Sony WF-1000XM4 Cyber Monday deal crashes earbuds to lowest price ever

The award-winning Sony WF-1000XM4 are easily some of the best true wireless earbuds available in 2022. Even though I have a pair of Apple AirPods Pro 2 , they remain my go-to earbuds when I'm using my Android phone — and now, thanks to an excellent Amazon deal, they're $100 off for Cyber Monday.

Today you can find the Sony WF-1000XM4 on sale for $178 at Amazon which, according to deals tracker CamelCamelCamel , is the lowest price they've ever been. That's $100 off the regular price of $278, putting them closer to the Google Pixel Buds Pro in terms of price and makes them substantially more affordable.

Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds: were $278 now $178 @ Amazon

If you own an Android phone, the Sony WF-1000XM4 are the best possible wireless earbuds you can buy — yes, even better than the Google Pixel Buds Pro. That's because the 1000XM4 offer HD music upscaling using Sony's proprietary DSEE Extreme upscaler and offer some of the best active noise-cancellation in any true wireless earbuds. The 8-hour battery life is enough to get you through the day, plus the extra 16 hours of charge in the case means you can go a few days before recharging.

So what makes the Sony WF-1000XM4 such a special pair of earbuds? Well, they offer great audio quality, fantastic noise cancellation and strong battery life. While other earbuds might be able to best the WF-1000XM4 in one of those categories, no pair of earbuds can beat them in all three.

In our Sony WF-1000XM4 review , we said that they're "terrifically well-rounded" and gave them a 4.5 out of 5 rating.

"The company refined its sound profile, giving the WF-1000XM4 a more dynamic, well-defined sound profile that complements all media formats, from music and movies to podcasts and eBooks," our reviewer, Alex Bracetti says. "The stereo imaging on these buds is phenomenal, with instruments accurately placed and localized on tracks."

So what held the WF-1000XM4 from getting a full 5-star rating? Believe it or not, price had a lot to do with it, as did call quality, which we're hoping to see Sony improve on in the next-generation of earbuds.

Looking for more of the best Cyber Monday headphone deals ? We've got you covered. Be sure to check out all of the best Cyber Monday deals to see what else is worth picking up for the major sales holiday.