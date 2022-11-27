ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

WPXI

Fantasy Football Flashback, Week 12: Josh Jacobs 2022's top-scoring RB after huge game

Welcome to the latest edition of the Fantasy Football Flashback, where we celebrate the accomplishments of the week's most reliable players. Quarterbacks dominated the Week 12 scoring leaderboard, with six signal-callers placing among the top-10 overall fantasy players. But it was a running back who stole the show and put up one of the best fantasy games of the season.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WPXI

NFL flexes Chargers-Dolphins in Week 14 to put Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert in primetime

The great debate of the 2020 draft is getting primetime treatment in Week 14. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Dec. 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is moving into the 8:20 ET "Sunday Night Football" slot on NBC, replacing a scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. The AFC West matchup will move to 4:05 ET on CBS.
WPXI

Texans' current product is unwatchable, Ravens need to help Lamar Jackson, and call a damn timeout, Jeff Saturday

Alright everybody, we’re in the home stretch of the 2022 NFL regular season. We have learned a lot about the teams that make up this here league. Mainly, some of these teams are just not serious about themselves or the extremely talented players that they hire. First, we start off with a team that definitely wishes they could simulate the rest of their season.
HOUSTON, TX
WPXI

Fantasy Football: Week 13 Kicker rankings

No matter what side of the great fantasy kicker debate you're on — be it the side of removing them from the game completely or keeping them as a traditional position — I think we can all agree that kickers on high-scoring offenses are extremely valuable in fantasy. Whether they get a plethora of extra-point opportunities, a bunch of chances to hit field goals or (even better yet) the chance to do both, these kickers are usually the cream of the fantasy crop at the position.
WPXI

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 13: Top adds to help your playoff chances

It's a must-win week for many of us — not technically the fantasy playoffs just yet, but basically the same experience. Trade deadlines have passed for most of you, which means the only way to improve your roster is via the wire. If you have fantasy needs, we have options. All players discussed below are available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for immediate use.
MINNESOTA STATE
WPXI

Report: UAB to hire ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer, currently a high school coach, as next head coach

UAB is going outside the box with its next head coach, unless that box has widened in the aftermath of Jeff Saturday. The Blazers are expected to hire former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, a man with zero coaching experience at the collegiate level, to run their program, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. A deal reportedly hasn't been finalized, but is expected to come to terms in the next few days.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WPXI

Jerry Jones says Odell Beckham Jr.'s flight removal will not impact Cowboys' interest: 'We think he'd fit in really good with us'

FRISCO, Texas — The Dallas Cowboys continue to monitor Odell Beckham Jr. They've monitored the veteran receiver's ACL rehabilitation progress, they've monitored his return-to-play timeline, and now they find themselves monitoring a flight he boarded — and from which he was removed before takeoff. Cowboys executive vice president...
DALLAS, TX
WPXI

Bills place LB Von Miller on injured reserve with knee injury

The Buffalo Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games after the team placed him on injured reserve before Week 13, general manager Brandon Beane announced Thursday. "We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don't want to...
WPXI

Antonio Brown wanted by Tampa police on domestic violence charge

Antonio Brown, former wide receiver for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, is wanted by police in Tampa, Fla. on a domestic violence charge. The arrest warrant was issued on Thursday morning and lists the charge as misdemeanor battery domestic violence. No additional information was available on what led to the charge.
TAMPA, FL

