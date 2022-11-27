Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton And Husband Celebrate First Anniversary With Star-Studded Bash
Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in style last night (November 11). The couple held a star-studded party at the Santa Monica Pier. The guest list included Rebel Wilson and her partner Romona Agruma, Zedd, Nicky Hilton, Diplo, Kathy Hilton, Casey Affleck and more.
North West Shows Off Extravagant Thanksgiving Party At Kim Kardashian’s House Including Royal Family Portraits
Kardashian family values! North West gave fans a look into the family’s over-the-top Thanksgiving festivities on her TikTok Thursday, Nov. 24. Kim Kardashian’s eldest child demonstrated how next-level holidays with the Kardashian-Jenner family can be, showing off their stunning tablescape, dessert spread, and a gallery of royal portraits of the family.
Paris Hilton Updates Fans on Pregnancy Journey After Mom Kathy Hilton Claims She's 'Trying and Trying'
Paris Hilton is updating fans on her pregnancy plans following her mom Kathy Hilton's comments about her fertility journey. In an Instagram Stories post, the 41-year-old DJ and heiress opened up about her plans for expanding her family with husband Carter Reum. "I'm getting tons of messages of people asking...
Paris Hilton celebrates the most important picture in history, the 'Holy Trinity', turning 16
Picture it: 2006. A young upstart social media company called Twitter launched. Beyoncé had everyone going to the left, to the left with the top song of the year, "Irreplaceable." And Lindsay Lohan and Paris Hilton were beefing. That's the backstory for the iconic photo featuring the Mean Girls...
'Lose The Belt!': Fans Claim Kelly Clarkson 'Needs To Fire Her Stylist' After Singer Steps Out To CMA Awards
Kelly Clarkson’s fans are sharing their honest feelings about the 40-year-old's "frumpy" outfit choice for the 2022 CMA Awards on Wednesday, November 9.The "Because of You" singer donned a denim dress design to the honorable night in Nashville — and later took to Instagram to share style details with her unimpressed Instagram followers."Kelly Kelly Kelly, you are such a beautiful, hard working, funny, talented and amazing woman," one of the country singer's supporters wrote, before candidly stating, "sorry I have to say this to you but your wardrobe stylist or wardrobe assist or who ever is assigned to dress [you]...
Gisele Bündchen Flaunts New Relationship In Costa Rica After Announcing Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen didn’t stay single for long, as the 42-year-old former Victoria’s Secret Angel seems to have already moved on from 45-year-old NFL star Tom Brady after filing for divorce last month. And unlike some celebs who like to keep their new relationships hidden for a while, she doesn’t seem to be afraid of flaunting her alleged new romance, as she and her rumored new beau were photographed together on a Costa Rica vacation on Saturday, November 12th!
You’ll Never Guess How Many Nannies Beyoncé Hired For Blue, Rumi and Sir
She’s rich, famous and one-half of one of the most powerful couples on the planet. So it’s only obvious that Beyoncé would need a hand (or two) when it comes to raising her children. The mother of three (Blue Ivy, 10, and twins Rumi and Sir, 5)...
Fans praise Tia Mowry after she reveals reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced
Fans have praised Tia Mowry for revealing the reason why she and Cory Hardrict got divorced after 14 years of marriage.The 44-year-old actor spoke candidly about her divorce during Wednesday’s episode of Today with Hoda and Jenna. While speaking to the TV hosts, Mowry specified the moment she realised that her marriage was over.“I knew when I really started to focus on my happiness,” she said. “I feel like women, we tend to focus on everybody else’s happiness, making sure that everybody else is OK, meaning our children, our friends, our family.”The mother of two, who shares her 11-year-old...
Michael Douglas, 78, Shows Off His New Red Hair While Out With Catherine Zeta-Jones
Michael Douglas is a redhead now! The actor, 78, was spotted with his new hair makeover as he left a restaurant, where he got lunch with his wife Catherine Zeta-Jones in Paris on Tuesday, November 1. Michael’s hair was much longer than it had been, and it appeared that he dyed it a light shade of red (maybe for a new film project). He’d first debuted the look a few days earlier in a video on his Instagram.
