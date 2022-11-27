ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Friday projection includes 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday

Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night

Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Heat's Nikola Jovic (foot) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jovic is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. Haywood Highsmith (ankle) is probable. Jovic is averaging 12.4 FanDuel points per game this season.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) probable on Friday

Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray is dealing with a quad injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Hawks. Murray's Friday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Packers' Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) DNP on Wednesday, not expected to play in Week 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (thumb/ribs) did not practice on Wednesday and is not expected to play in Week 13's game against the Chicago Bears. Rodgers is dealing with a lingering thumb issue and a rib injury that forced him to exit Week 12's loss to the Philadelphia Eagles early. According to Matt LaFleur, Rodgers is not expected to be available on Sunday. With Rodgers sidelined, Jordan Love will be under center for the Packers.
GREEN BAY, WI
numberfire.com

Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Spurs' Romeo Langford (back) probable on Friday

San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (back) is probable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Langford is dealing with a back injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Friday. Our models expect him to play 19.9 minutes against New Orleans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Denver's Jeff Green (knee) doubtful on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green continues to deal with a knee injury and is not expected to play against the Hawks on Friday. Green is averaging 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.5 FanDuel points per game this...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Gabe Vincent (knee) probable for Miami on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Vincent is dealing with a knee issue but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 21.0 minutes against the Celtics. Vincent's Friday projection includes 8.2 points, 1.8...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (calf) active for Lakers on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (calf) will play in Wednesday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Davis will play in his second straight game after returning on Monday from a left calf contusion. In a matchup versus an Indiana team ranked 26th in FanDuel points allowed per game to centers, our models project Davis to score 50.9 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to be back for Magic in 1-2 weeks

Orlando Magic power forward Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) hopes to return in 1-2 weeks. Carter already missed the last six games, and based on this timeline, he will remain out for at least four more. Bol Bol, Mo Bamba, and Moritz Wagner will continue to play more minutes up front in the meantime.
ORLANDO, FL
numberfire.com

Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (knee) active on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dosunmu will play on Wednesday night despite being listed with knee soreness. In 26.5 expected minutes, our models project Dosunmu to score 19.0 FanDuel points. Dosunmu's projection includes 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Dillon Brooks (thigh) active for Memphis' Wednesday matchup

Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will start in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks will play on Wednesday night despite his questionable designation with a thigh injury. In 31.5 expected minutes, our models project Brooks to score 29.3 FanDuel points. Brook's projection includes 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
MEMPHIS, TN
numberfire.com

Spurs' Doug McDermott (ankle) doubtful on Friday

San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. McDermott is dealing with an ankle injury and is doubtful to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 20.4 minutes against New Orleans.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Bulls' Goran Dragic (neck) available on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic (neck) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dragic has been upgraded from probable to available and will play against the Suns on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 15.7 minutes against Phoenix. Dragic's Wednesday projection includes 6.0 points, 1.8 rebounds, 2.8...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Lakers' LeBron James (adductor) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (adductor) is probable for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. James continues to deal with an adductor injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Bucks on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.2 minutes against Milwaukee. James' Friday...
LOS ANGELES, CA

