No matter what side of the great fantasy kicker debate you're on — be it the side of removing them from the game completely or keeping them as a traditional position — I think we can all agree that kickers on high-scoring offenses are extremely valuable in fantasy. Whether they get a plethora of extra-point opportunities, a bunch of chances to hit field goals or (even better yet) the chance to do both, these kickers are usually the cream of the fantasy crop at the position.

2 DAYS AGO