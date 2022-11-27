Read full article on original website
WNEM
Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting
One year later and the pain is still fresh. The tragedy at Oxford High School forever changed so many lives in the small community after four students were shot and killed. A 38-year-old Burton...
WNEM
Family members remember lost loved ones in Oxford shooting
Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting. Since the shooting at Oxford High School, many measures have been put into place in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this from ever happening again.
fox2detroit.com
'They covered it up': Parents of Oxford High School shooting victims on new allegations
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Parents of two of the Oxford students killed on November 30th are responding to new allegations about the school district. Today ex-school board members said that a key policy was never implemented that could have prevented the mass shooting. "I'm not surprised, it's more of the...
WNEM
Community congregates to remember lives lost in Oxford shooting
Experts talk school safety measures in the wake of Oxford shooting. Since the shooting at Oxford High School, many measures have been put into place in an effort to prevent another tragedy like this from ever happening again. Family members remember lost loved ones in Oxford shooting.
WNEM
Former Oxford school board members revelations could impact victim lawsuits, says attorney
OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The former Oxford school board president and treasurer revealed in a press conference Monday that the district failed to implement a policy meant to prevent targeted school violence. It comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the mass shooting that happened last November, which took the lives of four students and injured seven others. Now, the attorney for some of the victims’ families say they are not surprised; but the revelation is a little too late.
Air tube display at Milford skate shop leads to court battle
The Village of Milford says it violates their ordinance and they want it gone. Despite several notices from code enforcement, the owner refuses to comply.
WNEM
Motion filed to amend Oxford lawsuit into class action complaint
OXFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - The law firm representing some Oxford High School parents filed a motion to amend its lawsuit against the Oxford School District into a class action complaint. The motion comes after two former Oxford school board members said the district did not implement safety policies in the...
clarkstonnews.com
Family seeking justice for familiar face
Christian Chambers has been a fixture in Clarkston his entire life. A 1993 graduate of Clarkston High School, Chambers can be seen on the sidelines for Clarkston varsity football games as an honorary “coach,” something cerebral palsy hasn’t stopped him from enjoying the past 35 years. Now,...
WNEM
Community comes together to “Light Up Oxford with Love”
Pent-up demand for cars could be good for Michigan in recession, economist says. A recent report forecasting Michigan's economic future said it is possible the state would be shielded from the brunt of a potential recession, ironically, because of the computer chip shortage.
WNEM
Whitmer orders flags lowered to honor victims of Oxford school shooting
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered to half-staff within the State Capitol Complex and on all public buildings and grounds across the state on Wednesday, the anniversary of the deadly Oxford High School shooting. “It’s been one year since we lost...
Michigan man charged after meeting undercover officer posing as minor female
BARAGA COUNTY, MI – A Michigan man has been charged with several felonies after he was busted in an undercover sting operation in the Upper Peninsula. William Michael Brunk, 26, of Baraga was arraigned last week at the 97th District Court for child sexually abusive activity, using a computer to commit a crime and accosting a child for immoral purposes, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.
'I miss her dearly.' Madisyn Baldwin's mom reflects on her daughter's impact
For Madisyn Baldwin's mom, each hurdle they make it over is a victory, yet a gut-wrenching reminder, that the journey is far from over. But, there are life lessons that bring her family comfort.
fox2detroit.com
Michigan car crash survivor still waiting for caregiver benefits
While insurance companies must reinstate care for Michigan car crash survivors, many are still waiting for their benefits. Car crash survivor Alva Robinson is suing for the money to pay caregivers.
Michigan Supreme Court pauses trial against Crumbley parents in Oxford H.S. shooting case
The Michigan Supreme Court has ordered a pause on proceedings on the involuntary manslaughter cases against James and Jennifer Crumbley in connection with the shooting that claimed the lives of four students last year
Tv20detroit.com
Groundbreaking for Hana's Garden, memorial for Oxford shooting victims, set for spring 2023
OXFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Construction plans have been announced for a garden in honor of Hana St. Juliana and her fellow classmates killed in the shooting at Oxford High School last year. Her family announced plans to break ground on Hana’s Garden in spring 2023. The space will honor...
Rap video filmed inside Michigan prison cell, posted on YouTube prompts investigation
LANSING — State prison officials and the Michigan State Police are investigating after a rap video was shot inside a Michigan prison cell and posted on YouTube. The video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation, Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday. ...
Detroit News
Oxford High shooter stays in jail, but new prison hearing date set
Pontiac — Oxford High School shooter Ethan Crumbley is remaining in the Oakland County Jail after a Tuesday hearing before Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Kwame Rowe, a short meeting that occurred a day before the one year anniversary of the shooting. A month after he pleaded guilty to...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan car crash survivor sues auto insurance company for caregiver pay
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A ruling this summer requires auto insurance companies to reinstate care for Michigan car crash survivors, but many of those victims are still waiting for anything to change. "They're trying to put a dollar amount on our lives, and it's not about that. We need the...
WNEM
Michigan steps up speed enforcement to stem rise in speed-related deaths
MICHIGAN (WNEM) - Law enforcement agencies across the state are stepping up speed enforcement to curb what they call an alarming rise in speeding and deadly crashes. The agencies will conduct overtime speed enforcement between Dec. 1 and Feb. 28. There were 237 speed-related deaths on Michigan roads in 2021....
WNEM
Armed neighbors detain home invasion suspect until deputies arrive, undersheriff says
ST. CHARLES, Mich. (WNEM) - Two St. Charles neighbors, who are concealed pistol holders, are being credited with detaining a home invasion suspect until law enforcement arrived at the scene. The incident unfolded about 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 25 when the Saginaw County Sheriff’s Office received a call about...