Cher gets a kiss during date night with new boyfriend, Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior
Cher and her much younger man, Alexander "A.E." Edwards were spotted getting affectionate during a date night in Los Angeles. In one photo, Edwards is seen kissing Cher's hand romantically in the back seat of a car. The 76-year-old singer and her 36-year-old boyfriend had dinner at Olivetta in West...
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Travis Barker Says He and Kourtney Kardashian ‘Probably Will Eventually’ Move to Tennessee After Birthday Trip
Goodbye Calabasas? Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker both expressed interest in ditching Hollywood for Tennessee. The couple, who got married in May, visited the state for the Blink-182 rocker's 47th birthday trip. "Spent my Birthday in Tennessee," Barker captioned a series of photos via Instagram on Sunday, November 20. The snaps showed the newlyweds on […]
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Suri Cruise, 16, Rocks Flared Jeans & Looks Just Like Mom Katie Holmes & Dad Tom Cruise In NYC: Photos
Suri Cruise, 16, was the spitting image of both her parents as she stepped out in stylish, clean-cut jeans and a cozy coat in New York City on Monday! In pics taken on November 28, the daughter of Katie Holmes, 43, and Tom Cruise, 60, wore flared jeans, a cutout design shirt, and an olive green puffer coat as she walked outside a store during the afternoon shopping trip. The famous teen bore a striking resemblance to her Dawson’s Creek star mom, with her brunette hair styled straight and long around her face. She accessorized with a pink plaid scarf and finished the look with tan sneakers. Suri also carried a Target bag, and her alert yet serious expression also gave off Tom Cruise vibes.
Justin Theroux Breaks His Silence After Ex Jennifer Aniston Reveals She Tried to Start a Family
Justin Theroux is here for his ex-wife and current good friend, Jennifer Aniston. After the Friends actress shared a photo of her Allure cover image on Instagram following her tell-all interview with the magazine, Theroux left a comment of support: "👊 ❤️." His fist pump and heart...
‘It’s now in my brain’: I’m a Celeb’s Jill Scott seen by medic after cockroach lodges itself in her ear
Jill Scott had to be seen by a medic after a cockroach got stuck in her ear onI’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Thursday’s episode (17 November) featured a fairground-themed Bushtucker Trial voted for by campmates rather than the public.But rather than competing for meals, the contestants were competing to get their names entered more times in a tombola, the prize of which was a “big beach barbecue bonanza”. Mike Tindall, Owen Warner and Jill Scott took part in the challenge, with Tindall explaining: “Myself and Jill haven’t done a trial, and Owen is so hungry he’ll do anything.”At...
Brad Pitt Is Reportedly ‘Really Into’ Ines de Ramon: They’ve Been Dating For ‘A Few Months’
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon first raised romance rumors after attending a Bono solo concert together (see pics here) on Nov. 15, but these two may have been an item longer than anyone thought. Brad, 58, and Ines “have been dating for a few months,” reports PEOPLE, whose source says that “Brad is really into” de Ramon, the ex-wife of Vampire Diaries and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds star Paul Wesley. PEOPLE also reports that the two “met through a mutual friend,” while one of the publication’s sources claims that “it’s not an exclusive relationship.”
’90 Day Fiance: HEA’ Exclusive Preview: Shaaeda & Bilal Clash After She Gets Her Work Permit
Shaeeda finally gets her employment card in the mail, and she excitedly tells Bilal about the news. “That means we can start looking for places to lease for yoga,” Shaeeda says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the November 6 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After. Bilal isn’t exactly jumping for joy.
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Picture of Baby Son on Instagram
Khloé Kardashian finally gave us a peek at her beautiful baby boy as the reality TV shared the first pictures of her son on Instagram this past Sunday, commemorating Halloween. The mother of two captioned the post, “Owlette and Tigger aka True and Baby Brother,” (Shhhhh… But I can’t...
