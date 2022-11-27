FINAL: MSU women's basketball comeback falls short against Oregon in third place game of PKI

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - During the preseason, when Head Coach Tom Izzo stepped up to the podium at MSU's on-campus media day, he said the team might go 1-7 in the non-conference season. Over a month later and Michigan State men's basketball has surpassed expectations, defeating then-No. 4 Kentucky in the Champions Classic in double overtime, followed by a close win over Villanova and then two victories against Oregon and Portland in the Phil Knight Invitational. MSU's 5-3 non-conference run was unexpected, yet so was its 70-52 loss to the unranked Fighting Irish on Wednesday night. What changed since MSU's 2-1 weekend in...
Four Spartans have received post-season awards from the Big Ten Conference for their performance on the offensive side of the ball.Redshirt senior wide receiver Jayden Reed was named to the All-Big Ten Second Team as selected by Big Ten coaches and received an honorable mention as selected by conference media.Reed returned to Michigan State after a breakout season last year. He finished this season ninth overall in the Big Ten in receiving yards with 636 and tenth overall in touchdown catches with five, despite being sidelined early in the season after suffering a freak injury. Reed recently announced his intent...
The Office of Spartan Experiences will be hosting "Countdown to Close-Out," a campus-wide interactive and collaborative event to close out this fall semester. Students can participate in engaging activities between Dec. 4 - Dec. 9.View additional information on the flyer here.Sunday, Dec. 4: "Countdown to Close-Out" Kick-off Event & Move Night Kick-offAt 8 p.m., the Office of Spartan Experiences will host a "Countdown to Close-Out" kickoff on Facebook and Instagram Live to highlight prize giveaways and events.The Student Involvement and Leadership team and Residence Halls Association will also hold a movie night for students to watch on-demand movies.Monday, Dec. 5:...
When Michigan State hockey suited up to play at Miami (Ohio) last Friday, one of its top scorers was not in the lineup. Senior forward Jagger Joshua's name appeared under the scratches, instead of sitting at the top of the line chart where he suddenly has found a home. Head Coach Adam Nightingale said Tuesday the decision to remove Joshua from the lineup came after a troublesome string of penalties throughout the season. Additionally, Joshua was issued a 10-minute game misconduct penalty at the 18:33 mark of the first period during MSU's second game versus Penn State the previous weekend.The...
With the season officially wrapped up for Michigan State, there will be plenty of roster changes for the program in the coming months. If Mel Tucker's first few seasons as head coach taught us anything, it's that MSU will almost certainly be active in the portal this offseason. Just a few days after the season's end the Spartans are already making moves in the transfer portal. Freshman kicker Jack Stone entered the portal Monday night while wide receiver Terry Lockett Jr. announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal in early November. Who's out:K Jack StoneMichigan State > ?Stone...
The Office of Student Experiences will be hosting an Off-campus/Commuter and Transfer Student Appreciation Day event on Dec. 1, 2022, in room 110 of the Student Services Building. The event will run from noon to 2 p.m. and a light lunch will be provided.The day of celebration, which is unique to Michigan State University, is hosted to "acknowledge the unique experience of being a commuter/off-campus and transfer student" and to celebrate students' "unique contribution to the MSU university community," the Office of Student Experiences' website said.The event will begin at noon with lunch available for attendees. Participants are also allowed to bring their own lunch, the event flyer said. At 12:30 p.m., Involve@State, MSU's registered student organization platform, will give information on how to sign up and what programs and services are available for commuter and transfer students. The rest of the event will serve as an informal time for students to socialize and make connections. An email sent to off-campus and transfer students said the event will feature free giveaways and chances to win prizes.Registration is not required for attendance, but it is encouraged in order to ensure enough food is ordered. Students can register by clicking here.
The university's official fall break is on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday, which allows little time for out-of-state students to travel back home. The Fall 2022 Enrollment Report says out-of-state students make up 22.7% of the total undergraduate enrollment."I definitely think that we should get more time off because … traveling takes almost all day," criminal justice sophomore Agata Osmolska said.Traveling to the airport on a bus and being required to arrive at the airport two hours ahead of departure becomes a day-long transportation ride, nursing sophomore Abby Fogerty said. She has an exam on Wednesday afternoon and a flight...
The seventh and final defendant charged with making fraudulent claims to the Healing Assistance Fund has been sentenced. Former Michigan State University basketball player Maxann Reese was sentenced on Nov. 30, 2022, to 365 days in jail and $191,000 in restitution to MSU, according to Ingham County Circuit Court records. Reese pled no contest in September to one count of false pretenses of $20,000 or more.Six other defendants have been charged with and sentenced for fraudulent claims to the Healing Fund. In total, the seven defendants were charged with 22 counts of fraudulent claims of over $527,000. Reese had six additional charges of false pretenses of $20,000 or more and one charge of using a computer to commit a crime, all of which were dismissed, the record said.The Healing Assistance Fund was created by the Board of Trustees to support counseling and mental health services for survivors of ex-MSU doctor Larry Nassar. Those eligible to use the fund are individuals who received treatment from Nassar and their parents, guardians or spouses.
