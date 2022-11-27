RENO, Nev. (AP) — The first of back-to-back winter storms brought one foot (30 centimeters) of snow and an avalanche warning to the Sierra Nevada on Thursday, closing schools at Lake Tahoe and intermittently shutting down interstate traffic west of Reno. A winter storm warning remained in effect through 4 a.m. Friday from Mammoth Lakes south of Yosemite National Park to about 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Lake Tahoe. A new storm watch follows Friday night through the weekend, with as much as 3 feet (91 cm) of snow possible at the highest elevations by Sunday, the National Weather Service said. “Our next storm is still on track to be colder, slower and wetter than today’s storm,” service forecasters in Reno said late Thursday.

