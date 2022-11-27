Read full article on original website
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!
Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
Kanye West drops US presidency campaign video taking aim at Donald Trump
Kanye West has released his much-anticipated US presidential campaign video for 2024, taking aim at Donald Trump.The rapper, also known as Ye, revealed that he asked Trump to run as his Vice President - an offer that promptly was shot down.He also alleged that Trump spoke derogatorily about Kim Kardashian, and the rapper criticised the former president for not “freeing the January sixers.”West claims Trump started “screaming” at him across the table saying he’s going to lose, to which he says he replied: “Hold on Trump, you’re talking to Ye.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Trump deems Kanye West a ‘seriously troubled man’ who 'just happens to be Black' after Mar-a-Lago trip fallout
Former President Donald Trump says "Fake News went CRAZY" after he helped a "seriously troubled man, who just happens to be black," referring to Kanye West.
Kanye West claims Trump screamed at him and said he’d lose 2024 presidential run at Mar-a-Lago dinner
Kanye West has claimed that Donald Trump flew into a rage over the rapper’s plans to run for president in 2024 as they had dinner at Mar-a-Lago. West, who legally changed his name to Ye, described the chaotic exchange in a two-minute campaign-style teaser video posted to Twitter on Thursday evening, two days after his visit to Trump’s home in Florida.The rapper had previously said that he’d used the occasion to ask Mr Trump to be his running mate in 2024. According to West’s video, Mr Trump unsurprisingly does not want him to run at all. “When Trump started...
‘The View': Sunny Hostin Says Kanye ‘Ye’ West Is a White Supremacist at This Point, ‘Mental Problems or Not’ (Video)
”He is exhibiting antisemitic behavior, bigotry, racism,“ Hostin said. “The View” host Sunny Hostin thinks it’s just about time to officially be referring to Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, as a white supremacist. To kick off Monday’s Hot Topics discussion, the women of “The...
netflixjunkie.com
Why Did Kanye West Call His Proposal to Kim Kardashian a “DONDA exercise?”
If you have been Keeping Up With the Kardashians, you must be aware of how lavishly Kanye West went down on one knee to win his then-girlfriend’s hand for marriage. From a grand baseball ground to orchestra and fireworks, the Donda owner had made sure that there was no shortcoming in turning Kim Kardashian’s 33rd birthday into a perfect proposal night. Although the couple recently had a showbiz split of the decade, Ye had once proposed to his love interest in the most extravagant way possible.
Ye aka Kanye West Dines With White Nationalist Milo Yiannopoulos, and Ray J
Ye was spotted dining out at a posh eatery in Los Angeles with entrepreneur and entertainer Ray J and far-right extremist Milo Yiannopoulos on Sunday evening. The gathering raised eyebrows, as Ye has been dealing with backlash from a recent pre-Thanksgiving dinner with former President Donald Trump and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. The post Ye aka Kanye West Dines With White Nationalist Milo Yiannopoulos, and Ray J appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’
Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
“Uncomfortable”: Kanye West storms out of interview after “slightest” pushback on his antisemitism
Kanye West aka Ye is seen on October 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (MEGA/GC Images via Getty Images) On Monday, TMZ reported that pro-Trump rapper Kanye West, known by the mononym "Ye," stormed off an interview with a right-wing podcaster after being asked about his recent anti-Semitism controversies. The...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Asks Trump To Be His Presidential Running Mate
After announcing his Presidential bid this week, Ye asked Trump to be his running mate. Kanye West is officially running for President —again. The 45-year old star announced his Presidential big on Tuesday, sharing “We’re moving toward the future.” As part of his campaign, Kanye wants fellow candidate — and former POTUS — Donald Trump to be his running mate. Ye took to Twitter on Wednesday morning (November 23), revealing that he unintentionally kept Trump waiting at his infamous West Palm Beach resort.
Trump Doubles Down on Defending Meeting With Kanye, Nick Fuentes
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to reveal more details of his recent Mar-a-Lago meeting with Kanye West, and denied having any previous connection to Fuentes.
musictimes.com
Kanye West Scares Off Donald Trump By Almost Dragging Him Into a Controversy?
Kanye West has lost friends, admirers, and billions of dollars in business negotiations due to his antisemitic comments, but he's not that in despair. In fact, he has high hopes of becoming the President - following the footsteps of the equally controversial Donald Trump. The thing is, he seems to have sucessfully scared off the ex-president.
House Judiciary GOP appears to delete Kanye tweet after antisemitic rant
House Judiciary Republicans appear to have deleted a controversial tweet that seemingly expressed support for Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, after the rapper went on an antisemitic rant and praised Adolf Hitler. The tweet from October named Ye, alongside billionaire Elon Musk and former President Trump, in...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Fans Shocked Over Nick Fuentes Friendship
Kanye West continues to associate with bad people. Kanye West has been hanging around some truly bad people as of late. Of course, he was recently seen with Milo Yiannopoulos, who is his new campaign manager. Additionally, he is now hanging around political commentator Nick Fuentes. Kanye West & Nick...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Returns To Twitter
Kanye West is back on Twitter. Kanye West returned to Twitter on Sunday to see if he has regained access to his account. The platform’s new owner, Elon Musk, welcomed back several banned celebrities the night before. “Testing Testing Seeing if my Twitter is unblocked,” Ye wrote in a...
Kanye's purchase of social network Parler falls through amid ongoing antisemitic tirade
Parler and Kanye West, the rapper now known as Ye, have reportedly called off the deal under which West was set to buy the right-wing-friendly Twitter competitor.
Daily Beast
MAGA Hellhole Parler Says Kanye Deal Is Off After Horrific Alex Jones Sit-Down
Hours after Kanye West appeared on InfoWars to declare, “I like Hitler,” the social media cesspit known as Parler announced that West’s buyout deal had been taken off the table by mutual agreement. “In response to numerous media inquiries, Parlement Technologies would like to confirm that the...
Kanye and His Antisemitic Friends Storm Out of Live Right Wing Podcast
Kanye West was joined by Holocaust denier, Nick Fuentes, and white supremacist, Milo Yiannopoulos on Monday’s episode of the Timcast IRL podcast. While speaking with Tim Pool, the host of the YouTube channel with 1.4 million subscribers with a largely right-wing audience, West dove into a tirade over the recent media backlash surrounding his anti-semitic comments. “I thought I was more Malcolm X but I found out I’m more MLK. As I’m getting hosed down every day by the press and financially, I’m just standing there,” said West during the live recording. “When I found out they were trying...
Kanye West is not buying social media platform Parler after all
Despite an October statement hailing a world-changing deal to purchase the right-wing social media app, Parler will not be selling the platform to Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.The company announced that they reached a mutual termination agreement on 1 December, hours after the rapper and virulent antisemite praised Adolf Hitler and his love for Nazis on an InfoWars broadcast with conspiracy theorist Alex Jones.They announced that the decision was made in mid-November.“Parlement Technologies has confirmed that the company has mutually agreed with Ye to terminate the intent of sale of Parler,” according to the statement. “This...
Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
Former President Trump on Saturday said Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is a “seriously troubled man” whom he was trying to help, but also blamed the controversial musician for a dinner in which Trump says Ye brought along a known white supremacist. Trump said on...
