ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom's Guide

Forget the Fire Stick — this Roku Streaming Stick 4K Cyber Monday deal is the one to get

By Henry T. Casey
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sILNg_0jPFBxz000

As Tom's Guide's streaming editor, I've looked at the Cyber Monday deals this year with the same amount of suspicion and critical thinking as I do every year. And while there are a ton of Cyber Monday streaming deals ever (with streaming service sales and Fire TV sticks getting a lot of headlines), I need to make sure you look at this Roku deal.

Yes, you can find a lot of cheap Fire Sticks on Amazon, but the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is $24 at Amazon is the deal most people should be buying. This sale offers savings of $25, a half-off discount from its full retail price of $49. Amazon's previous Prime Day sales event brought it to $26, and this is the lowest we've ever seen this stick at. And the good news is that this deal is also available at Best Buy .

As the writer who's written many of the reviews of the best streaming devices , I'm constantly reorganizing my storage closet where I keep the ones I'm not currently using. I've got a whole sneaker box filled with Roku, another with Fire TV, and so on. And I can confidently say that most people shouldn't look at any other streaming device deals — especially since the deeply discounted Apple TV 4K sales are over.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BeJN4_0jPFBxz000

Roku Streaming Stick 4K: was $49 now $24 @ Amazon
We're thankful for the fact that the best streaming device for most people is at its best price ever. The Roku 4K offers access to all the streaming services you need, in a straightforward apps-first interface that everyone can use. Plus, Dolby Vision ensures solid picture quality to a strong standard, and the new long-range Wi-Fi receiver helps you ditch buffering issues. View Deal

Yes, the Fire TV sticks always go on sale (the Fire TV Stick 4K is also $24 right now, and it will sell well), we at Tom's Guide prefer this Roku stick for some pretty significant reasons.

Roku's typically-$50 stick has always been a favorite of ours, even back when it was called the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. In my Roku Streaming Stick 4K review I wrote that it's "just as great as its predecessor, and offers one big perk over the Roku it replaces: Dolby Vision."

This streaming stick offers the same crisp and colorful 4K picture you get on the Fire TV Stick 4K , good performance for its price and a much-cleaner interface than Amazon provides. Yes, we'll say it again: we're tired of Amazon's streaming devices feeling like you're in a Black Mirror episode, forced to dodge ads for Amazon stuff to get to watch the best streaming services . Also, the Chromecast with Google TV 's recommendation and recent content engines still have room to grow.

That said, I'll admit that the Amazon and Chromecast 4K devices integrate with 4K cord-cutter services like Sling TV a whole lot better than Roku's does. But if you're OK with simply opening the live TV app of your choice, then that doesn't really matter.

If you’re looking to turn an older TV into a smart one, or simply want to take full advantage of a brand new 4K set, then the Roku Streaming Stick 4K is a streaming device we strongly recommend even at full price. Now at a new all-time low, it’s a complete no-brainer.

Comments / 0

Related
livingetc.com

Amazon Music is now free to Prime members, but there's a catch – and it'll change how you listen with Alexa

Looking for something to listen to on your stylish new smart speaker or soundbar? It's good news for Amazon Prime members this month as the full Amazon Music streaming library is now free to customers. Amazon has announced that it has increased the number of songs available to Prime members from two-million to 100 million - with no extra cost. Prime members can now enjoy a wider range of ad-free tracks and the top podcasts in the updated Amazon Music app, giving Spotify, Tidal and other well-know music streaming services a run for their money. The list includes shows such as the +44 Podcast, British Scandal and Even the Rich, as well as Amazon Exclusives such as Three Little Words, Built to Thrive and the popular Mr Ballen Podcast: Strange, Dark and Mysterious Stores.
Digital Trends

This insanely cheap 55-inch QLED TV is selling like hotcakes

Is your home theater setup due for an upgrade? If your answer’s yes, you should check out Walmart’s TV deals, which currently include this massively popular offer for the 55-inch Vizio M7 Series 4K QLED TV. It’s yours for just $298 following a $130 discount to its sticker price of $428, for one of the retailer’s early Black Friday deals that you can’t miss. More than 1,000 shoppers have taken advantage of this bargain over the past 24 hours, so before stocks run out, you should hurry and finalize your purchase.
BGR.com

Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up

Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
iheart.com

If You See This USB Charger In A Hotel Or Airbnb, Get Out & Call The Police

Most people don't think twice about the amenities offered by a hotel room or an Airbnb, they just appreciate that they are there and drink complimentary coffee from the coffee maker or binge watch something on an already-paid-for streaming service, but some guests might not realize that one convenience provided by their accommodations isn't as it seems - a USB charging cube.
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
BGR.com

T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan

The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
BGR.com

Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2022: Best deals to shop now

Cyber Monday is finally here, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re getting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is offering hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2022.
Digital Trends

Hurry — this 50-inch 4K TV is $148 for Black Friday

Walmart Black Friday deals typically offer plenty of awesome TV deals and that’s no different this year. Right now, you can buy an Onn. 50-inch 4K TV for just $148. That’s a fantastic bargain for anyone who’s been waiting to upgrade to 4K or looking to add an extra TV to their home for far less than usual. Easily one of the best Black Friday TV deals, it’s all part of Walmart’s efforts to help shoppers beat the rush of Black Friday while still enjoying Black Friday prices. Here’s why it’s worth it.
Digital Trends

Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing

The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
CNET

11 Black Friday Deals at Walmart That You Can't Find at Amazon

As Black Friday approaches and holiday deals heat up, online retailers wage price wars across the internet. Shoppers able to navigate the shifting sands of online deals can save big money during the holiday gift season, but it takes real time to track price changes and product inventory across multiple stores.
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
475K+
Followers
23K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy