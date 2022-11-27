Read full article on original website
WPXI
Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 12: Josh Jacobs 2022's top-scoring RB after huge game
Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. Quarterbacks dominated the Week 12 scoring leaderboard, with six signal-callers placing among the top-10 overall fantasy players. But it was a running back who stole the show and put up one of the best fantasy games of the season.
WPXI
Fantasy Football Six Pack: Is George Pickens the NFL's next potential superstar WR?
100.2 - This is the passer-rating on attempts targeting George Pickens this season — and, yes, it is well ahead of Kenny Pickett's 73.5 rating for the year. Every week, Pickens delivers one of these... While the Steelers are perhaps not having the season they'd expected, at least they...
WPXI
It's time for the Packers to sit Aaron Rodgers and find out if Jordan Love is the future
Late in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, when the Green Bay Packers appeared to have few positives to take away from an embarrassing curb-stomping, a moment of intrigue came from the most unexpected of places. The 2020 NFL draft. Jordan Love, a first-round pick that year who once...
WPXI
NFL flexes Chargers-Dolphins in Week 14 to put Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert in primetime
The great debate of the 2020 draft is getting primetime treatment in Week 14. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Dec. 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is moving into the 8:20 ET "Sunday Night Football" slot on NBC, replacing a scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. The AFC West matchup will move to 4:05 ET on CBS.
WPXI
Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday
Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
WPXI
Fantasy Football: Week 13 Kicker rankings
No matter what side of the great fantasy kicker debate you're on — be it the side of removing them from the game completely or keeping them as a traditional position — I think we can all agree that kickers on high-scoring offenses are extremely valuable in fantasy. Whether they get a plethora of extra-point opportunities, a bunch of chances to hit field goals or (even better yet) the chance to do both, these kickers are usually the cream of the fantasy crop at the position.
WPXI
Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson reportedly lacerated a kidney in win over Packers, out indefinitely
Philadelphia Eagles starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson left Sunday night's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers with what was called a rib injury. But according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it was much worse. Gardner-Johnson's right kidney was reportedly lacerated when he executed a big hit on Packers WR Christian...
WPXI
Jeff Saturday admits he mismanaged clock during Monday night loss to Steelers: 'We were in disarray'
Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday knows he messed up his clock management during a Monday night loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 12. Saturday reviewed the tape from the loss, and admitted he should have called a timeout before a chaotic third-down play. Saturday's clock management came under...
WPXI
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 13: Top adds to help your playoff chances
It's a must-win week for many of us — not technically the fantasy playoffs just yet, but basically the same experience. Trade deadlines have passed for most of you, which means the only way to improve your roster is via the wire. If you have fantasy needs, we have options. All players discussed below are available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for immediate use.
WPXI
Report: UAB to hire ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer, currently a high school coach, as next head coach
UAB is going outside the box with its next head coach, unless that box has widened in the aftermath of Jeff Saturday. The Blazers are expected to hire former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, a man with zero coaching experience at the collegiate level, to run their program, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. A deal reportedly hasn't been finalized, but is expected to come to terms in the next few days.
WPXI
Jerry Jones says Odell Beckham Jr.'s flight removal will not impact Cowboys' interest: 'We think he'd fit in really good with us'
FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys continue to monitor Odell Beckham Jr. They've monitored the veteran receiver's ACL rehabilitation progress, they've monitored his return-to-play timeline, and now they find themselves monitoring a flight he boarded — and from which he was removed before takeoff. Cowboys executive vice president...
WPXI
Bills place LB Von Miller on injured reserve with knee injury
The Buffalo Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games after the team placed him on injured reserve before Week 13, general manager Brandon Beane announced Thursday. "We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don't want to...
WPXI
Ravens look playoff-bound, but could be gone quickly unless they sort out these issues
The Baltimore Ravens have developed a troubling trend this season: They can’t close out games. This week’s 28-27 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars marked the fourth time this season that the Ravens lost despite having a two-score lead in the second half. Now, the Ravens...
WPXI
Report: College Football Playoff set to expand to 12 teams in 2024 after agreement with Rose Bowl
The College Football Playoff's long-awaited expansion appears to be coming sooner than expected. The Rose Bowl has signed an agreement that will allow the CFP to expand to 12 teams for the 2024 and 2025 seasons, two years earlier than its previous starting year of 2026, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.
WPXI
Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police on domestic violence charge
Antonio Brown, former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is wanted by police in Tampa, Fla. on a domestic violence charge. The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday morning and lists the charge as misdemeanor battery domestic violence. No additional information was available on what led to the charge.
WPXI
College football playoff expansion finally overcomes its Rose Bowl sunset problem
In nearly two decades as a reporter trying to explain why college football had such a convoluted, inefficient and financially-foolish championship system — countless investigations, news stories, columns and even two books — nothing defied reader belief like the power of a Southern California sunset jamming things up.
WPXI
What did Matt Rhule learn from his 2-plus seasons as Panthers HC? He should've 'taken another job'
Now that former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has a new job (he was hired by Nebraska to be their new head coach less than a week ago), he's opening up about his time with the Panthers and giving his side of the story about why the marriage between the two parties ended.
WPXI
LeBron James wants to know why media hasn't asked him about 1957 Jerry Jones photo
LeBron James spoke with the media Wednesday night following the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, but turned the tables for a few minutes and took control of the presser to ask the media a question about two seemingly unrelated people: Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
