt Rhule announced the additions of six coaches to his new staff on Thursday. The Huskers granted Rhule a staff pool of $7 million for 10 full-time hires, along with his strength and conditioning coach. “This group...
Former Nebraska Interim Football Coach Mickey Joseph Arrested
Joseph was detained by police Wednesday after a domestic disturbance.
College Football Coach Releases Statement Following Stunning Firing On Monday
One of the big surprises of the college football coaching carousel came earlier this week when UNLV fired third-year head coach Marcus Arroyo. Arroyo, the former Oregon offensive coordinator, had improved the Rebels from 0-6 during his first season to 5-7 this year. But UNLV athletics director ...
Top Big Ten Wide Receiver Reportedly Transferring
Northwestern wide receiver Malik Washington has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports. Washington led the Wildcats in receiving with 65 catches for 694 yards this season. This was his second straight season with more than 500 yards receiving as he reeled in 44 passes for 578 yards during his junior season in 2021.
Hugh Freeze keeps Cadillac, plans U-turn at Auburn
Hugh Freeze mastered the microphone with two talking points that always tickle the ears of Auburn fans: War Eagle and
Kansas State lands Will Lee for 2023
Monday night brought a double dip in commitment announcements with K-State landing not only its first 2024 prospect in Gus Hawkins but a supremely talented 2023 defender not long before in Iowa Western Community College's Will Lee. Rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and a Top 25 junior college target...
What Steve Spurrier said about South Carolina wins over Tennessee, Clemson
Former South Carolina coach Steve Spurrier watched intently from his Florida home as the Gamecocks took out nationally-ranked Clemson and Tennessee over their last two games. It was the first time in program history the team has posted consecutive top 10 victories. Spurrier won his share as South Carolina's all-time winningest coach, including a 2010 win over No. 1 Alabama and a 2012 victory over fifth-ranked Georgia, but he never accomplished such a feat on back to back Saturdays.
Texas Longhorns Quarterback Is Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
Just days after their 2022 regular-season finale against Baylor, one University of Texas quarterback is apparently planning to enter the transfer portal. Sources close to the Longhorns program appear to indicate that Hudson Card will seek a fresh start with a new team in 2023. Card, a ...
Nebraska Reportedly Hiring Key NFL Assistant Coach
Just last week, the football world learned that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would become the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rhule wasted no time getting a jumpstart on recruiting and filling out his coaching staff. He added to that coaching staff on Wednesday morning with another important hire.
Look: USC Football Could Be Adding A Huge Transfer
Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans could be welcoming a massive transfer addition this coming season. Earlier this week, Oregon wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Thornton was a four-star recruit and No. 7-ranked WR in the 2021 class. USC quarterback Caleb Williams...
Two bullet points that show why WVU hired Wren Baker as new Athletic Director
West Virginia is making official the hire of Wren Baker from the University of North Texas. The longtime Mean Green Athletic Director will take over the role once held by Shane Lyons, who was unceremoniously pushed out of the position earlier this month. During a wide-ranging interview last week, Lyons detailed why he was let go, and it included disagreements about fundraising and financial support for NIL, as well as the extension of Head Coach Neal Brown, who has gone 22-25 over the last four seasons.
Matt Rhule says Carolina Panthers’ poor communication to blame for failure as head coach
Former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has already found a new job, however, he has some thoughts about what
Lincoln Police: Mickey Joseph arrested Wednesday afternoon
Former Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph, who was being considered for a spot on Matt Rhule’s coaching staff at Nebraska, was arrested Wednesday afternoon according to Lincoln Police. According to police, officers were dispatched Wednesday afternoon to Joseph’s residence in Lincoln for a domestic disturbance. After an investigation,...
OL Phillip Daniels re-opens recruitment
Cincinnati Princeton offensive lineman Phillip Daniels tells 247Sports that he has de-committed from Pittsburgh. He considered the Panthers, Minnesota, Boston College and Purdue the first time around in his recruitment. He took official visits with all four of those programs so he would have one official left to use if he chose to.
Potential landing spots for ‘blindsided’ Wisconsin defensive coordinator
The 3-8 Packers defense ranks 24thin total yards allowed and 27th in points allowed. Given Leonhard’s pedigree, he would almost certainly elevate Green Bay's defense if given the chance. Leonhard reportedly was a finalist for the open Packers defensive coordinator position in 2021. Nebraska media have mentioned the Cornhuskers,...
