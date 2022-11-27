ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Is Pretty Much Giving Away Hard Drives & Flash Drives for Cyber Monday — Save 57% Instantly

By jakob menendez
 4 days ago

When it comes to tech deals on Cyber Monday , there’s no better place to search for the best discounts on your favorite electronics than on SPY.com. We’ve got you covered with regular updates on the deals you’ve been coveting, whether that’s a new laptop or a new vacuum-powered robot.

One deal that shouldn’t go unnoticed is Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale on microSD cards, portable SSD hard drives and flash drives. Whether you need an everyday flash drive for work or school, a gaming hard drive, or a SanDisk microSD memory card, this Cyber Monday sale has you covered.

Head to Amazon to shop the entire sale before it ends. You can also keep scrolling to see some of the top discounts.

UP TO 1TB MEMORY CARDS

SanDisk Ultra microSD Cards

These SanDisk memor cards, ranging from 32 GB to 1TB, are all on sale, with each deal better than the last. Normally retailing for $12-$300 depending on their size, the cards are now going for $9-$118 . We’ve written about these cards’ power, speed, and durability in the past and found that SanDisk makes the best cards for phone storage, GoPro’s, drones, Nintendo Switches , and just about everything else.

CYBER MONDAY SAVINGS

SanDisk 2TB Extreme PRO Portable SSD

SanDisk always saves its best deals for shopping events like Black Friday, Prime Day, and now Cyber Monday. This 2TB SSD is built to be both extremely durable and portable, and like the SanDisk microSD cards, there are tons of sizes included in the sale, from 1TB-4TB.

ATTENTION GAMERS!

Portable Gaming Drives — Save Up To 54%

This Cyber Monday sale on memory products includes huge savings on portable drives for gamers. For Nintendo Switch players, SanDisk’s MicroSD cards built specifically for Switch are 54% off. For console and PC gamers, Western Digital’s WD_Black External SSD Drives are 37% off.

GREAT FOR MACOS + WINDOWS

SanDisk 512GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 Flash Drive

This versatile flash drive from SanDisk is a versatile and secure memory solution that can be used for users on both Windows and MacOS devices. With incredible write speeds, 512GB of memory and password protection powered by 128-bit AES encryption, it’s a steal at just $38 for Black Friday.

ONE MORE THING…

WD_BLACK Western Digital 10TB Internal Hard Drive HDD

External drives and memory cards aren’t the only memory products on sale for Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale. You can also buy a collection of WD_Black, WD Red Pro and WD Blue internal hard drives for gamers on sale.

Haven’t found what you’re looking for? These are just some of the memory products on sale for Cyber Monday. However, some of these discounts are set to end in the next 24 hours, so head to Amazon to stock up on gaming gear while it’s on sale.

Shop SanDisk & Western Digital Memory Products — Up To 57% Off

