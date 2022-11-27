ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule lays out his recruiting focus

Matt Rhule has talked quite a bit since he took over the Nebraska football program about how he wants to recruit and develop players that he thinks will help turn the program around. On Thursday, he got a bit more specific on what his focus is going to be and what he prefers to do when building a program.
Nebraska Football: Reactions to Huskers hiring Ed Foley

Now that Matt Rhule is officially the Nebraska football head coach, he’s been working quickly to fill out his staff. Before he ever got to Lincoln he’d reportedly hired three of his assistants. On Monday morning, it was revealed that he also had his offensive coordinator in Marcus...
Nebraska Football: Bill Busch won’t join Matt Rhule’s staff

The changing of the guard when it comes to the Nebraska football coaching staff continued on Tuesday night when it was reported that new head coach Matt Rhule wouldn’t retain Bill Busch. The news isn’t a total shock as the writing was on the wall, but this is one coach that quite a few fans were holding out hope would find a way to stick around.
