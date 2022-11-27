ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Soccer legend Pele's condition 'worsening' after being hospitalized in Brazil

Three-time world champion soccer player Pele has been hospitalized in his native Brazil and is undergoing tests, ESPN reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the 82-year-old soccer legend was taken to the hospital after he started having swelling all over his body. He has been diagnosed with edema and signs of heart failure.

