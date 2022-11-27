Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Argentina vs Poland live: World Cup score, highlights, result from 2022 Group C match as Messi and Lewandowski both start
Lionel Messi and Argentina are in a must-win situation when they face Poland in their final match in Group C. Messi is on a quest to win his first World Cup what looks certain to be his final appearance in the tournament, and a group-stage exit for one of the favourites would prove a massive upset.
Sporting News
Australia pull off the real biggest upset of World Cup 2022 by advancing to the knockout rounds
Everyone loves a shock result and any romantics looking to label Qatar 2022 as the World Cup of the underdog have not had to search too exhaustively for evidence. Look no further than Saudi Arabia, ranked 53rd in the world, coming from behind to stun Argentina 2-1. Lionel Messi had given the Albiceleste the lead from the penalty spot but Saleh Al-Shehri and Salem Al-Dawsari had other ideas as they made themselves national heroes.
Sporting News
How to watch Saudi Arabia vs. Mexico in Australia: Time, TV channel, live streams for World Cup 2022 match
Group C has not at all unfolded as the world expected it to. Saudi Arabia were somewhat sent back to earth when a 2-0 loss to Poland followed their shock victory over Argentina. However, a win against Mexico would guarantee their group stage escape, their first in 28 years. Mexico's...
Sporting News
What time is Wales vs England today? TV schedule, channel, live stream to watch 2022 World Cup match
England are sitting pretty in Group B, as they take on their fellow Brits in a matchup with as many social implications as sporting ones. As Group B leaders, the Three Lions will both qualify for the knockout stage and secure the group's top spot with a win, and they guarantee a knockout place with a draw as well.
Sporting News
Christian Pulisic injury update: USA star says 'I'll be ready' for Netherlands after heroic goal
United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic left the Americans' critical World Cup group stage clash with Iran at halftime after he suffered an abdominal injury while scoring late in the first half and was transported to a hospital for further examination. The USA talisman suffered the injury in...
Sporting News
Why Tim Weah goal vs. Iran was disallowed: How semi-automated offside VAR cost USA
In Tuesday's crucial USA vs. Iran World Cup match, Timothy Weah thought he had given the Americans a 2-0 lead just before halftime. Unfortunately for him — and the USMNT — it was disallowed after being ruled offside. It was an extremely tight call, but based on the...
Sporting News
Who is Harry Souttar? The Socceroos giant that could stop Lionel Messi when Argentina face Australia
Australia have been one of the biggest surprise stories of the 2022 World Cup so far. Despite falling to a heavy defeat in the first match over champions France, they rebounded strongly and were able to defeat Tunisia and Denmark courageously in back-to-back matches to secure qualification to the knockout rounds for the first time since 2006.
Sporting News
What channel is Portugal vs South Korea on in USA? How to watch 2022 World Cup Group H game on TV from Qatar
South Korea coach Paulo Bento said he did not want his players to feel pressure before their defeat to Ghana — but that result makes it imperative for his side to win their final group-stage game against Portugal if they are to have a chance of qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup knockout phase.
Sporting News
Referee Stephanie Frappart makes historic World Cup debut in Germany vs Costa Rica
Stephanie Frappart is the first woman to referee a men's World Cup match, as she takes control of Germany's fixture against Costa Rica on Thursday. Flick backed her with "100 per cent trust" Germany must win to qualify for last 16. WHAT HAPPENED? Frappart, who was the fourth official in...
Sporting News
USA vs Netherlands prediction, odds, betting tips and best bets for World Cup 2022 Round of 16
The United States managed to scrap and claw their way through Group B, and now find themselves in the Round of 16 at the 2022 World Cup, where they'll face the No. 8 ranked team in the world, the Netherlands. While the opponent is an established European power with proven...
Sporting News
When is Argentina vs Australia at World Cup? Date, time and history for Round of 16 match
Lionel Messi's quest for World Cup glory will continue when Argentina face Australia in the last 16 of Qatar 2022. Argentina bounced back from their shock opening 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia by beating Mexico 2-0 thanks to goals from Messi and Enzo Fernandez. Alexis MacAllister and Julian Alvarez spared...
Sporting News
Mexico World Cup knockout streak ends at Qatar 2022: Last time El Tri were eliminated in the group stage
Mexico's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end much earlier than El Tri fans are used to. Gerardo Martino's side began the tournament in Qatar with a solid 0-0 draw against Poland, before falling 2-0 to a desperate Argentina. But that was nothing compared to the drama that...
Sporting News
Will coach John Herdman leave Canada? World Cup could be end for CanMNT boss amidst rumors of England return
Now that Canada's 2022 World Cup is over, the focus turns to 2026, where the North American nation will play joint-host alongside the United States and Mexico. Head coach John Herdman has impressed throughout his time in charge of Les Rouges, joining in 2018 and leading a meteoric rise to prominence for the previous CONCACAF minnows, topping the federation's World Cup qualification table and steering Canada to their first World Cup since 1986.
Sporting News
Have Australia ever played Argentina? Socceroos' record against South American giants ahead of World Cup match
Argentina and Australia will compete in a David and Goliath style Round of 16 encounter at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Socceroos, against the odds, finished second in their group, and are now lined up to take on the two-time World Cup winners. Led by one of the...
Sporting News
Who do Spain play in the World Cup Round of 16? Knockout opposition, date, time, early odds and history
Spain will take on Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 after a chaotic finish to their group-stage campaign on Thursday. At one stage, Luis Enrique's side looked to be crashing out courtesy of defeat to Japan, but they were spared that embarrassment by Germany's comeback against Costa Rica.
Sporting News
World Cup Round of 16 predictions: Who will win quarterfinal berths in knockout round at Qatar 2022
The World Cup group stage is the land of upsets, but the knockout stage is where the best teams in the world assert their dominance. With just 16 teams remaining by the start of knockout play on December 3, this is where heroes are truly made, and where champions are crowned.
Scorchers suffer double blow with Mitch Marsh and Phil Salt ruled out of BBL
Marsh has had keyhole surgery on his troubled ankle and will miss three months of cricket while Salt has not recovered from the shoulder injury he suffered in Australia
Sporting News
USA vs. Netherlands World Cup time, live stream, TV channel, lineups, odds for FIFA Qatar 2022 match
The Netherlands return to the World Cup knockout stage for the fourth time in five editions when Louis van Gaal's side face a USA team buoyed by reaching the Round of 16 with a closing group stage win over Iran. Captain Christian Pulisic scored the only goal of the game...
Sporting News
'I don't think it was Romelu Lukaku's fault!' - Belgium striker defended by team-mate after World Cup failure
Belgium's Jeremy Doku defended team-mate Romelu Lukaku after the striker's shocking display against Croatia on Thursday. WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku came on at half-time and could have won the game for his country but was unable to score. Afterward, he took his frustration out on the Belgium dugout However, Doku believes the striker shouldn't be singled out.
Seoul places new sanctions on North Korea over arms buildup
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea on Friday sanctioned eight North Korean individuals and seven organizations suspected of engaging in illicit activities to finance the North’s growing nuclear weapons and missile programs. The move was largely symbolic considering the lack of financial exchanges and business activities between...
