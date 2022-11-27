Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Ohio is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State uses second-half surge to top No. 18 Louisville 96-77The LanternColumbus, OH
Dollar General Store Violates Federal Law - Endangers Workers SafetyTy D.Columbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Where would Ohio State stand if new College Football Playoff format started now?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — As it currently stands, Ohio State is on the outside looking in at the 2022-23 College Football Playoffs. The Buckeyes are ranked No. 5 and would need a team in the top four to slip up in their conference championship game to have a chance at making the four-team playoff.
myfox28columbus.com
Brian Hartline says his 'heart is at Ohio State'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on Thursday responded to rumors that he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, specifically at Cincinnati. "I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right...
myfox28columbus.com
No. 4 Ohio State uses huge second half to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 4 Ohio State trailed by eight at the half Wednesday night but stormed back in the second half to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Heading into the half, the Buckeyes trailed the Cardinals 45-37 but the tides quickly changed...
myfox28columbus.com
Wednesday to be massive day for Ohio State basketball
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Both the Ohio State men's and women's basketball teams have a chance to pick up marquee victories in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The fourth-ranked women's team will travel to Louisville to take on the No. 18 Cardinals. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and are coming off...
myfox28columbus.com
Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State's standout sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named on Monday the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in the Big Ten. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to receive the award. The Philadelphia native led the Buckeyes in receiving with 72 catches for...
myfox28columbus.com
C.J. Stroud named a finalist for college football's Walter Camp Award
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop us if you've heard this before: Ohio State quarterback C.J. is a finalist for a major college football postseason award. Stroud is one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Award, given annually to the player of the year. The sophomore quarterback threw for...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State falls to No. 5 in College Football Playoff rankings after Michigan loss
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes dropped to No. 5 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings after falling to Michigan 45-23. This marks the first time this season the Buckeyes have not been ranked second in the CFP rankings. Michigan jumped to No. 2 after the...
myfox28columbus.com
C.J. Stroud named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year for second straight year
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — C.J. Stroud was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year on Wednesday. The Ohio State quarterback repeated the feat following a 37-touchdown sophomore season in which he threw for 3,340 yards. Stroud led the Buckeyes to an 11-1 record and the No. 5...
myfox28columbus.com
More questions than answers after Ohio State president abruptly resigns
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The sudden resignation stunned Ohio State, and everyone is asking what prompted it. Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is walking away from a high-profile job and a million-dollar paycheck. Dr. Johnson is stepping down after OSU's May commencement. That is about halfway through her...
myfox28columbus.com
Blue Angel visits Columbus ahead of 2023 Columbus Air Show
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some special guests visited Columbus Monday to get everyone excited about the Columbus Air Show next spring. One of the Navy's Blue Angels arrived at Rickenbacker Airport Monday afternoon. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught arrived in Blue Angel No. 7. Zimmerman...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
myfox28columbus.com
Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, ABC 6 teams up with the U.S. Marine Corps to bring thousands of toys to kids in need across the area. "We want to try to...
myfox28columbus.com
Memorial honoring COVID victims, survivors unveiled at Great Seal State Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A new memorial honoring the victims and survivors of the COVID-19 pandemic was unveiled Wednesday at Great Seal State Park in Chillicothe. After the Storm is a mixed-media sculpture designed and created by Ohio artist Kevin Lyes. It is not on permanent display at Great Seal State Park.
myfox28columbus.com
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
myfox28columbus.com
Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business
Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
myfox28columbus.com
2 people injured in shooting, crash in northeast Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child is among two people who were taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in northeast Columbus. Columbus police said officers were called to the area of 710 East Second Avenue on the report of a shooting and crash around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
myfox28columbus.com
West Columbus man wants more city safety resources after rash of violence in neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A west Columbus man said more city security is needed in his neighborhood after a rash of violent crimes in his community. "The two suspects tried to carjack me, came from behind my house," paramedic Joe Whittington said. He said two suspects tried to steal...
myfox28columbus.com
Morgan Wallen bringing 'One Night at a Time' tour to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Morgan Wallen has announced that he will be bringing his "One Night at a Time" world tour to Columbus next year. The country singer and songwriter will perform at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will join him...
myfox28columbus.com
15-year-old among 2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Middlehurst Drive just before 4:50 p.m. A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were suffering from gunshot wounds. The 21-year-old was taken to OSU East...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
Comments / 0