Vice

Belgium Has Seized More Cocaine Than It Can Destroy

The amount of cocaine being seized at the Belgian port of Antwerp is so massive that authorities are worried smugglers could steal it back because police can’t burn it fast enough. Officials said there is not enough incinerator capacity to cope with rising seizures of the drug at the...
CNBC

Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds

Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Jewish Press

‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation

The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
The Independent

Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?

Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
Deadline

Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports

Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
dallasexpress.com

U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers

More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Variety

Iran’s Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup in Apparent Solidarity With Mahsa Amini Protests

Iran’s national soccer team did not to sing the country’s national anthem before their World Cup opener at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium against England on Monday in what is widely considered to be an act of protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Protests have been mounting in Iran since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Amini while in custody of Iran’s morality police after she was arrested for not wearing the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women. And it seems clear those protests are now also reverberating on the soccer pitch in Doha. On Sunday, questioned by journalists, Iran’s team captain Ehsan...

