Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
John Hadl dies at 82
Longtime Chargers quarterback John Hadl has died at the age of 82. Hadl’s death was announced by the University of Kansas. Hadl attended the school and was drafted by both the Lions in the NFL and Chargers in the AFL in 1962. He opted to sign with the Chargers and spent 11 seasons with the team.
Giants could start both Jon Feliciano and Nick Gates vs. Washington
The New York Giants are expected to see the return of several injured players this week, including offensive linemen Ben Bredeson and Jon Feliciano. But what would that mean for Nick Gates, who was the 10th-highest graded center in the NFL in Week 12?. Given how well Gates is playing...
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: How to bet Jets-Vikings, pick
The New York Jets square off against the Minnesota Vikings in a Week 13 NFL matchup. Both of these teams are coming off of Week 12 victories. The Jets defeated the Chicago Bears, 31-10, while the Vikings took down the New England Patriots, 33-26, on Thanksgiving Day. Here's everything you...
Legendary actor Henry Winkler explains why he calls Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes a hero
Patrick Mahomes invited Henry Winkler to SoFi Stadium for Sunday’s Chiefs-Chargers game. The acting legend is very excited about possibly meeting the Kansas City quarterback.
Jets Signed Former Cardinals Running Back On Tuesday
The New York Jets added to their backfield on Tuesday. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, "The Jets signed former Cardinals RB Jonathan Ward to the practice squad." An undrafted back out of Central Michigan, Ward played in 32 games for the Cards, including five this season; totaling...
Pro Bowl linebacker targets Jets for return from knee injury
Just in time for the New York Jets. According to ESPN, Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller said on his podcast Tuesday night that he hopes to be back before facing the Jets on Dec. 11. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Miller suffered lateral meniscus damage to...
Robert Saleh is exactly who NY Jets thought they were getting
There should be no doubt about the Jets’ head coach anymore. In the NFL, head coaches are almost exclusively judged by wins and losses. Great record? Coach of the Year votes (see: Nick Sirianni). Bottom feeder? Job is on the line (Matt Rhule, Frank Reich, and counting). After the...
NBC Sports
Kyle Shanahan thinks a lot of illegal hits against Jimmy Garoppolo are missed
After Sunday’s win over the Saints, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo complained about a low hit that he took. The blow to his surgically-repaired knee did not draw a flag. On Monday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan was asked by reporters whether he believes Garoppolo gets his fair share of calls.
Mike White-Zach Wilson decision shows Jets’ Robert Saleh is growing with his young team
One of the biggest reasons the Jets are at 7-4 as we head into December, and in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt, is because their youth exceeded expectations. It’s apparent every time they take the field. No. 4 overall pick Sauce Gardner has already established himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league, somehow exceeding the lofty expectations that came with being the highest defensive back draft pick in franchise history. Garrett Wilson, the No. 10 overall pick, is the team’s unquestioned No. 1 wide receiver after 11 games and has a real chance to become the team’s first 1,000-yard receiver since 2015.
The Jets fully believe in Mike White and fans should too
Think about what Jets fans have endured since Jan. 12, 1969, especially after Broadway Joe Namath ended his career as Hollywood Joe Namath: All they have been asking for, pleading for, is a quarterback to believe in, a quarterback who can lead them back to the playoffs and end this oppressive 11-year drought as helpless January football spectators. Now here stands Mike White, No. 5 in their program, No. 1 in their hearts, staring at a daunting six-game postseason quest that includes four road opponents with a combined 31-13 record, starting Sunday against the 9-2 Vikings. Minnesota may own the league’s worst...
NBC Sports
Seahawks claim Johnathan Abram off waivers
Johnathan Abram has found a new football home. The Seahawks have claimed Abram off waivers after the safety was cut by the Packers this week, according to multiple reports. A Raiders first-round pick in the 2019 draft, Las Vegas waived Abram in early November. His playing time had been reduced on defense while his special teams snaps went up.
NBC Sports
Deshaun Watson meets with reporters, declines to answer non-football questions
Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson last met with reporters in August, just after news broke that he agreed to accept an 11-game suspension from the league, along with paying a $5 million fine. He fielded questions about the situation, and among other things he proclaimed his innocence. Watson is now back....
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow are “getting closer, no doubt”
The Raiders have won each of their last two games and appear to be finding their groove as they continue head coach Josh McDaniels’ first season with the franchise. Offensive help could be on the way soon, too, in tight end Darren Waller and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Both players...
NBC Sports
Report: Packers to waive Johnathan Abram
Safety Johnathan Abram is headed back to the waiver wire. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Packers are going to waive Abram on Tuesday. Abram joined the team earlier this month when Green Bay claimed him off of waivers from the Raiders. Abram did not play against the...
NBC Sports
JuJu Smith-Schuster, Jerick McKinnon, Kadarius Toney out of practice Wednesday
The Chiefs are down three offensive skill position players at Wednesday’s practice. Before the team took the field, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, running back Jerick McKinnon, and wide receiver Kadarius Toney would not take part in the session. Smith-Schuster is dealing with an illness while the other two players have hamstring injuries.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 13: Best bets, including why you should back Jets, 49ers
We have now reached the last third of the 2022 NFL season. Where has the time gone?. Hopefully, you had a great holiday that also rewarded you with a couple of dollars off any wagers you made in a jam-packed football weekend. If you followed my Jets play, you got at least one winner, and yes, I'm flying high with the Jets again this weekend. Why stop when the burners are hot?
NBC Sports
The 10 most ridiculous, insane, mind-blowing Hurts stats
Jalen Hurts rushed for 157 yards, threw two touchdown passes, had four runs of 17 yards or longer, rushed for 10 first downs and was generally spectacular in the Eagles’ 40-33 win over the Packers Sunday night at the Linc. He did things humans aren’t supposed to do.
NBC Sports
Whitner: Dolphins offense 'better come ready' for 49ers’ defense
One of the marquee matchups on the Week 13 slate of games is between the 49ers and the Miami Dolphins. Despite being on opposite ends of the country, plenty connects the two franchises. Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel spent five seasons in the Bay Area as an assistant on Kyle Shanahan’s...
NBC Sports
Shanahan responds to Mostert's claim 49ers mishandled his injury
As if there wasn’t enough drama heading into a star-studded clash between the 49ers and Miami Dolphins in Week 13 at Levi’s Stadium. San Francisco will face off against a high-flying Miami team that features not only former 49ers offensive coordinator and current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel but also a running back tandem of Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson Jr.
NBC Sports
Todd Bowles: “Good question” why Tom Brady and Mike Evans aren’t clicking
Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans became the 51st player in league history to hit 10,000 receiving yards on a 28-yard catch during last Sunday’s overtime loss to the Browns, but he didn’t do much else during the game. Evans had one other catch for three yards while being...
Comments / 0