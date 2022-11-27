Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Denny’s Restaurant in Florida Reopened After InspectionBryan DijkhuizenFlorida State
Two brothers are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Major discount retail store chain opening a new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersMiami Beach, FL
The Happening: A Theatrical Mixtape Vol IV by Darius V. Daughtry Explores Joy, Trauma, Mental Health, and MoreShe Got Game MediaFort Lauderdale, FL
2 Cities in Florida Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensFlorida State
Related
numberfire.com
Duncan Robinson (ankle) probable for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury but is expected to play against Boston on Friday. Our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against the Celtics. Robinson's Friday projection includes 8.8 points, 2.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Celtics' Al Horford (back) available on Wednesday
Boston Celtics forward/center Al Horford (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat. Horford has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Miami on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 30.9 minutes against the Heat. Horford's Wednesday projection includes 10.6 points,...
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (illness) probable for Cavaliers Friday night
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Stevens has missed time recently due to a non-COVID illness. However, on the initial injury report for Friday's contest, he will enter game day with a probable tag. If Stevens plays, Dean Wade could revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Heat's Nikola Jovic (foot) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Jovic is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. Haywood Highsmith (ankle) is probable. Jovic is averaging 12.4 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Hawks' De'Andre Hunter (hip) available on Wednesday
Atlanta Hawks forward De'Andre Hunter (hip) is available for Wednesday's game against the Orlando Magic. Hunter has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Orlando on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 34.1 minutes against the Magic. Hunter's Wednesday projection includes 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 1.4...
numberfire.com
49ers' Christian McCaffrey (knee) DNP on Wednesday
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (knee) did not practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 13's game against the Miami Dolphins. McCaffrey is dealing with knee irritation and did not practice to open the week on Wednesday. With Elijah Mitchell (knee) sidelined, McCaffrey could see an increase in touches if he is active on Sunday, but that is an unknown at this point. Thursday's practice report will provide more information. Jordan Mason could see more touches if McCaffrey is inactive.
numberfire.com
Caleb Martin (illness) available for Heat on Wednesday night
Miami Heat guard Caleb Martin (illness) is active for Wednesday's game against the Boston Celtics. Martin will suit up after he was able to go through this morning's shootaround with an illness. In 35.9 expected minutes, our models project Martin to score 27.3 FanDuel points. Martin's projection includes 11.2 points,...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Romeo Langford (back) probable on Friday
San Antonio Spurs shooting guard Romeo Langford (back) is probable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Langford is dealing with a back injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Friday. Our models expect him to play 19.9 minutes against New Orleans.
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Jamal Murray (quad) probable on Friday
Denver Nuggets shooting guard Jamal Murray (quad) is probable for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Murray is dealing with a quad injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Atlanta on Friday. Our models expect him to play 32.9 minutes against the Hawks. Murray's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Clint Capela (foot) questionable for Hawks on Friday
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (foot) is questionable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Capela is dealing with a foot injury and is questionable for Friday's clash with Denver. If he is available, our models expect him to play 29.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Capela's Friday projection includes 11.1...
numberfire.com
San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl (quad) out on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (quad) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Poeltl will not be active due to a right knee bone bruise. Expect Zach Collins to see more minutes at the five on Wednesday night. Collins' projection includes 13.3 points, 8.9 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Dillon Brooks (thigh) active for Memphis' Wednesday matchup
Memphis Grizzlies small forward Dillon Brooks (thigh) will start in Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Brooks will play on Wednesday night despite his questionable designation with a thigh injury. In 31.5 expected minutes, our models project Brooks to score 29.3 FanDuel points. Brook's projection includes 18.2 points, 3.7 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Spurs' Doug McDermott (ankle) doubtful on Friday
San Antonio Spurs forward Doug McDermott (ankle) is doubtful for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. McDermott is dealing with an ankle injury and is doubtful to face the Pelicans on Wednesday. If he is able to play, our models expect him to see 20.4 minutes against New Orleans.
numberfire.com
Lonnie Walker (foot) out for Lakers on Wednesday, Patrick Beverley to start
Los Angeles Lakers guard Lonnie Walker (foot) will not play in Wednesday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers. Walker will sit out after he experienced left foot soreness. Expect Patrick Beverley to play an increased role in his return from his suspension. In 25.2 expected minutes, our models project Beverley...
numberfire.com
Clippers rule out Norman Powell (groin) on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Clippers guard Norman Powell (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Powell is not active after he suffered a groin strain on Tuesday night. Expect Terance Mann to log more minutes versus a Jazz team ranked 23rd in defensive rating. Mann's projection includes 12.8...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jeff Green (knee) doubtful on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard/forward Jeff Green (knee) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Green continues to deal with a knee injury and is not expected to play against the Hawks on Friday. Green is averaging 7.9 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 13.5 FanDuel points per game this...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Ayo Dosunmu (knee) active on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls guard Ayo Dosunmu (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dosunmu will play on Wednesday night despite being listed with knee soreness. In 26.5 expected minutes, our models project Dosunmu to score 19.0 FanDuel points. Dosunmu's projection includes 8.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists.
numberfire.com
Heat's Jimmy Butler (knee) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Butler continues to deal with a knee injury and is questionable to return to action on Friday against Boston. Tyler Herro (ankle), Max Strus (shoulder), Gabe Vincent (knee), and Duncan Robinson (ankle) are all probable.
numberfire.com
Timberwolves starting Jaylen Nowell on Wednesday, Austin Rivers to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jaylen Nowell is starting in Wednesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Nowell will make his first start this season after Austin Rivers was sent to the bench. In 24.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nowell to score 24.7 FanDuel points. Nowell's projection includes 13.5 points, 3.3 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Clippers' Reggie Jackson (back) available on Wednesday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz. Jackson has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Utah on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against the Jazz. Jackson's Wednesday projection includes 15.3 points, 2.9 rebounds,...
Comments / 0