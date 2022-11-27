Read full article on original website
So much cocaine is being seized by customs in Belgium that the country's incinerators are no longer able to keep up
The Port of Antwerp is on track to seize $5.1 billion worth of cocaine by end of 2022 — a huge target for criminals. But incinerators can't keep up.
World Cup 2022: Germany players reportedly invite wives and girlfriends to Qatar resort
German players got to spend some time with their wives and girlfriends in Qatar while they try to make it out of the World Cup group stage and into the knockout round.
World Cup fans in Qatar insult and refuse to speak to reporters when they find out they're from Israel
Israeli journalists are being shunned at the World Cup in Qatar, with many fans yelling at them and refusing to conduct interviews once they find out which country they are from. Ordinarily, Israelis can't easily visit Qatar - but as part of a deal with FIFA, the Gulf state has...
Belgium Has Seized More Cocaine Than It Can Destroy
The amount of cocaine being seized at the Belgian port of Antwerp is so massive that authorities are worried smugglers could steal it back because police can’t burn it fast enough. Officials said there is not enough incinerator capacity to cope with rising seizures of the drug at the...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
About 150 tourists are reportedly being held hostage in Peru. Locals are demanding a response to oil spills that have polluted their river.
The people being held include citizens of the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, France, and Switzerland, according to local reports.
Russia is reportedly asking Western countries to ease sanctions amid talks to extend the Black Sea grain export deal
Russia is reportedly asking the West to exempt a key lender from sanctions, sources told Reuters. But a spokesperson from the European Commission told Reuters that sanctions already allow for the exemptions. The request came during talks to extend a deal that allows exports of Ukrainian gain from the Black...
The Jewish Press
‘Rape Their Daughters’ Convoy Case Dropped; CAA Demands Prosecutor Chief Resignation
The Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) organization has demanded that the Director of Public Prosecutions, Max Hill KC, “immediately explain this decision or resign” and is exploring its legal options after the Jewish Chronicle reported the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) had dropped all charges against the remaining suspects in a notorious convoy that drove through London last May.
Iran media blames humiliating World Cup loss on protests
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Iran was reeling Tuesday from the humiliation of starting the World Cup with a lopsided 6-2 loss against England in a match overshadowed by protests on and off the field. Hard-line Iranian media sought to blame the defeat on the unrest that has gripped the...
Squatters who took over a sanctioned Russian oligarch's mansion are told by judge they can stay
Sanctioned Russian billionaire Arkady Voloazh tried and failed to evict squatters who overtook his five-story luxury mansion in Amsterdam.
Shamima Begum: Who is the young woman seeking to have her British citizenship restored?
Shamima Begum is set to begin her appeal against the decision to revoke her British citizenship on national security grounds.A Special Immigration Appeals Commission (SIAC) hearing to consider her case opens on Monday at Field House tribunal centre in London and is expected to last for five days.Ms Begum, now 23, was raised in east London by parents of Bangladeshi origin and attended Bethnal Green Academy but, as a 15-year-old schoolgirl, fled for Syria via Turkey in February 2015 alongside two friends – Kadiza Sultana and Amira Abase – in order to join the Isis terrorist faction then engaged...
China taking ‘aggressive’ steps to gut Canada’s democracy, warns Trudeau
The prime minister’s comments come after a news report that Beijing had funded a ‘clandestine network’ of candidates in 2019
Top Iranian Actresses Hengameh Ghaziani & Katayoun Riahi Arrested After Publicly Removing Headscarves – Reports
Iran has arrested two prominent actresses who removed their headscarves in public to show support for the ongoing protest movement calling for freedom for women, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody last September. According to multiple reports citing state media, Hengameh Ghaziani and Katayoun Riahi were detained after being summoned by prosecutors and are accused of collusion and acting against Iran’s authorities. Ghaziani, an award-winner for 2008’s As Simple as That and 2012’s Days of Life, has been a vocal critic of the crackdown on protesters. She wrote in an Instagram message this weekend, “Maybe this will be...
dallasexpress.com
U.S. Citizens Crossing Border to Mexico in Record Numbers
More Americans than ever are crossing the southern border to live in Mexico, according to data released by Mexico’s Interior Ministry. The data shows that 8,412 U.S. citizens were issued temporary resident visas in the first nine months of the year, an 85% increase compared to the same period in 2019.
Iran’s Soccer Team Refuses to Sing National Anthem at World Cup in Apparent Solidarity With Mahsa Amini Protests
Iran’s national soccer team did not to sing the country’s national anthem before their World Cup opener at Doha’s Khalifa International Stadium against England on Monday in what is widely considered to be an act of protest against the death of Mahsa Amini. Protests have been mounting in Iran since the Sept. 16 death of 22-year-old Amini while in custody of Iran’s morality police after she was arrested for not wearing the state-mandated hijab, or headscarf, for women. And it seems clear those protests are now also reverberating on the soccer pitch in Doha. On Sunday, questioned by journalists, Iran’s team captain Ehsan...
Elite Russian Naval Unit Reacts to Stunning Loss of 300 Men: 'Baffling'
"They don't care about anything other than showing off. They call people meat," a unit of Russian marines wrote in a letter about their leaders.
Europe's Dirty Secret: Spain's Hidden Enclave In Africa
It’s often referred to as Europe’s dirty secret. Melilla is a Spanish enclave located in North Africa. It’s infamous for strict border patrols, ruthless immigration officers, and an impenetrable fence to stop illegal migrants from entering.
NME
World Cup anthem singer Maluma walks out of interview after accusations of “whitewashing” Qatar human rights abuses
Maluma, the singer of the 2022 Qatar World Cup anthem, stormed out of an interview after being accused of “whitewashing” regarding the host country’s human rights record. The 2022 World Cup began last night (November 20) and will run until December 18 in and around the capital...
Germany — burned by overrelying on Russian gas — now vows to end dependence on trade with China
China has been Germany's largest trading partner for six straight years, according to Berlin's statistics office.
