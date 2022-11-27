Read full article on original website
Socceroos put fandom to one side in bid to foil Lionel Messi and Argentina | Emma Kemp
Australia must figure out a way to contain the ubiquitous Messi while not forgetting about the rest of a team stacked with talent
Soccer legend Pele's condition 'worsening' after being hospitalized in Brazil
Three-time world champion soccer player Pele has been hospitalized in his native Brazil and is undergoing tests, ESPN reported on Wednesday. According to the report, the 82-year-old soccer legend was taken to the hospital after he started having swelling all over his body. He has been diagnosed with edema and signs of heart failure.
Report: Cristiano Ronaldo agrees to $207 million per year deal with Saudi Arabian club
As the Portugal men's national team continues their World Cup run, star forward Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly agreed to a massive contract with the Saudi Arabian club, Al-Nassr FC. The deal — first reported by Spanish outlet Marca — is reportedly worth $207 million per year. The news comes just...
