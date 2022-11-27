Orange Is The New Black lost a cast member from its beloved ranks. Brad William Henke died on Tuesday, November 29, according to TMZ. He was only 56 years old, and a source close to the actor’s family told the outlet he died in his sleep. A cause of death is unclear at this time. HollywoodLife has reached out to his rep, but had no received a response by the time of publication. “Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy,” the actor’s manager, Mat DelPiano, told TMZ in an official statement. “A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community … and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family.”

