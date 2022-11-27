ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

John Hadl dies at 82

Longtime Chargers quarterback John Hadl has died at the age of 82. Hadl’s death was announced by the University of Kansas. Hadl attended the school and was drafted by both the Lions in the NFL and Chargers in the AFL in 1962. He opted to sign with the Chargers and spent 11 seasons with the team.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick

The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
The Spun

Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday

The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
NJ.com

Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury

Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
NBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan thinks a lot of illegal hits against Jimmy Garoppolo are missed

After Sunday’s win over the Saints, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo complained about a low hit that he took. The blow to his surgically-repaired knee did not draw a flag. On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked by reporters whether he believes Garoppolo gets his fair share of calls.
NJ.com

Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team

One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
New York Post

The Jets fully believe in Mike White and fans should too

Think about what Jets fans have endured since Jan. 12, 1969, especially after Broadway Joe Namath ended his career as Hollywood Joe Namath: All they have been asking for, pleading for, is a quarterback to believe in, a quarterback who can lead them back to the playoffs and end this oppressive 11-year drought as helpless January football spectators. Now here stands Mike White, No. 5 in their program, No. 1 in their hearts, staring at a daunting six-game postseason quest that includes four road opponents with a combined 31-13 record, starting Sunday against the 9-2 Vikings. Minnesota may own the league’s worst...
NBC Sports

Seahawks claim Johnathan Abram off waivers

Johnathan Abram has found a new football home. The Seahawks have claimed Abram off waivers after the safety was cut by the Packers this week, according to multiple reports. A Raiders first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Las Vegas waived Abram in early November. His playing time had been reduced on defense while his special teams snaps went up.
NBC Sports

Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram

Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
NBC Sports

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon, Kadarius Toney out of practice Wednesday

The Chiefs are down three offensive skill position players at Wednesday’s practice. Before the team took the field, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Jerick McKinnon, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney would not take part in the session. Smith-Schuster is dealing with an illness while the other two players have hamstring injuries.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers

We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
NBC Sports

The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats

Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
NBC Sports

Whitner: Dolphins offense 'better come ready' for 49ers’ defense

One of the marquee matchups on the Week 13 slate of games is between the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. Despite being on opposite ends of the country, plenty connects the two franchises. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spent five seasons in the Bay Area as an assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s...
NBC Sports

Shanahan responds to Mostert's claim 49ers mishandled his injury

As if there wasn’t enough drama heading into a star-studded clash between the 49ers and Miami Dolphins in Week 13 at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco will face off against a high-flying Miami team that features not only former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel but also a running back tandem of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