Trey Mullin wears a black ski mask that's covering everything but his eyes. Next to him are three of his friends and business partners. He pulls down the bottom of his ski mask so he can introduce himself.Mullin, a digital storytelling junior, is more popularly known by his stage name, Xotrey. He's always wanted to be a rockstar.He's been making rap music for seven years. He recently dropped his debut album, "THINGS WILL NEVER BE THE SAME," and he's about to clear 30,000 monthly listeners on his Spotify page."I got caught up in the idea of living a celebrity rock...
Michigan State University trustees serve eight-year, publicly elected, voluntary terms and do so without compensation. While they don't receive a salary, they do have access to several benefits through the university.A document given to trustees at orientation lists benefits that are available only to sitting trustees and are provided "in support of conducting university business." Several of the perks are the same as those given to MSU faculty, staff and employees. All board members receive a faculty and staff permit, which serves as a parking pass and gate card. With this permit, they have access to park in all employee lots...
November is Native Heritage Month, yet it can be overshadowed by a holiday that can be hard to celebrate. Thanksgiving can be potentially triggering for certain cultures without proper education. Organizations like the North American Indigenous Student Organization, or NAISO, are working to bring education and inclusion to campus.Neely Bardwell is one of the co-chairs of NAISO as well as a co-chair and founder of the James Madison College Native Student organization."My main focus on campus is to make sure that Native students have a safe and welcoming space and to create an inclusive and equitable environment on campus for Native...
Interim president Teresa Woodruff is a woman with diverse talents. Her background in science and leadership has led her to be an inspiration for various female empowerment groups on campus.She came to MSU in August 2020 as provost. Her background in biological sciences, ovarian biology and reproductive science helped her specialize and merge the two fields of oncology and fertility. She even created her own term: "oncofertility." All of these accomplishments have given her a foundation to be prepared for the role she has stepped into. Woodruff continues to get rave reviews in the interactions she has had with different...
While Thanksgiving may be the primary focus for most East Lansing residents this week, Black Friday comes in a close second for many. If you plan to spend your holiday in the East Lansing area, here is a guide for your day of shopping.Grand River AvenueMoosejawGet 20 percent off the entire store with some exclusions, and select items will be up to 40 percent off. The first 30 customers at the door will receive a free Nalgene bottle, as well as a $5 or $10 gift card that can be used day of.Customers with a rewards membership will get 50...
At the general assembly meeting for the Associated Students of Michigan State University, or ASMSU, on Nov. 17, two special presentations focused on healthcare and relationship violence and sexual misconduct, or RVSM, initiatives at MSU. The meeting rounded out Mental Health Awareness Week."We were asked back in October to give a summary of everything that's happened in the RVSM space from 2019 to 2022 to the Faculty Senate and to do so in 15 to 20 minutes," MSU psychology professor and RVSM adviser Rebecca Campbell said. "That is not possible ... there is literally no way I can do justice...
Quality Dairy, a local chain of convenience stores, closed its Michigan Avenue location on Nov. 19.Quality Dairy marketing manager Phil Platte told the Lansing State Journal that the location at 808 E. Michigan Ave. was one of the few locations being leased by the company, and they decided to not renew their lease.The building is now completely empty inside and the Quality Dairy signs have been taken down.A Michigan State University-themed location on Grand River Avenue closed in June 2020 amid the pandemic and another on Trowbridge Road closed in 2016.Only one location remains in East Lansing, at 3332 E. Lake Lansing Rd. Quality Dairy still has 26 locations in the greater Lansing area. In addition to the Lake Lansing Road store, other locations near campus include 2400 E. Michigan Ave. and 400 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Lansing and 1699 W. Grand River Ave. in Okemos.
You might have passed one of them in the hallway, or spotted one taking a sneaky photo of their meal in a campus dining hall. You might even have met them without knowing. They walk among us. They're a voice of the people, an anonymous mouthpiece for students' strong opinions of East Lansing's eats. They are the Michigan State University Food Critics.In fall of 2021, six friends realized they were talking quite a bit about the food served on campus. One joked they should document and review their experiences of the dining halls. Another stepped up and created an Instagram...
Growing up in a poverty-stricken community in Haiti, mechanical engineering junior and Evans Scholar Jon Paul regularly went to school hungry. After school, Paul attempted to focus on his studies in a two-room household of eight people. In a song he listened to often, Bob Marley gave him his solution: "Education is key." "I knew education was the key to breaking my family out of the cycle of poverty," Paul said. "There was really no shortcut. I knew that." Paul's family did not work and had limited education. "It was a struggle every day," he said. As a freshman...
