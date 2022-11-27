OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The former Oxford school board president and treasurer revealed in a press conference Monday that the district failed to implement a policy meant to prevent targeted school violence. It comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that happened last November, which took the lives of four students and injured seven others. Now, the attorney for some of the victims’ families say they are not surprised; but the revelation is a little too late.

