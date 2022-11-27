Lovebirds Sarah Paulson & Holland Taylor Are Packing on the PDA In This Rare & Intimate Selfie

Lovebirds Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor just reminded everyone that they’re each other’s one and only, all with one super-rare, loved-up snapshot.

On Nov 25, Paulson shared with her Instagram followers through her Instagram story about what she’s most thankful for, and it’s no surprise that it’s her girlfriend! Paulson shared a cheek-to-cheek snapshot of her and Taylor with the simple but loving caption reading, “Thankful.”

Sarah Paulson Ig Story.

In the super-rare photo of the two, we see Paulson in a brown cable-knit sweater with her arm wrapped around her soulmate, who is truly radiating joy as she gives the camera a small smile while rocking a black and white look.

It’s speculated that Paulson and Taylor first met in the early 2000s after meeting at a dinner party. But they’ve been together since 2015 after working closely together on a reproductive rights campaign, later fueling romance rumors through social media later that year. They confirmed their romance only a few months later in early 2016, per Insider .

They’ve been happily together since, despite many criticizing the 32-year age difference between the two. In response to the criticism, Paulson told Entertainment Weekly per The List, “I am the captain of my own ship, and I’ve never looked to anyone else to validate that, or tell me it’s OK.”

In another interview with Town & Country back in 2018, Paulson said, “I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with. My choices in life have been unconventional, and that’s my business.”