Blacksburg, VA

No. 11 Virginia Tech women overwhelm Longwood 89-28

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Elizabeth Kitley had a double-double, Kayana Traylor added a double-double off the bench, and No. 11 Virginia Tech rolled over Longwood 89-28 on Sunday.

Kitley had 23 points and 14 rebounds for the Hokies. Traylor had 11 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and two steals. Ashley Owusu scored 21 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers.

The Hokies established a program record by holding South Carolina Upstate to 24 points on Nov. 14. Longwood passed 24 points when Adriana Shipp-Davis made a layup with 4:44 remaining.

Although Virginia Tech has held two opponents under 30 points, the Hokies do have signature wins over Kentucky (82-74) and Missouri (73-57) of the SEC.

Shipp-Davis had seven rebounds for Longwood (1-5). The Lancers shot 16.7% overall, which was also their 3-point percentage (3-for-18).

Virginia Tech shot 47%, including 10 of 28 3-pointers, and made 21 of 27 free throws. Va Tech had a 55-30 advantage in rebounds. The Hokies biggest quarter-by-quarter advantage was 27-7 in the fourth.

