ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WNEM

Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. One year later and the pain is still fresh. The tragedy at Oxford High School forever changed so many lives in the small community after four students were shot and killed. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A 38-year-old Burton...
WNEM

Family members remember lost loved ones in Oxford shooting

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting. Since the shooting at Oxford High School, many measures have been put into place in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this from ever happening again. Updated:...
WNEM

Community congregates to remember lives lost in Oxford shooting

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting. Since the shooting at Oxford High School, many measures have been put into place in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this from ever happening again. Family...
WNEM

Former Oxford school board members revelations could impact victim lawsuits, says attorney

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The former Oxford school board president and treasurer revealed in a press conference Monday that the district failed to implement a policy meant to prevent targeted school violence. It comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that happened last November, which took the lives of four students and injured seven others. Now, the attorney for some of the victims’ families say they are not surprised; but the revelation is a little too late.
WNEM

Motion filed to amend Oxford lawsuit into class action complaint

OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The law firm representing some Oxford High School parents filed a motion to amend its lawsuit against the Oxford School District into a class action complaint. The motion comes after two former Oxford school board members said the district did not implement safety policies in the...
clarkstonnews.com

Family seeking justice for familiar face

Christian Chambers has been a fixture in Clarkston his entire life. A 1993 graduate of Clarkston High School, Chambers can be seen on the sidelines for Clarkston varsity football games as an honorary “coach,” something cerebral palsy hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the past 35 years. Now,...
CLARKSTON, MI
WNEM

Community comes together to “Light Up Oxford with Love”

Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Pent-up demand for cars could be good for Michigan in recession, economist says. A recent report forecasting Michigan’s economic future said it is possible the state would be shielded from the brunt of a potential recession, ironically, because of the computer chip shortage.
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female

BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation

LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
WNEM

Michigan steps up speed enforcement to stem rise in speed-related deaths

MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are stepping up speed enforcement to curb what they call an alarming rise in speeding and deadly crashes. The agencies will conduct overtime speed enforcement between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28. There were 237 speed-related deaths on Michigan roads in 2021....
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy