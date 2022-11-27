Nick Chubb powers the Cleveland Browns to a season-saving over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in this weeks 3 Good and 3 Bad

When things have gone wrong for the Atlanta Falcons this season more often than not it is Marcus Mariota who has been at the heart of the problem. Outside of Atlanta’s blowout loss to the Bengals almost every game has been a nail-biter decided in the final moments. Whether it is a wild throw, an interception, or letting the ball fall to the turf Mariota seems to find a way in clutch moments to make the one mistake the Falcons can’t survive.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO