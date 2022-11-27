Read full article on original website
Maryland Gun Store Looted on Black Friday, Thieves Allegedly Took “Long Guns”creteRockville, MD
Miners push a couple's electric car after it runs out of battery outside mineAmy ChristieWashington, DC
Washington D.C. named one of the best cities in America to be car-freeEllen EastwoodWashington, DC
Maryland loses $350,000 SmartRoof expansion project w/400 jobs to VirginiaWatchful EyeFairfax County, VA
MCPS closes schools on Monday as power outage affects thousands of MoCo residents after Gaithersburg plane crashHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
It's time for the Packers to sit Aaron Rodgers and find out if Jordan Love is the future
Late in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, when the Green Bay Packers appeared to have few positives to take away from an embarrassing curb-stomping, a moment of intrigue came from the most unexpected of places. The 2020 NFL draft. Jordan Love, a first-round pick that year who once...
Bills place LB Von Miller on injured reserve with knee injury
The Buffalo Bills will be without star pass rusher Von Miller for a minimum of four games after the team placed him on injured reserve before Week 13, general manager Brandon Beane announced Thursday. "We've been assessing Von this week and seeing how he is, and we don't want to...
NFL flexes Chargers-Dolphins in Week 14 to put Tua Tagovailoa vs. Justin Herbert in primetime
The great debate of the 2020 draft is getting primetime treatment in Week 14. The NFL announced on Tuesday that the Dec. 11 game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Miami Dolphins is moving into the 8:20 ET "Sunday Night Football" slot on NBC, replacing a scheduled game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos. The AFC West matchup will move to 4:05 ET on CBS.
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups, Week 13: Top adds to help your playoff chances
It's a must-win week for many of us — not technically the fantasy playoffs just yet, but basically the same experience. Trade deadlines have passed for most of you, which means the only way to improve your roster is via the wire. If you have fantasy needs, we have options. All players discussed below are available in a majority of Yahoo leagues and approved for immediate use.
Ravens look playoff-bound, but could be gone quickly unless they sort out these issues
The Baltimore Ravens have developed a troubling trend this season: They can’t close out games. This week’s 28-27 defeat at the hands of the Jacksonville Jaguars marked the fourth time this season that the Ravens lost despite having a two-score lead in the second half. Now, the Ravens...
Report: UAB to hire ex-NFL QB Trent Dilfer, currently a high school coach, as next head coach
UAB is going outside the box with its next head coach, unless that box has widened in the aftermath of Jeff Saturday. The Blazers are expected to hire former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, a man with zero coaching experience at the collegiate level, to run their program, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel. A deal reportedly hasn't been finalized, but is expected to come to terms in the next few days.
Eagles S C.J. Gardner-Johnson reportedly lacerated a kidney in win over Packers, out indefinitely
Philadelphia Eagles starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson left Sunday night's 40-33 win over the Green Bay Packers with what was called a rib injury. But according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, it was much worse. Gardner-Johnson's right kidney was reportedly lacerated when he executed a big hit on Packers WR Christian...
Fantasy Football Six Pack: Is George Pickens the NFL's next potential superstar WR?
100.2 - This is the passer-rating on attempts targeting George Pickens this season — and, yes, it is well ahead of Kenny Pickett's 73.5 rating for the year. Every week, Pickens delivers one of these... While the Steelers are perhaps not having the season they'd expected, at least they...
LeBron James wants to know why media hasn't asked him about 1957 Jerry Jones photo
LeBron James spoke with the media Wednesday night following the Los Angeles Lakers' 128-109 win over the Portland Trail Blazers, but turned the tables for a few minutes and took control of the presser to ask the media a question about two seemingly unrelated people: Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
What did Matt Rhule learn from his 2-plus seasons as Panthers HC? He should've 'taken another job'
Now that former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule has a new job (he was hired by Nebraska to be their new head coach less than a week ago), he's opening up about his time with the Panthers and giving his side of the story about why the marriage between the two parties ended.
