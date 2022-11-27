Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefs look to avenge last season's playoff loss to Bengals
CINCINNATI (AP) — Bengals safety Vonn Bell said the timing of this season's game against the Chiefs feels a lot like last season when the teams met in two high-profile games in the span of a month. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 34-31 in Cincinnati on Jan. 2 to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Jackson faces Wilson, but both offenses could use improving
At the beginning of the season, Lamar Jackson vs. Russell Wilson looked like a marquee matchup of quarterbacks. Now that this Ravens-Broncos clash is actually upon us, it could just as easily end up as a defensive duel.
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns QB Watson only talks football after NFL suspension
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Deshaun Watson didn't address the accusations or reasons behind his time away from the Browns. No discussion. No reflection. On the verge of his first regular-season game in nearly two years, Watson stayed clear of more controversy.
Citrus County Chronicle
Steelers go for first winning streak of season vs Falcons
ATLANTA (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing out the season with some very un-Steelers-like goals. A winning streak would be a start. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
McCaffrey returns to practice for short-handed 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers lost one of their key running backs to a knee injury, but got much better news about their other one. Christian McCaffrey returned to practice Thursday after dealing with some “knee irritation” during last week's win over New Orleans.
Citrus County Chronicle
Journeyman RB D'Onta Foreman leading Panthers' resurgence
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers are down, but not out, entering their bye — thanks in large part to the emergence of D’Onta Foreman. The journeyman running back has eclipsed 100 yards rushing in four of Carolina’s last six games, and the Panthers (4-8) remain in contention in the weak NFC South after finding an identity on offense.
Citrus County Chronicle
Budding chemistry between Pickens, Pickett fueling Steelers
PITTSBURGH (AP) — George Pickens called it back in April. Minutes after the Pittsburgh Steelers selected the wide receiver in the second round of the NFL draft, Pickens described the team's decision to pair him with first-round pick Kenny Pickett as “ a blessing.”
Citrus County Chronicle
AP source: Michigan RB Corum (knee) expected to have surgery
Michigan star running back Blake Corum is expected to have surgery on his injured left knee that would cause him to miss the postseason, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Michigan was not publicly...
Citrus County Chronicle
Fields takes big step toward return when Bears host Packers
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appears poised to return against the Green Bay Packers after missing a game because of an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder. Fields took a big step toward playing by practicing Thursday without limitations after missing last week's loss at...
