Atlanta, GA

Two Times A Charm, Porsha Williams Is Officially Married

By BridgetEE
 4 days ago
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

When we first met former RHOA was married to former NFL quarterback/wide receiver Kordell Stewart. Porsha Williams was a shy, submissive wife who suffered a miscarriage, before eventually getting a divorce. It seemed that being a RHOA gave Porsha a new swag that launched her into a new career and eventually gave her the blessing of her daughter. The same show that gave her that swag, also introduced her to her now future as Porsha Williams has officially said “I do” to Simon Guobadia.

First and forth most CONGRATULATIONS are in order as 41 year old Porsha Williams for the second time became a married woman over the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend in a custom Nigerian ceremony at a Methodist church in Atlanta in which Porsha wore 4 different dresses.

Porsha Williams came down the isle in a white lace Frida ballgown with “For Every Mountain,” being sung by her brother Hosea Williams III with a gospel choir and 40-piece orchestra.

According to People Magazine:

After the ceremony, Williams changed into a gown by Albina Dyla for their reception ball held at the St. Regis Atlanta. The space was decorated in cream and nude colors. There, guests were also treated to a surprise performance by the R&B group Dru Hill. Throughout the remainder of the night, Williams changed two more times: first, for the bouquet toss, and then again for the after party. For each outfit, she also changed her wigs, all by her brand Go Naked.

Take a look at the photos below.

Source: Radio One Digital

