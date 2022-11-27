ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brian Hartline says his 'heart is at Ohio State'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline on Thursday responded to rumors that he was interviewing for jobs elsewhere, specifically at Cincinnati. "I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right...
No. 4 Ohio State uses huge second half to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — No. 4 Ohio State trailed by eight at the half Wednesday night but stormed back in the second half to beat No. 18 Louisville 96-77 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Heading into the half, the Buckeyes trailed the Cardinals 45-37 but the tides quickly changed...
Wednesday to be massive day for Ohio State basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Both the Ohio State men's and women's basketball teams have a chance to pick up marquee victories in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The fourth-ranked women's team will travel to Louisville to take on the No. 18 Cardinals. The Buckeyes are 6-0 and are coming off...
Marvin Harrison Jr. named Big Ten Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State's standout sophomore wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. was named on Monday the Richter-Howard Receiver of the Year in the Big Ten. Harrison Jr. is the first Buckeye to receive the award. The Philadelphia native led the Buckeyes in receiving with 72 catches for...
C.J. Stroud named a finalist for college football's Walter Camp Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Stop us if you've heard this before: Ohio State quarterback C.J. is a finalist for a major college football postseason award. Stroud is one of five finalists for the Walter Camp Award, given annually to the player of the year. The sophomore quarterback threw for...
More questions than answers after Ohio State president abruptly resigns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The sudden resignation stunned Ohio State, and everyone is asking what prompted it. Ohio State University President Kristina Johnson is walking away from a high-profile job and a million-dollar paycheck. Dr. Johnson is stepping down after OSU's May commencement. That is about halfway through her...
Blue Angel visits Columbus ahead of 2023 Columbus Air Show

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some special guests visited Columbus Monday to get everyone excited about the Columbus Air Show next spring. One of the Navy's Blue Angels arrived at Rickenbacker Airport Monday afternoon. Lt. Commander Thomas Zimmerman and Lt. Commander Brian Vaught arrived in Blue Angel No. 7. Zimmerman...
Columbus man gets help from state after unwanted cables lead to conflicts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Dangling wires are leading to major nuisances and distraught homeowners across Columbus. Multiple viewers have called ABC 6 On Your Side Problem Solvers since the summer to say the cable companies are not removing their unwanted and unused cables. "It was going across one, two,...
Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — ABC 6's annual Toys for Tots toy drive takes place Saturday at ABC 6 on Dublin Road. Each year, ABC 6 teams up with the U.S. Marine Corps to bring thousands of toys to kids in need across the area. "We want to try to...
Nominations for Columbus Hall of Fame open until Jan. 3

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Mayor Andrew Ginther is asking residents to nominate new candidates for the Columbus Hall of Fame. The Columbus Hall of Fame honors outstanding individuals in the community that have gained national recognition for themselves and brought credit to the city. The nomination form can be...
Neighbors in Grove City worried about planned fireworks business

Grove City, OHIO (WSYX) — There are major concerns growing in Grove City as residents learn that a Phantoms Fireworks is moving in. Plenty of the worry stems from videos showing a store in Florida blowing up in flames after a car slammed right into the front of the business.
2 people injured in shooting, crash in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A child is among two people who were taken to the hospital after a shooting and crash in northeast Columbus. Columbus police said officers were called to the area of 710 East Second Avenue on the report of a shooting and crash around 5:50 p.m. Thursday.
Morgan Wallen bringing 'One Night at a Time' tour to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Morgan Wallen has announced that he will be bringing his "One Night at a Time" world tour to Columbus next year. The country singer and songwriter will perform at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. Special guests ERNEST and Bailey Zimmerman will join him...
15-year-old among 2 injured in northeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people were injured in a northeast Columbus shooting on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the area of Middlehurst Drive just before 4:50 p.m. A 21-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were suffering from gunshot wounds. The 21-year-old was taken to OSU East...
Columbus school receives funding from MacKenzie Scott

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott is giving back to schools and organizations across the country, including one in Central Ohio. Scott, Jeff Bezos's ex-wife, has donated just under $2 billion this year. A chunk of that money is going to Metro Early College Middle and High School in Columbus.
